Titans Traded A.J. Brown to Philadelphia Over Contract Dispute, Not Long-Term Knee Concerns
Nov 23, 2026, 9:43 AM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel debunked concerns that wide receiver A.J. Brown's knee was the reason the Tennessee Titans traded him to Philadelphia in 2022. It was reported last week that Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk was comfortable trading Brown, as he only had about two football years left given the state of his knees. However, Vrabel said it was contract-related, stating they didn't want to pay Brown $25 million a year, which led to his trade to Philadelphia. In the five years following the trade, Brown has totaled 5,162 yards and 32 touchdowns, including a Super Bowl victory in 2024. While his struggles with injuries have clearly affected his 2026 season, Brown will hope to return to form once he recovers from his current hamstring injury.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ari Meirov
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Patriots Won't Sign a Quarterback Monday per HC Vrabel
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 23, 2026, 9:34 AM ETAfter quarterback Drake Maye's injury, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said the team will not sign a quarterback on Monday, following the bye week. Vrabel said, "We've talked about it. I don't think that's something that will happen today. But we'll see. I don't know that's something we necessarily think." Maye reportedly suffered a fibula fracture that will not require surgery but will keep him out for at least six weeks. With Maye out, backup Tommy DeVito is expected to start in his place. In eight career starts, DeVito has completed 126 of 193 passes for 1,170 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception. While DeVito is expected to start in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers, if he struggles or the Patriots lose, monitor the status of current NFL free agents like Daniel Jones or Jimmy Garoppolo.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Doug Kyed
Brandon Aiyuk's Roster Exemption Expires Monday, "All Signs Point" Toward his Release
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 23, 2026, 9:27 AM ETFormer Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's roster exemption is set to expire, and all signs point to the San Francisco 49ers releasing him. Aiyuk was placed on the reserve/left quad list last season after he stopped reporting to the facility in 2025. Earlier this month, the NFL filed for reinstatement and met with the 49ers front office as he hopes to be granted his release. If Aiyuk is cut by the team, he will go through waivers before becoming a free agent since the trade deadline has officially passed. In 70 career games, Aiyuk has hauled in 294 of 446 targets for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns, including a career season in 2023. While it's unclear which team would sign the troubled receiver, he's reportedly 100% healthy and could be worth stashing if he lands in the right spot.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Nick Wagoner - ESPN
NFL Will Review DK Metcalf's Actions for Potential Discipline
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 23, 2026, 9:15 AM ETThe NFL will review Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf's actions on Sunday for possible discipline, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport notes that this is Metcalf's third ejection of his career, and the ejection happening late in the game could factor into the league's ruling on his punishment. Metcalf was ejected in Week 11's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after committing two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. He also attempted to poke Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean in the eye, which led to his second penalty and ejection. He had just one catch on four targets for two yards in Week 11 and has posted his worst statistical season in his NFL career in 2026. Even with a potential suspension looming for the eighth-year wideout, he doesn't have enough fantasy value to be considered a starting option in most leagues.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Romeo Doubs Eligible to Return From IR
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 23, 2026, 9:06 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 12. Doubs suffered a shoulder injury on a 42-yard touchdown catch in Week 6 and was placed on injured reserve after the game. Now that the former Green Bay Packers wideout is eligible to be activated, this should be a boost for a depleted Patriots offense. With Drake Maye (ankle) and A.J. Brown (hamstring) expected to miss a significant period, Doubs will have to step up as the top wideout for backup quarterback Tommy DeVito. In six games, Doubs has hauled in 14 of 24 targets for 261 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 8.5 half-PPR fantasy points per game. While Maye's absence will affect Doubs' fantasy value moving forward, fantasy managers should roster the fifth-year receiver if he's currently on the waiver wire.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Mike Reiss - ESPN
Brock Purdy Near-Perfect in Convincing MNF Win
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 23, 2026, 1:18 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy completed 21 of 26 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-10 win against the Minnesota Vikings. Well then. Minnesota's defense entered tonight's game allowing the fewest points (16.1) and the second-fewest passing yards (170.6) per game, but it did not matter. Purdy was surgical, notching a second straight outing with three passing scores and at least a 79% completion rate. It was a masterful performance against a unit that'd given offenses fits all season. The fifth-year pro hit tight end George Kittle for his first two scores of the night, and capped off a three-touchdown first half with a dime to wide receiver Mike Evans in the back of the end zone just before the two-minute warning. Purdy is averaging 262.4 yards per game and will take a stellar 23:5 TD:INT ratio into a divisional bout with the Seahawks next weekend.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
George Kittle Overcomes Limited Volume with Two TDs
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 23, 2026, 1:05 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle brought in all three of his targets for 34 yards and two touchdowns in the team's 35-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. Kittle wasn't needed much on a night that San Francisco handily controlled the contest from the get-go. Still, the perennial top option made his presence felt, notching his second multi-touchdown performance of the campaign and tenth of his career. Kittle and the 49ers set the tone on the game's opening drive when he punched in his first TD of the night -- a 17-yarder in which he split and bowled over defenders. Then, in the second frame, he struck again, hauling in a tough eight-yard grab with defensive back Harrison Smith right on him. A bit more volume would have been nice, but it's a reminder that volume isn't always king in a Kyle Shanahan offense. The 33-year-old will now prepare for another stiff test when the team lines up against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12. Kittle posted five receptions for 24 yards the last time they faced their divisional foes in Week 5.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Justin Jefferson Retains Strong Volume in Loss
