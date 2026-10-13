Tyreek Hill Remains Unsigned But Worth Stashing
Oct 13, 2026, 9:46 AM ETFree agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill still hasn't determined which team he'll be joining this season, but he is worth a look in deep leagues if you need wide receiver depth. Hill brings a high ceiling if he lands in the right spot and can show that he's past his devastating knee injury that cut his 2025 season short. He suffered a dislocated knee, torn ACL and LCL, along with other ligament damage in Week 4 last season, but he could be ready to return sometime this month, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. The Chiefs seem like the most obvious landing spot, reuniting him with QB Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid. Hill has the potential to be a solid contributor in the second half of the fantasy season, although he may need time to ramp up before his debut since the injury was so severe.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
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Adonai Mitchell Is Worth Stashing in Deep Leagues
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 13, 2026, 9:36 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) has missed the last three games for the Jets after a strong start to his first full season with the team. Coach Aaron Glenn confirmed that Mitchell hasn't undergone surgery and said the receiver is "progressing faster than we thought." In Week 2, just before sustaining the injury in practice, Mitchell snagged six of 12 targets for 63 yards against Green Bay to bring his season total to nine catches for 123 yards. He makes sense as an option to stash since the Jets' offense has looked better under Geno Smith and offensive coordinator Frank Reich, which makes Mitchell a breakout candidate when he returns, which could be soon. The Jets are on the road against the Patriots this week before home games against the Dolphins and Raiders.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Kalif Raymond Still a Deep-League Option
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 13, 2026, 9:28 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond has cooled off after a red-hot start to the season, but he could still be a valuable deep-league option, especially with Caleb Williams (hamstring) potentially nearing a return. Raymond went off in Week 1 with Williams at QB, catching eight of nine targets for 84 yards against the Panthers. He also had a long touchdown against the Eagles with Case Keenum at quarterback, finishing with six catches for 90 yards and the score. He has cooled off since Tyson Bagent came in to start against the Jets and Packers, totaling just five catches for 12 yards in those two games. When Williams comes back, he could still have deep-league value from the waiver wire, though, based on the upside he showed in Ben Johnson's offense when Williams is at the helm.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Antonio Williams a Solid Depth Pickup at Wide Receiver
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 13, 2026, 9:13 AM ETWashington Commanders rookie Antonio Williams caught all three of his targets in his team's 27-27 tie with the Giants in Week 5. He played 68% of snaps, which was second on the team at receiver behind only Treylon Burks. Stefon Diggs (hamstring) missed that contest, and Terry McLaurin was limited to 58% of snaps while playing through a hamstring injury of his own. With both veterans working through injuries, Williams could continue to step into a more expanded role. The third-round pick has 15 catches for 155 receiving yards and a touchdown in his five games and is a solid waiver wire option in deep leagues while he stays so involved and the Commanders focus on his development. He's still a high-risk starter in standard-sized leagues, but he can be rostered to help navigate bye weeks.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jacoby Brissett Still a Great Target on Waivers Despite Wide Receiver Trade
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 13, 2026, 12:46 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett may be down one of his receivers going forward, but he still ranks as a mid-range QB2 with significant QB1 upside. Brissett has the 12th-most fantasy points among quarterbacks this season, and he's coming off a strong fantasy performance against the Lions in which he threw for 292 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. There's a bit of concern that Brissett's value could dip slightly after the Cardinals traded away Marvin Harrison Jr., but the impact of that move is relatively minor. Brissett still has Trey McBride and Michael Wilson at his disposal, giving him two highly talented weapons who will keep this Arizona passing offense playing at a high level going forward. Brissett could benefit from another negative game script against the Rams in Week 6, although it won't come easy against a defense anchored by veteran lineman Aaron Donald.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Davante Adams Remains an Enormous Weapon Around the Goal Line
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 13, 2026, 12:41 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams caught five of his seven targets for 51 yards and two touchdowns during Monday's Week 5 loss against the Buffalo Bills in overtime. Adams' first touchdown tied the game in the second quarter, and his next touchdown pulled the Rams within one point before an extra point tied it up. The 33-year-old has now scored 20+ fantasy points in three of his last four games, although two of those contests were somewhat skewed by the absence of Puka Nacua. With that being said, Nacua and Adams have shown that they can coexist as fantasy-relevant options, with the former ranking as a high-end WR1 and the latter checking in as a mid-range WR2. Adams, who has 18 touchdowns over his last 18 games, will look to remain an elite scoring threat in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals, who most recently allowed Jameson Williams to find the end zone twice.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Stafford's Huge Effort Comes Up Short in Week 5
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 13, 2026, 12:35 AM ETLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 40 of his 54 pass attempts for 383 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions during Monday's Week 5 loss against the Buffalo Bills in overtime. He also took one sack along the way. Stafford put up a valiant effort against the Bills, setting a new career-high for completions in a single game. A late touchdown pass forced overtime, and Stafford got the Rams in position to win the game with an overtime field goal, but the kick was no good. Stafford now has nine touchdowns over his last four games, and Monday also represented his first game this season without an interception. Even though the 38-year-old doesn't have any rushing upside, he's still a flashy QB1 in fantasy football because of his passing prowess.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
James Cook III's Touchdowns Make Up for Fumbling Issues in Week 5
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 13, 2026, 12:25 AM ETBuffalo Bills running back James Cook III logged 25 carries, 111 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns during Monday's Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Rams in overtime. He also converted his lone target into a seven-yard reception. Although Cook scored twice and handled an enormous workload against the Rams, he also dealt with some serious ball security issues. The 27-year-old finished with two fumbles (one fumble lost), nearly costing the Bills the game. This is nothing new for Cook, who has 10 fumbles over his last 22 games. On a more positive note, he has five touchdowns over his last four games and remains a high-end RB1 option in fantasy football. He continues to trend upward ahead of Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders, who just surrendered a whopping 45 points to the Patriots.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Puka Nacua Smothered with Dozens of Targets in Loss
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 13, 2026, 12:18 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua caught 17 of his 24 targets for 138 yards and one touchdown during Monday's Week 5 loss against the Buffalo Bills in overtime. Although Los Angeles didn't win, it was no fault of Nacua's. The superstar receiver handled an extraordinarily large role, as his 24 targets amounted to a staggering 44.4% target share. Nacua has only played three games this season, and Monday's was easily his best. He's now averaging 10.3 catches, 112.3 receiving yards, and 0.7 total touchdowns per game so far. It's no secret by now that Nacua will continue to operate as a high-end WR1 as long as he stays healthy. The 25-year-old should continue to feast in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals, who just allowed Jameson Williams to rack up 47 yards and two touchdowns.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Allen Snaps Overtime Losing Streak with Elite Rushing Performance
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 13, 2026, 12:05 AM ETBuffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 12 of his 19 pass attempts for 210 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and one interception during Monday's overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. He also logged 10 rushing attempts, 121 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. While it was a modest day for Allen passing, he turned heads with an elite performance on the ground as he led the team in rushing yards. The future Hall of Famer also pulled off an impressive overtime win; it was the first of his career, and he now owns a 1-7 record in overtime between the regular season and playoffs. In this potential Super Bowl preview, Allen reminded fantasy managers that he's a strong weekly QB1 option in fantasy football. He'll look to keep the momentum going as the Bills stay out west to face the Las Vegas Raiders, who just surrendered five total touchdowns to Drake Maye.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Makai Lemon Slowly Becoming More Involved in Philadelphia
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 11:40 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles rookie first-round wide receiver Makai Lemon has had a quiet start to his NFL career. In his first three games, he had seven receptions on nine targets for only 38 yards (5.4 yards per catch). Top receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has missed the last two games, though, which has forced the young pass-catcher into a bigger role in losses to the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the last two weeks. In the 19-17 loss to the Jags on Sunday in London, Lemon caught five of a season-high seven targets for a season-high 43 yards while playing a season-high 81% of the offensive snaps. Smith could return as soon as Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday, but Lemon is not going to simply go away as the team's first-round pick back in April. Dontayvion Wicks earned a big role in this offense by impressing the coaching staff this summer during training camp, but if Lemon continues to ascend, it would not be a surprise at all to see the rookie take hold of the WR2 duties behind Smith by the end of the year. Lemon is already rostered in 41% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Tre' Harris Still Worth Stashing Despite Hamstring Injury?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 11:26 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (hamstring) was a sneaky pickup going into the Week 5 game against the division-rival Denver Broncos on Sunday, with both Ladd McConkey (foot) and Quentin Johnston (chest) questionable to play. McConkey was active (did not end up playing any snaps), while Johnston was held out. It was shaping up to be a high-target day for Harris in the Chargers' banged-up offense, but L.A.'s offense continued to struggle before Harris left the game in the second half and never returned due to a hamstring injury. He caught two of his four targets for only 16 yards before departing. With McConkey, Johnston, and Harris all injured, tight end Charlie Kolar ended up leading the Chargers in receiving with three grabs on four targets for only 37 yards on a day in which quarterback Justin Herbert threw for only 121 yards. Harris is now considered week-to-week with his hamstring injury, meaning he could miss the Week 6 divisional clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. Keep in mind that the Chargers' bye comes in Week 7 when deciding whether to keep Harris stashed as WR depth in deeper fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
DeMario Douglas on the Waiver Radar After Two-Touchdown Performance
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 11:16 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas will be on the waiver-wire radar this week after he scored two touchdowns in the 45-17 rout over the visiting New England Patriots on Sunday in Week 5. Despite playing just under half of the offensive snaps, Douglas caught four of five targets for 65 yards and two touchdowns. He was second on the team in receiving yards and had just one fewer target than Efton Chism III in the passing game. The 25-year-old was underwhelming in the first four games of the 2026 season, especially when considering that top wideout A.J. Brown (ankle) has been on Injured Reserve since suffering a high-ankle sprain in the season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. In the first four games, Douglas had just nine catches on 17 targets for 82 yards and no touchdowns. It was nice to see Douglas get more involved in the passing game against the Raiders, but with Brown's return on the horizon, fantasy managers looking for WR help should only consider Douglas as a potential short-term boost at the position as the Patriots prepare for a Week 6 divisional tilt against the New York Jets. Douglas is rostered in only 2% of Yahoo leagues at the moment.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Keenan Allen has Flex PPR Value Heading into Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 12, 2026, 10:54 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen has been a significant part of the offense over the last few weeks. On Sunday, Allen hauled in five of his nine targets for 45 yards in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This marked the second game in a row that Allen has seen nine targets. The Colts don't have many viable pass-catchers right now, so it appears Allen is going to continue getting a heavy target share. The veteran wideout heads into a favorable matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. Fantasy managers looking for a flex option in PPR leagues should consider adding Allen this week.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jameis Winston an Interesting Streaming Choice for Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 12, 2026, 10:48 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston put together his best performance of the season this past weekend. Winston completed 33-of-54 passing attempts for 326 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in the tie with the Washington Commanders. The veteran quarterback has thrown six touchdowns with two interceptions over his last two games. He'll now get a favorable matchup against the New Orleans Saints defense in Week 6. The expectation is that the Giants are going to continue airing it out with Winston, considering he's having success right now. Fantasy managers looking for a streaming option this week should consider adding Winston.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Aaron Rodgers has Intriguing Value Ahead of Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 12, 2026, 10:41 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has looked like a new man under center lately. Over the last three games, Rodgers has thrown for 826 passing yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. The 42-year-old carved up the Indianapolis Colts defense this past weekend. He'll now head into a Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have struggled to contain the passing attack. Who knows how long this is going to last, but fantasy managers should ride out the wave. Rodgers is looking like a safe streaming option against the Buccaneers in Week 6. He has played well enough to be viewed as a viable option for this upcoming weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Dontayvion Wicks a Worthy Deep Flex Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 12, 2026, 10:28 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks is gaining value after a solid performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past weekend. The Eagles were without top wideout DoVonta Smith (hamstring), so Wicks stepped up as the top option in Week 5. The 25-year-old hauled in five of his eight targets for 63 yards in the loss. Wicks has posted good performances this season, including two 70-plus yard games, but his value will take a hit once Smith is back. Wicks should be put in the deep league flex conversation for Week 6. He appears to have earned himself more opportunities in Philly.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tre Tucker is Gaining Traction in Deep Leagues
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 12, 2026, 10:18 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker is coming off another decent performance this weekend. Tucker hauled in four of his five targets for 41 yards in the loss to the New England Patriots. Tucker finished second on the team in receptions behind tight end Brock Bowers during Sunday's loss. The 25-year-old has finished with four receptions or more in each of the last four games. It hasn't resulted in a ton of value with 44 receiving yards or fewer in three straight games. There seems to be enough consistent value here to consider starting Tucker in deep leagues. He's not posting great numbers, but he's an interesting target for fantasy managers needing help at wide receiver.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Hunter Henry Re-Establishing Himself as a Viable Tight End Streamer
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 12, 2026, 9:59 PM ETAcross the first five weeks of the 2026 season, New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry has recorded 15 catches for 177 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets. Like the rest of the New England offense, Henry got off to a relatively slow start to the year. However, the 31-year-old has been much better over the last two weeks, collecting eight receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. With Patriots quarterback Drake Maye looking like a different player lately, Henry should continue to see an uptick in his opportunities for both overall production and touchdowns. The Patriots also have a favorable schedule on paper in the coming weeks, with their next three games coming against the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, and Miami Dolphins. Particularly in deeper leagues, Henry has re-emerged as a potential tight end streamer for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kirk Cousins Remains a Viable Quarterback Streamer on the Waiver Wire
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 12, 2026, 9:49 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins did not have his best game in Week 5, throwing for 243 yards and a touchdown in his team's 45-17 blowout loss to the New England Patriots. However, the veteran signal-caller is still off to a solid start to the 2026 season. Across five games, Cousins has completed 65.1% of his pass attempts for 1,269 yards, 12 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He's thrown for at least 240 passing yards in four consecutive games and tossed multiple touchdown passes in four out of five contests this year. The Raiders also play the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers in the next four weeks, which could mean Cousins finds himself in some pass-heavy game scripts. In most league formats, Cousins remains a potential quarterback streamer for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jakobi Meyers an Under-the-Radar Waiver-Wire Target
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 12, 2026, 9:40 PM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has recorded 15 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 18 targets. While the veteran wideout's numbers don't jump off the page, his limited production is partially a function of his team's run-heavy game scripts. Through five weeks, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is averaging just 28.6 pass attempts per game. Meyers leads Jacksonville wide receivers in snaps, and he's established himself as the team's clear WR2 alongside breakout wideout Parker Washington. If the Jaguars are forced to turn to the air a bit more going forward, Meyers could be well-positioned for an uptick in his numbers. In leagues where he remains available, Meyers could be an under-the-radar waiver wire target for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller