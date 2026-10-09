Sean Burke to Start Game 5 on Saturday Night for Chicago
Oct 9, 2026, 8:02 PM ETChicago White Sox right-hander Sean Burke will make the start in Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Saturday night in Cleveland against the division-rival Guardians, manager Will Venable told Scott Merkin of MLB.com. Burke will be opposed by Cleveland right-hander Gavin Williams. The 26-year-old Burke went 11-7 with a 3.34 ERA (3.62 FIP) and 1.19 WHIP with a career-high 185 strikeouts and 62 walks in 172 1/3 regular-season innings across 32 outings (27 starts) in his second full season in the big leagues. The former third-rounder in 2021 from Maryland allowed three earned runs with three home runs allowed, no walks, and eight strikeouts in a no-decision in Game 2 of the Wild-Card Series against the Houston Astros on Sept. 30, and then gave up just one earned run with one walk and six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings for a win in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Guardians. Burke was great against Cleveland in three appearances (two starts) during the regular season, allowing three runs (two earned) with three walks and 21 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched. The White Sox are hoping his dominance against the Guards continues to help send them to the AL Championship Series to face the Tampa Bay Rays.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Scott Merkin
More Recent News
Josh Jung Doesn't Need Hand Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 8:35 PM ETTexas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (hand) will not require surgery on his fractured right hand, according to MLB.com's Kennedi Landry. It is good news for Jung after he fractured his hand in the final week of the season in late September, when he was hit by a pitch. The 28-year-old continued to be injury-prone in 2026 in his fifth year in the majors, playing in only 104 games. But when Jung was available to the Rangers, he was extremely consistent, hitting .299 (119-for-398) with 12 home runs, 42 RBI, 54 runs scored, and one stolen base across 444 plate appearances. Jung was a first-time All-Star in 2023 in his first full year in the major leagues, but he has been a disappointment since, often finding himself on the injured list and never playing more than 131 games in a season (he played just 46 in 2024). His inability to stay healthy and his lack of power in the last few seasons have definitely lowered his fantasy baseball appeal, but he showed in 2026 that he can still hit for average.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Kennedi Landry
Corey Seager has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 8:26 PM ETTexas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (elbow) had a minor procedure to remove a bone spur in his right elbow on Tuesday, according to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. Seager battled through a right-elbow issue for months, and now we have some more specifics. The 32-year-old veteran has dealt with plenty of injuries over the last two seasons and has become a big injury risk as he heads into his age-33 campaign in 2027. The mounting injuries took a toll on Seager as a hitter this year, as he finished his 12th year in the big leagues with a .227/.312/.424 slash line in 102 games played and 436 plate appearances. It was the second straight season with exactly 102 regular-season games played for the Rangers due to injuries. Seager still managed to reach the 20-home run mark, though, for the fifth straight year, and he drove in 51 runs. With better health next year, Seager could bounce back and be more consistent at the plate, but the injury risk is very real. Unless he suffers a setback with his elbow in the offseason, Seager should have plenty of time to get ready for the start of the 2027 regular season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Kennedi Landry
Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 8:17 PM ETThe Los Angeles Dodgers will start left-hander Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday in Milwaukee against the Brewers, according to Jack Harris of The California Post. Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto is scheduled to toe the rubber for the Blue in Game 2 in Milwaukee. Skubal will likely be opposed by flamethrowing right-hander Jacob Misiorowski. He was as advertised in his first playoff start for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, allowing only one earned run on two hits (one home run) while walking two and striking out seven in six innings to pick up the win. Skubal has been lights-out in seven career postseason starts, posting a 1.97 ERA (2.18 FIP) with 10 earned runs allowed, eight walks, and 63 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. The 29-year-old southpaw and two-time Cy Young winner faced the Brew Crew twice in 2026 during the regular season, allowing six runs (five earned) on 14 hits while walking two and striking out 12 in 12 innings pitched. Skubal will have his work cut out for him.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris
Gavin Williams to Start for Guardians in Game 5 of ALDS
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 8:09 PM ETCleveland Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams will start for the team in Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Saturday night at home against the division-rival Chicago White Sox, according to Zack Meisel of MLB.com. Williams made the start in Game 2 of the ALDS against Chicago and picked up a no-decision, allowing two earned runs on four hits while walking three and fanning 11 in five innings of work. The Guardians brought him in to finish out a 9-5 victory in Game 4 of the best-of-five series on Thursday, and he did not allow a run in his inning of work with no walks and a strikeout. The 27-year-old former first-rounder in 2021 from East Carolina led the AL with 248 strikeouts in the regular season in 2026, and he also went 14-8 with a 3.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 248:61 K:BB in 184 1/3 frames over 32 starts. Williams has plenty of experience against the Pale Hose this year, making four starts against them during the regular season and posting a 3.98 ERA with 17 hits allowed (two home runs), eight walks, and 28 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched. Cleveland is hoping Williams can continue to miss bats at a high rate and carry them to the AL Championship Series to face the Tampa Bay Rays.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Zack Meisel
