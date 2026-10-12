Keenan Allen has Flex PPR Value Heading into Week 6
Oct 12, 2026, 10:54 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen has been a significant part of the offense over the last few weeks. On Sunday, Allen hauled in five of his nine targets for 45 yards in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This marked the second game in a row that Allen has seen nine targets. The Colts don't have many viable pass-catchers right now, so it appears Allen is going to continue getting a heavy target share. The veteran wideout heads into a favorable matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. Fantasy managers looking for a flex option in PPR leagues should consider adding Allen this week.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Jameis Winston an Interesting Streaming Choice for Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 12, 2026, 10:48 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston put together his best performance of the season this past weekend. Winston completed 33-of-54 passing attempts for 326 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in the tie with the Washington Commanders. The veteran quarterback has thrown six touchdowns with two interceptions over his last two games. He'll now get a favorable matchup against the New Orleans Saints defense in Week 6. The expectation is that the Giants are going to continue airing it out with Winston, considering he's having success right now. Fantasy managers looking for a streaming option this week should consider adding Winston.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Aaron Rodgers has Intriguing Value Ahead of Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 12, 2026, 10:41 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has looked like a new man under center lately. Over the last three games, Rodgers has thrown for 826 passing yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. The 42-year-old carved up the Indianapolis Colts defense this past weekend. He'll now head into a Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have struggled to contain the passing attack. Who knows how long this is going to last, but fantasy managers should ride out the wave. Rodgers is looking like a safe streaming option against the Buccaneers in Week 6. He has played well enough to be viewed as a viable option for this upcoming weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Dontayvion Wicks a Worthy Deep Flex Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 12, 2026, 10:28 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks is gaining value after a solid performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past weekend. The Eagles were without top wideout DoVonta Smith (hamstring), so Wicks stepped up as the top option in Week 5. The 25-year-old hauled in five of his eight targets for 63 yards in the loss. Wicks has posted good performances this season, including two 70-plus yard games, but his value will take a hit once Smith is back. Wicks should be put in the deep league flex conversation for Week 6. He appears to have earned himself more opportunities in Philly.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tre Tucker is Gaining Traction in Deep Leagues
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 12, 2026, 10:18 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker is coming off another decent performance this weekend. Tucker hauled in four of his five targets for 41 yards in the loss to the New England Patriots. Tucker finished second on the team in receptions behind tight end Brock Bowers during Sunday's loss. The 25-year-old has finished with four receptions or more in each of the last four games. It hasn't resulted in a ton of value with 44 receiving yards or fewer in three straight games. There seems to be enough consistent value here to consider starting Tucker in deep leagues. He's not posting great numbers, but he's an interesting target for fantasy managers needing help at wide receiver.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Hunter Henry Re-Establishing Himself as a Viable Tight End Streamer
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 12, 2026, 9:59 PM ETAcross the first five weeks of the 2026 season, New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry has recorded 15 catches for 177 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets. Like the rest of the New England offense, Henry got off to a relatively slow start to the year. However, the 31-year-old has been much better over the last two weeks, collecting eight receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. With Patriots quarterback Drake Maye looking like a different player lately, Henry should continue to see an uptick in his opportunities for both overall production and touchdowns. The Patriots also have a favorable schedule on paper in the coming weeks, with their next three games coming against the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, and Miami Dolphins. Particularly in deeper leagues, Henry has re-emerged as a potential tight end streamer for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kirk Cousins Remains a Viable Quarterback Streamer on the Waiver Wire
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 12, 2026, 9:49 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins did not have his best game in Week 5, throwing for 243 yards and a touchdown in his team's 45-17 blowout loss to the New England Patriots. However, the veteran signal-caller is still off to a solid start to the 2026 season. Across five games, Cousins has completed 65.1% of his pass attempts for 1,269 yards, 12 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He's thrown for at least 240 passing yards in four consecutive games and tossed multiple touchdown passes in four out of five contests this year. The Raiders also play the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers in the next four weeks, which could mean Cousins finds himself in some pass-heavy game scripts. In most league formats, Cousins remains a potential quarterback streamer for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jakobi Meyers an Under-the-Radar Waiver-Wire Target
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 12, 2026, 9:40 PM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has recorded 15 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 18 targets. While the veteran wideout's numbers don't jump off the page, his limited production is partially a function of his team's run-heavy game scripts. Through five weeks, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is averaging just 28.6 pass attempts per game. Meyers leads Jacksonville wide receivers in snaps, and he's established himself as the team's clear WR2 alongside breakout wideout Parker Washington. If the Jaguars are forced to turn to the air a bit more going forward, Meyers could be well-positioned for an uptick in his numbers. In leagues where he remains available, Meyers could be an under-the-radar waiver wire target for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kendre Miller a Viable Deep-League Streamer Option
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 12, 2026, 9:32 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller has seen a ton of usage in his team's offense to this point in 2026, recording 29 carries for 83 yards and two touchdowns across four games. However, the 24-year-old may be emerging as the leader of the Saints backfield in the short term. Saints RB1 Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) is currently on Injured Reserve and is not eligible to return until Week 9. While veteran back Alvin Kamara is the most established healthy name in the New Orleans running back room, Miller led the team in touches in Week 5. Kamara has also been extremely inefficient as a rusher over the last two seasons, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry since the start of 2025. Heading into a favorable Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants, Miller could be a potential deep-league streamer for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
C.J. Stroud Emerging as a Potential Top-12 Quarterback Option
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 12, 2026, 9:22 PM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has completed 64.3% of his pass attempts for 1,402 yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The 25-year-old has flown under the radar because he hasn't delivered many touchdown passes yet. However, he's quietly thrown for at least 260 yards in four out of five games, and he's averaging 294 yards per game in the three contests where star Texans wideout Nico Collins has been active. Stroud may now be getting another high-end weapon to work with, as Houston acquired wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. from the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Texans have also been one of the least efficient rushing teams in the NFL this season, and RB1 David Montgomery (groin) may miss time with a groin injury. In leagues where he's available, Stroud could be worth targeting on the waiver wire for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Darius Cooper Emerging as Potential Deep-League WR Streamer
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 12, 2026, 9:12 PM ETAfter recording just two catches through the first three weeks of the 2026 season, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper has emerged as a more reliable contributor lately. Across his last two games, Cooper has recorded five catches for 104 yards and three touchdowns on 10 targets. The 24-year-old has established himself as a red zone target for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, as four of his seven catches on the season have gone for touchdowns. The Eagles may get star wideout DeVonta Smith (hamstring) back from his two-game absence in Week 6, which would likely significantly impact Cooper's playing time and target share. Still, Cooper could be worth targeting on the waiver wire in deeper leagues just in case Smith remains sidelined by his hamstring injury for Philadelphia's Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Cardinals Not Planning to Change Play-Callers After 1-4 Start
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 8:03 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said on Monday that he does not plan on making changes to any of the team's coaching duties after starting the season 1-4, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. Most importantly, LaFleur will not replace himself as the offensive play-caller or defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, who calls the defensive plays. The Cardinals could put rookie quarterback Carson Beck on the active roster instead of him being the emergency QB. LaFleur said he had "some tough conversations" with all three phases on Monday about where he thinks they can improve after a blowout loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 5 on Sunday. In four straight losses, the Cardinals' defense has allowed more than 30 points in each of the last four games. The biggest chance for Arizona's offense is that they will now be without receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who is in the process of being traded to the Houston Texans before Week 6. With Harrison now out of the picture in the desert, Kendrick Bourne has become the WR2 behind Michael Wilson.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Josh Weinfuss
Nick Bosa "Has a Chance" to Play Against Commanders
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 7:32 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that All-Pro pass-rusher Nick Bosa (calf) "has a chance" to return and play in the Week 6 game on Monday night against the Washington Commanders, according to David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard. A calf injury has kept the 28-year-old star defensive end out of action for the last three games, but depending on how much he can do in practice this week, he could be back to try to help the Niners start 6-0 next Monday night. In his first two games of the 2026 season, the five-time Pro Bowler made seven tackles (seven solo), including two tackles for a loss. The former first-rounder (second overall) out of Ohio State led the NFL with 18.5 sacks back in 2022 in his fourth year in the league, but his sack numbers have been on the decline since then, and he remains a major injury risk. The 49ers defense will be much better off when Bosa returns to the fold, though. If Bosa returns in Week 6 against Washington, expect him to be on a strict snap count in his first game back after a three-game absence.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Francisco Standard - David Lombardi
Tre' Harris Considered "Week-to-Week"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 7:19 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh called wide receiver Tre' Harris (hamstring) "more week-to-week" on Monday, according to Alex Insdorf. Harris was in line for a bigger workload in the Week 5 divisional tilt against the Denver Broncos on Sunday with Ladd McConkey (foot) banged up and Quentin Johnston (chest) ruled out, but he ended up playing only 45% of the offensive snaps in the 23-17 loss after tweaking his hamstring in the second half. Harris finished with just two catches on four targets for a season-low 16 receiving yards. The 24-year-old should probably be considered more doubtful than questionable to play this weekend against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs, especially with the Chargers' bye coming in Week 7. If Harris does not get the green light to play in Week 6, his next opportunity to suit up will not come until Nov. 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. Harris currently has 15 receptions on 25 targets for 225 yards and no touchdowns in his first five games of his sophomore campaign in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Alex Insdorf
Browns Sign Audric Estime Amid RB Injuries
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 7:12 PM ETThe Cleveland Browns are signing running back Audric Estime off the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad to their 53-man roster on Monday, sources told Jordan Schultz. The 23-year-old Estime brings 508 career rushing yards, 130 receiving yards, and three touchdowns to his new team. The Browns' running back room is banged up after starter Quinshon Judkins (ankle) and Raheim Sanders (hip) were both injured in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Dylan Sampson (knee) could return to practice this week, but he is not a lock to be activated from Injured Reserve to play in Week 6 against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. Jaleel McLaughlin is the only other RB on the Browns' active roster, so Estime could be thrust into a significant role immediately if Judkins, Sanders, and Sampson are all unavailable to play this weekend. Estime, a former fifth-rounder from Notre Dame in 2024 by the Denver Broncos, has yet to play in 2026 after appearing in only seven games in 2025 with the New Orleans Saints.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
DJ Moore Inactive on Monday Night Against Rams
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 7:01 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) has been officially ruled out for the Monday night game against the hosting Los Angeles Rams, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Moore did not do enough in practice this past week to be cleared to play on Monday night after originally suffering a sprained AC joint in his shoulder in the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions. In addition to Moore, the Bills will be without receiver Joshua Palmer (shoulder), which means that Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir will operate as quarterback Josh Allen's top two wideouts, alongside tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox in what could quickly turn into a shootout in Hollywood. Fantasy managers will be hoping that the 29-year-old Moore can do more in practice on a short week and return to the field to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Week 6 action. The former first-rounder looked good in his Bills debut in the Week 1 win over the Houston Texans, catching five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, but in the last three games, he has just seven catches for 78 scoreless yards after his shoulder injury in Week 2.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The 33rd Team - Ari Meirov
Ladd McConkey Will "Continue to Work Into Practice"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 6:54 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday that wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot) will "continue to work into practice" this week, according to Alex Insdorf. McConkey was active for Sunday's divisional clash against the Denver Broncos in Week 5 after receiving a questionable tag, but the 24-year-old did not play a single snap on offense in the 23-17 loss at SoFi Stadium. Quentin Johnston and Brenen Thompson were ruled out, and Tre' Harris injured his hamstring in the second half, leading to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Theo Wease Jr. playing the most snaps of any of the team's pass-catchers on Sunday. McConkey will be out at practice again this week, but he might need to upgrade to a full practice by the end of the week to avoid another questionable tag going into the Week 6 divisional matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals, McConkey got started strong with five catches, 82 yards, and a touchdown, but he has caught just seven passes for 101 yards and no touchdowns in his last four games, including putting up donuts in each of the last two weeks. It is becoming very hard to trust anyone in the Chargers' offense right now.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Alex Insdorf
Quentin Johnston to Be Limited in Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 6:46 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said that wide receiver Quentin Johnston (chest) will be limited in practice this week, according to Alex Insdorf. Johnston was inactive in the Week 5 loss to the division-rival Denver Broncos on Sunday and is up in the air to return for the Week 6 contest this Sunday, Oct. 18, against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. Like most of the rest of L.A.'s banged-up offense, the 25-year-old Johnston has gotten off to a slow start for the winless Chargers in his fourth season in the NFL. The former first-rounder from TCU has caught only seven of his 19 targets for 108 yards and is still looking for his first touchdown of the year after scoring a combined 16 times in 2024 and 2025. Fellow wideout Ladd McConkey (foot) was active against Denver, but he did not play a single snap, with Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Theo Wease Jr. playing the most snaps among the team's wideouts. Tre' Harris (hamstring) was also injured in Week 5, so the Chargers' WR corps is a mess right now. Even if Johnston is active against the Chiefs, fantasy managers should have better WR4/flex options to choose from.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Alex Insdorf
Cardinals Not Discussing Moving Carson Beck to Backup Role
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 6:25 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur was asked on Monday if rookie quarterback Carson Beck could be moved to the backup role, which would make him eligible to play on Sunday in the Week 6 game against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams. According to Darren Urban of the team's official website, LaFleur said the Cardinals have not had those discussions yet. The 24-year-old Beck, a third-rounder back in April from Miami, has been the Cardinals' QB3 for the first five weeks of the season behind starter Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew. It remains to be seen if Beck will get any action for the Cardinals in 2026 in his first year in the NFL. That discussion could become more relevant later in the year if the Cardinals continue to lose. Right now, Beck is merely a dynasty/keeper league stash in fantasy football leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
Seahawks Leaving the Door Open for Zach Charbonnet in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 6:06 PM ETSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald reiterated that the Seahawks do not expect running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) to play in Denver against the Broncos on Thursday Night Football, but that is "subject to change," according to Corbin K. Smith of Emerald Spectrum. The 25-year-old has yet to play in 2026 after suffering a torn ACL in the postseason back in January, but the Seahawks opened his 21-day practice window last week to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list. Charbonnet was limited all of last week and was listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report. Plans could change, but Charbonnet will most likely need to upgrade to a full participant on Tuesday or Wednesday to have a chance to be activated and make his season debut on Thursday night in the Mile High City. If Charbonnet is surprisingly activated for this week, he would not be recommended as a fantasy starter in what would likely be a smaller workload alongside Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. Charbonnet should eventually lead Seattle's backfield by the end of this year, though, making him a must-add off the waiver wire if he is still available in your league.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Emerald Spectrum - Corbin K. Smith
Vikings Work Out Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 5:56 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings worked out veteran free-agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Smith-Schuster has not signed with an NFL team for the 2026 season despite also working out for the New York Jets in the middle of September. The 29-year-old could be brought in by the Vikings for extra receiver depth if Jordan Addison (hamstring) is forced to miss more time after the team's bye in Week 6. The 29-year-old Smith-Schuster was released by the New York Giants on Aug. 18 after he suffered a knee injury in training camp, but he has recovered from his knee injury and is still seeking an NFL job for the remainder of the season. The former Pro Bowler played in 17 games (12 starts) for the Kansas City Chiefs last year and hauled in 33 of his 45 targets for 345 yards and a touchdown in his ninth year in the league. Smith-Schuster is a long shot to become fantasy-relevant again in Minnesota or anywhere else.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero