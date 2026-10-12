Oct 12, 2026, 7:32 PM ET

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that All-Pro pass-rusher Nick Bosa (calf) "has a chance" to return and play in the Week 6 game on Monday night against the Washington Commanders, according to David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard. A calf injury has kept the 28-year-old star defensive end out of action for the last three games, but depending on how much he can do in practice this week, he could be back to try to help the Niners start 6-0 next Monday night. In his first two games of the 2026 season, the five-time Pro Bowler made seven tackles (seven solo), including two tackles for a loss. The former first-rounder (second overall) out of Ohio State led the NFL with 18.5 sacks back in 2022 in his fourth year in the league, but his sack numbers have been on the decline since then, and he remains a major injury risk. The 49ers defense will be much better off when Bosa returns to the fold, though. If Bosa returns in Week 6 against Washington, expect him to be on a strict snap count in his first game back after a three-game absence.