Jose Ramirez Hits Clutch Two-Run Homer to Force Game 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 12:00 AM ETCleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez has come around for the Guardians in must-win situations in each of the last two games of the American League Division Series against the division-rival Chicago White Sox. In the 9-5 win in Chicago on Thursday night, Ramirez went 2-for-5 at the plate with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored out of the two-hole. The 34-year-old All-Star hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the fifth inning off White Sox right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks to give the Guardians a 3-2 lead. The home run was J-Ram's 43rd career postseason hit, which tied Jim Thome for third in Cleveland franchise history. The Dominican had a down year during the 2026 regular season, primarily due to a broken hamate bone in his hand. He finished with a .235/.320/.368 slash line with a .688 OPS, 12 home runs, 53 RBI, 37 stolen bases, and 71 runs scored across his 473 at-bats. It was the first time that the perennial All-Star hit under 20 home runs since the COVID-shortened season in 2020. If Ramirez continues to heat up and the Guards come back to win the ALDS from down two games to none, the Tampa Bay Rays will have a lot to deal with in the ALCS.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 3:26 PM ETMajor League Baseball proposed cutting the regular-season schedule from 162 games to 154 games on Thursday in a bargaining session with the MLB Players Association, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Higher seeds in the playoffs getting to choose their opponents and the Division Series expanding to seven games were also part of the league's proposal. MLB is proposing a return to a 154-game schedule, starting in 2029, for the first time since the 1960s. The existing collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the Players Association is set to expire on Dec. 1, and a potential lockout could be on the horizon in 2027, which could delay the start of the regular season. The new MLB proposals will be contingent on the MLBPA accepting a salary-cap/floor system. Essentially, the league would be trimming eight regular-season games from each team's schedule while adding up to eight more postseason games total.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Jazz Chisholm Jr. Expresses Desire to Stay with Yankees
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 8, 2026, 11:57 AM ETNew York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. expressed a desire to return to New York in free agency, saying that he had "great times as a Yankee." The 28-year-old profiles as one of the top position players in the upcoming free agent market, even after a down year in which he hit .231/.312/.399 with 19 home runs, 55 RBI, 69 runs scored, and 41 stolen bases across 532 plate appearances. Chisholm Jr. carries significant upside, as he logged a 30-30 season with 80 RBI across 531 plate appearances with the Yankees in 2025. However, he made a few notable defensive blunders in Game 2 of the Yankees' three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series and was not in New York's starting lineup for the deciding Game 3. The lefty-swinging Chisholm Jr. has also been a significantly worse hitter against same-handed pitching in his career, posting a .227/.286/.376 slash line with a 29% strikeout rate across 814 plate appearances against lefties. If the Yankees decide to move on from Chisholm Jr., Anthony Volpe could be poised to take over as the team's everyday second baseman in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: SNY Yankees
Tyler Mahle Hoping to Return to Braves in Free Agency
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 8, 2026, 11:44 AM ETAtlanta Braves starting pitcher Tyler Mahle said, "It'd be crazy not to want to play here," when asked about a potential return to Atlanta during the upcoming offseason, per Jesus Cano of The Athletic. The 32-year-old is set to hit free agency this winter. Mahle began the 2026 season with the San Francisco Giants and struggled, recording a 3-9 record with a 4.38 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 94 2/3 innings (18 starts). However, the veteran right-hander completely turned his season around after a midseason trade to Atlanta, logging a 1.99 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 48 strikeouts across 54 1/3 innings (nine starts). Mahle pitched well in his two postseason starts for the Braves as well, allowing just two hits and two earned runs across 13 1/3 innings. Given his strong close to the season, Mahle may be able to secure a multi-year deal in free agency.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jesus Cano
Aaron Ashby Dominates in Bulk-Relief Appearance on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 8, 2026, 11:38 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby picked up his first win of the postseason on Wednesday, pitching three scoreless innings out of the bullpen in his team's 3-1, series-clinching win over the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. Ashby entered the game in the fifth inning and took the Brewers through the seventh, allowing two walks but surrendering zero hits while striking out three. Ashby was extremely valuable as a bulk reliever for Milwaukee all season long, recording a 13-3 record with a 3.12 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 116 strikeouts, and four saves across 89 1/3 innings (75 games). Ashby's 10.7% walk rate was slightly elevated, but he posted excellent ground-ball (56.3%) and strikeout rates (30.3%). With the Brewers' playoff rotation looking a bit shaky behind top starters Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson, Ashby should be expected to play a key role in the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Paul Goldschmidt Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 11:35 AM ETNew York Yankees impending free-agent first baseman/designated hitter Paul Goldschmidt has expressed a desire to keep playing at age 39 in 2027, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. It is unclear if the Yankees will make an effort to re-sign the former MVP and seven-time All-Star in the offseason. Goldy had a nice bounce-back campaign in 2026 in his 16th year in the big leagues after he hit just 10 homers and drove in 45 runs in 146 games in 2025 in his first year in pinstripes. In 105 regular-season games across 380 plate appearances this year, Goldschmidt hit .252/.313/.452 with a .765 OPS, 18 home runs, 52 RBI, and 44 runs scored for the Yankees. He went hitless in eight plate appearances with two walks and a run scored in four postseason games for New York this year. Goldschmidt is obviously no longer in his prime and is no longer an everyday player, but he should still attract interest across the league for his ability to hit lefties. In 183 plate appearances against southpaws in 2026, he hit .299 (47-for-157) with 11 of his 18 home runs and 24 RBI.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips
Bryan Baker Notches Third Postseason Save to Send Rays to ALCS
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 8, 2026, 11:28 AM ETTampa Bay Rays closer Bryan Baker shut the door in his team's 4-3 win over the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts. Baker was a key part of Tampa Bay's three-game sweep of New York, logging saves in all three games while allowing just one baserunner to reach. The 31-year-old emerged as one of the best closers in baseball during the regular season, recording a 1.44 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with 63 strikeouts and 41 saves across 62 1/3 innings (65 games). Heading into the American League Championship Series, Baker's dominance at the end of games gives Tampa Bay a significant advantage if it can get an early lead on its opponents.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Jakob Marsee Having UCL Repair With Internal Brace
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 11:24 AM ETMiami Marlins outfielder Jakob Marsee (elbow) will get a UCL repair with an internal brace of his left elbow on Monday, according to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. The estimated return-to-play timeline for Marsee is around six months. Marsee battled through elbow issues down the stretch in 2026 in his first full season in the majors with Miami. In his first taste of the big leagues in 2025, Marsee hit .292 (61-for-209) with five home runs, 33 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 28 runs scored in 55 games and 234 plate appearances. In 155 games and 616 plate appearances this year, Marsee slashed .231/.348/.359 with a .706 OPS, 11 home runs, 41 RBI, 23 stolen bases, and 83 runs scored for the Fish. The 25-year-old former sixth-round pick by the San Diego Padres in 2022 from Central Michigan University has a very intriguing power/speed profile as an outfielder in all fantasy leagues, but his availability for Opening Day in 2027 could be in question, depending on how he fares during his rehab after going under the knife early next week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Christina De Nicola
Garrett Mitchell Stars in NLDS-Clinching Game 4 Win on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 8, 2026, 11:21 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell had a big game in his team's 3-1, series-clinching win over the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday. At the plate, Mitchell went two-for-four with a triple, an RBI, and a run scored. In the field, Mitchell robbed Padres third baseman Manny Machado of what would have been a game-tying two-run home run in the eighth inning. The 28-year-old Mitchell was finally able to stay mostly healthy in 2026, hitting .262/.354/.416 with 11 home runs, 65 RBI, 74 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases across 531 plate appearances in the regular season. He was productive in the NLDS as well, logging four hits, three runs scored, an RBI, and a stolen base across 15 at-bats.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Hagen Smith Opening Game 4 of ALDS on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 11:15 AM ETChicago White Sox rookie left-hander Hagen Smith will serve as the opener in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Thursday at home against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians, according to Scott Merkin of MLB.com. The 23-year-old former fifth overall pick in 2024 from the University of Arkansas made 18 appearances (only one start) in his major-league debut during the 2026 regular season, posting a nice 1.29 ERA (2.35 FIP) and 0.96 WHIP with 41 strikeouts and 16 walks in 28 innings pitched. The talented young southpaw has already thrown 6 1/3 innings in his first experience in the playoffs, too, allowing just one earned run on three hits while walking five and striking out six. He started Game 1 of the ALDS against Cleveland and threw 2 2/3 shutout innings with three walks and four strikeouts in the team's 3-0 victory before allowing a run with two walks and a strikeout in two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's Game 3 loss. Smith will probably have a short leash as the White Sox try to close out the best-of-five series, with right-hander Erick Fedde potentially piggybacking Smith in Chicago. In three relief appearances against the Guardians during the regular season, Smith allowed two earned runs with six walks and eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Scott Merkin
Victor Mesa Jr. Homers in ALDS-Clinching Win
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 8, 2026, 11:14 AM ETTampa Bay Rays outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. was one of the stars of his team's 4-3 win in Game 3 of the American League Division Series over the New York Yankees, hitting a two-run home run off Yankees left-hander Max Fried. Mesa Jr.'s home run was his only hit of the night, but it gave the Rays a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning that they would ultimately never give back. Across 262 plate appearances in the regular season, Mesa Jr. hit .260/.327/.498 with 14 home runs, 34 RBI, 37 runs scored, and nine stolen bases. After starting the year in the minors, the 25-year-old has emerged as an everyday corner outfielder for Tampa Bay and provides another dynamic power/speed bat for the Rays. If Mesa Jr. can get hot, he could help power a deep postseason run.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Edwin Diaz Notches Another Save to Send Dodgers to NLCS
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 7, 2026, 10:01 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers closer Edwin Diaz picked up his second save in as many nights on Wednesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout in his team's 4-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. Diaz missed most of the 2026 regular season due to elbow and neck injuries. However, he's been dominant since returning from the injured list in mid-September. Diaz allowed just two baserunners while notching nine strikeouts in his final five innings pitched of the regular season, and he's now logged low-stress saves in each of his first two appearances of the playoffs. With Diaz rounding into form, Los Angeles' bullpen looks like a major strength heading into the National League Championship Series.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Foster Griffin Strikes Out Seven in ALDS Game 3 Win on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 7, 2026, 9:52 PM ETCleveland Guardians left-hander Foster Griffin was dominant in a bulk relief appearance in his team's 9-3 win over the Chicago White Sox in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday. Griffin followed Cleveland opener Daniel Espino and allowed two hits and one earned run while striking out seven across 2 2/3 innings of work. The 31-year-old was used exclusively as a starting pitcher during the regular season, posting a 15-6 record with a 3.60 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and 158 strikeouts across 172 2/3 innings (31 starts) split between the Guardians and the Washington Nationals. However, Griffin struggled mightily late in the year, pitching to a 5.05 ERA in the second half and a 6.87 ERA across 18 1/3 innings in September. If Griffin can rediscover his early-season form in a bullpen role, he could help Cleveland mount a comeback in the ALDS.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Jo Adell Drives in Three in ALDS Game 3 Victory on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 7, 2026, 9:43 PM ETCleveland Guardians outfielder Jo Adell had a big night in his team's 9-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with a walk and three RBI. With the game tied 1-1 in the third inning, Adell put the Guardians ahead for good with a three-run triple off of White Sox left-hander Hagen Smith. Across 660 regular-season plate appearances split between the Guardians and the Los Angeles Angels, Adell hit .240/.298/.401 with 23 home runs, 94 RBI, 70 runs scored, and five stolen bases. He was better with Cleveland than he was with Los Angeles, posting a .740 OPS across 204 trips to the plate after the Guardians acquired him at the trade deadline. Adell has notched a couple of key hits for Cleveland in the ALDS and now has four RBI across the first three games of the series.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Andy Pages Notches Key Hit to Send Dodgers Back to the NLCS
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 7, 2026, 9:32 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages had the key hit in his team's 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday, logging a go-ahead two-run single off Braves right-hander Robert Suarez in the seventh inning. Pages finished the game with two hits and two RBI in three at-bats. The 25-year-old was a critical piece of the Dodgers lineup during the regular season, hitting .274 with 23 home runs, 85 RBI, 75 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases. However, Pages struggled mightily during the Dodgers' run to the 2025 World Series, notching just four hits in 55 postseason plate appearances. After his big night on Wednesday, Pages has already logged four hits in just 15 plate appearances in the 2026 playoffs.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Cade Smith Shuts the Door in ALDS Game 3 Victory on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 7, 2026, 9:19 PM ETCleveland Guardians right-hander Cade Smith was lights out to secure his team's 9-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday. Smith entered the game in the eighth inning and recorded the final six outs, logging five strikeouts without allowing a single baserunner. The 27-year-old was one of the best closers in baseball during the regular season, pitching to a 1.95 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 107 strikeouts and 41 saves across 74 innings (69 games). Smith has been dominant so far in the Division Series as well, as he's yet to allow a hit or a walk in his four innings of work. If Cleveland is going to mount a comeback in the series, it will likely need Smith to continue his dominance.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com