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 23, 2026, 12:50 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson piled up seven catches and 86 yards on nine targets in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He gained a single yard on his lone carry. Jefferson and the Vikings couldn't keep pace as a better-prepared 49ers squad vastly outmatched them. Either way, the LSU product remained a focal point for quarterback Kirk Cousins, leading the way in each significant receiving category for the second straight game. It's been a while since Jefferson got into the end zone, but the uptick in quality volume since Cousins' arrival has likely pleased the wideout and fantasy managers alike. With teammate Jordan Addison (thumb) still a few weeks away from returning, owners can expect Jefferson to continue to see a slight bump in looks. The Louisiana native will line up for a favorable draw with a Swiss-cheese Atlanta Falcons pass defense in Week 12.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Mike Evans Shakes Off Questionable Tag to Shred Vikings' Defense
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 23, 2026, 12:32 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans gathered six of seven targets for 109 yards and a touchdown in the team's 35-10 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. Evans practiced for the first time this week since injuring his Achilles in a win over the Commanders in Week 6, logging two limited sessions before ultimately drawing a questionable tag. Well, he didn't look hampered by the injury at all in Week 11, lighting up Minnesota's defense for his second performance of 100-plus yards and a touchdown over his last three appearances. Evans gashed the Vikings for gains of 34 and 29 yards, capping it off with a sweet one-handed snag in the back of the end zone for his fourth touchdown as a 49er. The 33-year-old is far from the model of health, but he's still an impactful player when on the field, and appears to have transitioned well with his new squad. San Francisco will take on the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Christian McCaffrey Quiet but Impactful in Primetime
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 23, 2026, 12:15 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey rushed 12 times for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday night's 35-10 home win against the Minnesota Vikings. He added 13 yards and two receptions on three targets. San Francisco controlled much of the game, working to a 28-10 lead by the two-minute warning of the first half. As a result, the fantasy stalwart saw only five touches after the break and none following the team's first drive of the final frame. While Week 11 was McCaffrey's least-productive outing from a yardage standpoint so far in 2026, he's now scored a touchdown in nine straight appearances. For what it's worth, backfield mate Kaelon Black managed just eight yards on six totes. The former eighth-overall pick made it through one tough matchup unscathed, but will again be tested in Week 12 when San Francisco squares off with the Seattle Seahawks in a divisional tilt.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Tetairoa McMillan Bounces Back to Lead Panthers Pass-Catchers in Week 11
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 22, 2026, 11:21 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan had a big game in his team's Week 11 win over the Baltimore Ravens, recording six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. It was a nice bounce-back performance for the 23-year-old, who was held to just three catches for 35 yards on seven targets by the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. McMillan had also been held to under 60 receiving yards in four straight contests entering Week 11. Still, McMillan is the clear number one option in the Carolina passing game and has had a solid year overall, hauling in 55 catches for 731 yards and four touchdowns on 87 targets across 10 games. While he may not quite have high-end WR1 upside most weeks, McMillan profiles as a must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers heading into Carolina's crucial Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Tre' Harris Flops in Week 11 Loss
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 22, 2026, 11:10 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris had one of the best games of his young career in his team's Week 10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, hauling in five catches for 86 yards on five targets. However, Harris was unable to repeat his performance in the Chargers' Week 11 loss to the New York Jets, recording just two catches for 28 yards on two targets. While the 24-year-old has flashed upside at points throughout 2026, he's now logged 28 catches for 376 yards on 42 targets across nine games. The Chargers' passing game continues to look out of sync, as quarterback Justin Herbert was held under 200 passing yards for the sixth time this season in Week 11. While Harris is worth stashing in deeper leagues, he remains tough for fantasy managers to rely on for consistent production.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Caleb Douglas Sees Season High in Targets in Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 22, 2026, 11:07 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas saw the ball coming his way a ton during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. The rookie wideout hauled in two of his 10 targets for 30 yards in the loss. The 10 targets were a season-high, but Douglas and quarterback Kyle McCord just weren't on the same page. Before this game, Douglas had three performances of 70 receiving yards or more in his past four games. The Dolphins are making it a point to throw it towards Douglas with eight or more targets in three straight games. He should continue to see a high target share during next week's matchup against the New York Jets.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Bam Knight Held in Check in Week 11 Blowout Loss
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 22, 2026, 10:59 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight had a quiet game in his team's 34-7 Week 11 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, recording just 45 yards from scrimmage on eight touches. While Knight continues to see a significant role in the Cardinals' offense with running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) on Injured Reserve, he's still splitting touches with fellow Arizona back Tyler Allgeier. Given the Cardinals' current offensive struggles, there just hasn't been enough opportunity for one back to produce for fantasy managers, let alone multiple. Arizona has scored 13 points over the last two weeks and has been held under 17 points in four out of its last five games. Knight has now failed to top 50 scrimmage yards or reach double-digit touches in three straight contests. Fantasy managers should look to go in a different direction heading into Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Parker Washington Sees Massive Target Share in Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 22, 2026, 10:52 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington saw the ball coming his way a ton during Sunday's game against the New York Giants. Washington hauled in eight of his 17 targets for 103 yards in the loss. Yes, you're reading that correctly, Washington was targeted 17 times during Sunday's defeat. This marks back-to-back 100-plus yard performances for Washington. He led the team in receptions, receiving yards, and targets on Sunday. He could've experienced a better day, but he bobbled a potential touchdown. Washington will look to make it three straight 100-yard performances against the Tennessee Titans next week.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Zay Flowers Solid in Week 11, Re-Emerging as Must-Start Wide Receiver
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 22, 2026, 10:50 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers led his team in targets, receptions, and receiving yards in its Week 11 loss to the Carolina Panthers, hauling in eight catches for 97 yards on 11 targets. With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) currently on Injured Reserve, Flowers' production upside isn't what it was at the beginning of the year. However, new Ravens QB1 Jacoby Brissett has averaged 42.5 pass attempts per game across his first two starts since being acquired by Baltimore at the trade deadline. As long as the Ravens continue to operate with a pass-heavy approach, Flowers should have a chance to produce for fantasy managers. Flowers and Baltimore will take on the Houston Texans in Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Ryan Flournoy the Odd Man Out in Dallas in Week 11
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 22, 2026, 10:40 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy was one of his team's lone skill position players who did not have a monster day in their 51-30 Week 11 win over the Tennessee Titans, recording just one catch for 11 yards on one target. Flournoy had been playing some of his best football heading into the week, recording six straight games with either 70 receiving yards or a touchdown reception. However, he remains the third option in a Dallas passing game that is centered around the superstar wide receiver combo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. As long as Lamb and Pickens remain healthy, Flournoy's profile carries plenty of risk for fantasy managers. He'll have a chance to bounce back in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Ladd McConkey Makes a Statement in Return
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 22, 2026, 10:39 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey made a significant impact during his return to the field on Sunday. McConkey missed the last two games due to injury, but was active and ready to go against the New York Jets on Sunday. McConkey hauled in five of his eight targets for 37 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. He hauled in an 11-yard score and a 6-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Chargers attempted to make a late comeback. When healthy, McConkey can be a dangerous fantasy option, but keeping him on the field has been a struggle. It's worth noting that quarterback Justin Herbert (concussion) landed in the league's concussion protocol following this game. McConkey would see a dip in fantasy value if a backup quarterback is forced to start against the New England Patriots next week.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Chris Olave Bounces Back with High-Volume Week 11 Showing
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 22, 2026, 10:34 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave bounced back after a quiet Week 10 in his team's Week 11 loss to the Chicago Bears, recording nine catches for 102 yards on 15 targets. While the recent emergence of rookie Saints wideout Jordyn Tyson provides some additional target competition for Olave, the veteran wide receiver proved he is still the clear number one option in the New Orleans passing game on Sunday. Across 10 games in 2026, Olave has now hauled in 68 catches for 866 yards and two touchdowns on 102 targets. He profiles as a high-end wide receiver option for fantasy managers heading into what could be a high-scoring affair in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Amon-Ra St. Brown Salvages Fantasy Line with a Touchdown
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 22, 2026, 10:28 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown didn't have a huge game, but it was enough to help his team get the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. St. Brown hauled in five of his six targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in the win. The score was a 14-yard grab that was his eighth touchdown of the season. His 37 receiving yards were the fewest for St. Brown since the Week 3 performance against the New York Jets. St. Brown has seen his target share dip in recent weeks, but fantasy managers shouldn't be worried. He'll still be a strong WR1 against the Chicago Bears next week.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Cam Skattebo Inefficient But Continues to Dominate Touches
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 22, 2026, 10:23 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo rushed 14 times for 34 yards (2.4 yards per carry) and lost a fumble in a 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Skattebo added three receptions (on seven targets) for 14 yards (4.7 yards per catch). He did not score a touchdown. Skattebo's fumble came in the third quarter, and it was returned 42 yards deep into New York territory, but it didn't end up costing the Giants, as the Jaguars eventually turned it over on downs. It was a frustrating day for fantasy managers, but the good news is that Skattebo played 59 out of 70 offensive snaps (84.3%) and dominated touches in the backfield. With fellow running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) currently on injured reserve until at least Week 13 due to a hamstring injury, Skattebo will continue to lead New York's backfield without much competition for opportunities.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com