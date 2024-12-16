Travis Kelce With Eight Targets In Week 15 Win
3 weeks agoKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught four passes for 27 yards in the 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns. Despite demanding eight targets, Kelce could not convert those opportunities into a viable fantasy performance. The 35-year-old's longest catch of the day went for just eight yards, and he was held scoreless for the fifth straight game. Fellow tight end Noah Gray had his fifth touchdown of the year in this contest, while Kelce's scoring total sits at two on the season. The veteran tight end will look to turn it around next week against the Houston Texans, who rank fourth in fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends this season. Kelce's value has come mainly through his immense volume of opportunities, but he has failed to score 10 PPR fantasy points in three of his last five games. It should also be noted that Patrick Mahomes left this contest with an ankle injury, and his status for next week is in doubt. With all these factors in mind, it may be time to re-evaluate expectations for Kelce moving forward. That said, fantasy managers will be hard-pressed to find a better option off the waiver wire.
Source: Adam Schefter - Twitter
