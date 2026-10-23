Potential For Resurgent Justin Jefferson Against Slumping Colts
Oct 23, 2026, 4:30 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) is once again a no-doubt fantasy starter now that he does not appear on the final injury report ahead of a game against the Indianapolis Colts. To his credit, the superstar was excellent in spite of the injury last time out, making an excellent touchdown catch in the back of the end zone and finishing with six catches for 79 yards against New Orleans. The Colts, on the other hand, dismissed general manager Chris Ballard this week amid the team's struggles, which extend to a defense that has been among the league's worst. Indianapolis pressures the quarterback at the lowest rate in the league, is allowing points nearly half the time the opponent has the ball, and ranks tied for 30th in yards per completion allowed. To be fair, Minnesota's offense has lacked firepower most of the season, though Jefferson and quarterback Kyler Murray have played only one full game together so far. Managers should plan on playing Jefferson, RotoBaller's No. 12 receiver this week, in all formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
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DeVonta Smith Misses Another Practice With Hamstring Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 4:29 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was absent from the portion of Friday's practice open to reporters, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, a bad sign ahead of Monday night's Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. He missed Thursday's session too. The 27-year-old returned from a two-game absence against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 and drew 14 targets, catching seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. That showed how much Philadelphia's passing attack leans on him, especially with Tanner McKee under center. Now, one week later, the same hamstring is keeping him off the practice field. If Saturday's final injury report leaves his status unclear, have a replacement ready.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff McLane
Chase Brown With A Lot To Prove In Tough Matchup
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 4:27 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown will face a tough matchup on the road in Week 7. Brown lost work to fellow back Samaje Perine when the team last played in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. Brown will now likely have to split the workload facing a strong Baltimore Ravens defense. The Ravens have been soft against opposing passing attacks, but very tough against running backs this season. Brown has had a tough time finding production on the ground, but has had upside as a receiver. The talented pass catcher may be able to salvage his day through the air even if he ends up splitting carries with Perine. In a game with a high over/under, the Bengals may be inclined to pass often to keep up with a high-flying Ravens offense. Brown is ranked RB18 in our RotoBaller Week 7 PPR rankings, making him a mid-range RB2 this week. Fantasy managers should be concerned about the decreased usage, but not concerned enough to leave him out of lineups.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Mike Evans Not Seen at Practice on Friday, Not Expected to Play in Week 7?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 23, 2026, 4:19 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) was not participating during the open portion of his team's practice on Friday, per David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard. Lombardi writes that he does "not expect to see" Evans on the field in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons. The veteran wide receiver has been battling an Achilles injury and was forced to exit early from San Francisco's Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders due to the issue. He was also playing through a pre-existing rib ailment while dealing with the Achilles issue. The 49ers have their bye in Week 8, so it could make sense for the team to give Evans two full weeks off rather than pushing him back out onto the field in Week 7. If Evans is inactive against Atlanta, 49ers wideouts Christian Kirk (calf), Brandin Cooks, and Jordan Watkins could all see expanded roles.--Will Brady
Source: The San Francisco Standard - David Lombardi
Jordan Addison Is High-Risk, High-Reward In Return From Injury
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 23, 2026, 4:18 PM ETWide receiver Jordan Addison is a boom-or-bust fantasy option when his Minnesota Vikings take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. The good news is that Addison did not appear on the Vikings' final injury report after missing the team's win in New Orleans with a hamstring ailment, and the speedster will see a favorable matchup against an Indianapolis defense that has struggled in almost every way. The Colts have allowed points at the third-highest rate in the league, forced turnovers at the lowest rate, and pressured the quarterback less often than any other team in the NFL. The bigger issue for managers who roster Addison is that his volume has been difficult to predict, as he, quarterback Kyler Murray, and top receiver Justin Jefferson have been on the field together for less than a full quarter this season. Always a deep threat, but on an offense that has struggled most of the year, Addison is a WR4 candidate reliant upon a few home run swings. He's RotoBaller's No. 40 wide receiver this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Dontayvion Wicks Trending in the Wrong Direction
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 4:17 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was not spotted at Friday's practice ahead of Monday night's Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. He sat out Thursday too, coming off two catches for 24 yards on four targets against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. That follows 19 receptions for 284 yards and one touchdown through six games, a modest line for a receiver who may not have a status until after most fantasy lineups lock. DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dallas Goedert (knee) have also missed both practices this week, so Philadelphia's receiving group is short-handed. Saturday's practice status will matter, but even if Wicks plays, he is hard to trust. McLane also said that he got the sense that Wicks would not be available to play on Monday night against the Cowboys.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff McLane
Tee Higgins Should Be Productive In Baltimore
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 4:14 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. Higgins has historically dealt with nagging injuries and this week may be the healthiest he'll be all year coming off his team's bye week. The talented wideout had his worst game of the year in Week 5, catching just two passes for 22 yards against the Miami Dolphins. Higgins should be able to bounce back in a big way against the Ravens. The Baltimore defense has been an advantageous matchup for opposing wide receivers this season and that should remain the case for the Bengals this week. In a divisional matchup with one of the highest over/unders of the week, Higgins should be one of the most valuable wide receivers on the slate. Higgins is ranked WR18 in our RotoBaller Week 7 PPR rankings, making him a strong WR2 option this Sunday. Fantasy managers should start Higgins with confidence this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Ja'Marr Chase With Tons Of Upside Against Ravens
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 4:13 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will face the Baltimore Ravens on the road in Week 7. Chase should be well rested, returning from the team's bye week and ready to face a division rival in the strong AFC North. Chase has had a slow start to the year by his standards, but he's still been able to show his upside. The Bengals superstar has at least 19 PPR points in three of five games and surpassed 24 PPR points twice. That said, Chase has not eclipsed 100 yards in any game, meaning that his best games are likely still ahead of him. Chase will face a Ravens defense that has been strong against the run, but easy on opposing passing offenses. The Bengals wideout will have the opportunity to go off in a game with one of the highest over/unders of the week. Chase is ranked WR4 in our RotoBaller Week 7 PPR rankings, making him a top-tier WR1 option yet again. Fantasy managers should be excited to have Chase back in their lineups this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Starting Potential For T.J. Hockenson In Week 7
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 23, 2026, 4:11 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson is a fringe TE1 when the Indianapolis Colts visit U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 7. The former Iowa star looked to be developing a legitimate chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray, who targeted him 13 times in their most recent full game together. Unfortunately for managers who started the tight end in Week 5, a first-quarter concussion stalled the momentum. Now through concussion protocol and off the injury report, Hockenson's volume is something of a mystery because the Vikings' full complement of skill players have played less than a full quarter together so far this season. Receiver Justin Jefferson remains the club's top option every time he plays, though Hockenson appears to already have Murray's trust on key downs and as an underneath option, which warrants fantasy consideration. Hockenson is RotoBaller's No. 13 tight end this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Washington Jr. Officially Questionable to Play in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 23, 2026, 4:10 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (foot, back) is officially listed as questionable to play in his team's Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, per Raiders beat writer Levi Edwards. Washington Jr. is battling foot and back injuries that have caused him to miss practice this week and could be trending toward being inactive on Sunday. The 23-year-old has been productive in a limited role as the Raiders' RB2 this season, recording 34 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown across six games. However, he saw his usage tick up in Week 6, logging nine carries and 10 total touches against the Buffalo Bills. If Washington Jr. is ruled out, fantasy managers should have more confidence in Raiders RB1 Ashton Jeanty's workload outlook in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: Raiders.com - Levi Edwards
Top Billing For Will Reichard Against Colts
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 23, 2026, 4:09 PM ETMinnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard is once again one of the top fantasy options at his position when his team plays host to the struggling Indianapolis Colts. The former Alabama standout has been perfect thus far, making all 15 of his field goal attempts, including all five from beyond 50 yards. In his career, Reichard is 77-for-77 on extra points, and he's currently in the best form of his career. The Colts rank 21st against fantasy kickers and have allowed points on 47% of their opponents' drives this season, the third-worst mark in the league, which should give Reichard opportunities if the Vikings can move the ball. The All-Pro has been dialed in this season, so managers who roster him don't need to overthink the kicker position whatsoever. Reichard is RotoBaller's No. 1 kicker for Week 7.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Joe Burrow With A Juicy Matchup In Week 7
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 4:07 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will lead the team against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. Burrow is fresh off the team's bye week and ready to face off against a division rival. When the Bengals were last active, Burrow tossed four passing touchdowns in a 31-24 win over the Miami Dolphins. The veteran QB will look to pick up where he left off on the road in Baltimore. The Ravens defense has been one of the easier matchups for opposing quarterbacks this season, putting Burrow in a very advantageous position this Sunday. Burrow should be able to connect with his top receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins often throughout what could be a high-scoring affair. Burrow is ranked QB6 in our RotoBaller Week 7 rankings, making him a strong QB1 option this Sunday. Fantasy managers should be excited to plug Burrow back into lineups this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Bam Knight Expected to Handle Substantial Early-Down Work in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 4:06 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight is expected to see substantial early-down opportunities against the Denver Broncos on Sunday with Jeremiyah Love (ankle) sidelined for another week. According to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports, head coach Mike LaFleur emphasized Knight's explosiveness while identifying Tyler Allgeier as a valuable third-down option because of his pass-protection skills. Knight rushed 15 times for 80 yards in Arizona's Week 6 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, including a 31-yard gain, and added two receptions for 18 yards. He produced 98 scrimmage yards despite playing eight fewer snaps than Allgeier, with full-body cramps limiting his second-half involvement. LaFleur's comments suggest Knight will remain a significant part of the rushing attack, giving him flex appeal in deeper fantasy leagues as Arizona keeps splitting the backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tyler Drake
Kansas City Chiefs Defense With An Intriguing Road Matchup
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 4:04 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs defense will take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7. The Chiefs had one of the best games of the season facing the turnover-prone Los Angeles Chargers last week and they will get a chance to build on that performance this week. The strength of the Seattle Seahawks is their defense, while their offense has been a bit of a liability this season. Outside of Jaxson Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks lack any true playmakers out wide or in the backfield. The return of Zach Charbonnet will no doubt help the Seahawks run game, but he is not a game-breaking player. The turnover-prone Sam Darnold will try his best to keep pace with the strong Chiefs offense, which should give the defense plenty of opportunities to hunt for sacks and interceptions. Despite dealing with a few injuries, notably to L'Jarius Sneed and Cooper McDonald, the Kansas City defense is ranked fifth in our RotoBaller Week 7 rankings, making them a strong start this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Prime Matchup For Minnesota Vikings D/ST In Week 7
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 23, 2026, 4:03 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings' top-ranked defense returns from a week away with a superb matchup in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts. Thus far, the Vikings have been the top defense in the league across virtually every metric, while the underlying numbers for the Colts have not been pretty. Through six games, Indianapolis is turning over the ball at the fifth-highest rate in the NFL, ranked 30th in adjusted net yards per passing attempt, and coming off an embarrassing loss to Tennessee in which the Titans sacked quarterback Daniel Jones six times. Injuries certainly have been a factor for the Colts, but only the Miami Dolphins have fewer passing touchdowns than Indy's four. For now, managers who roster Minnesota's defense should keep riding the hot streak. The Vikings are RotoBaller's second-ranked defense this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Harrison Butker Could Disappoint Against Seahawks
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 4:02 PM ETKansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday. Butker has struggled a bit with his accuracy this season and those struggles were on full display against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Butker missed two kicks in the contest, one field goal and one extra-point attempt. The Chiefs kicker is not the most reliable option at the position, but he is attached to one of the best offenses in the league so he's bound to have value. With Kansas City facing one of the league's best defenses, Butker could be called upon often when offensive drives stall. Given his issues with accuracy, Butker could be in for a disappointing fantasy performance. Butker is ranked K16 in our RotoBaller Week 7 rankings, making him a shaky start this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Cyrus Allen Should See An Uptick In Usage Against Seattle
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 4:01 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen will take on the defending Super Bowl champions on the road in Week 7. Allen was listed on the injury report with a knee injury, but practiced fully all week and does not have a designation ahead of the contest. The rookie wideout caught his first career catch against the Los Angeles Chargers last week and displayed his big-play potential. Allen only ran four routes in the game, but earned two targets in his limited time on the field. He turned those two targets into 27 yards and linked up with quarterback Patrick Mahomes to gain a big first down on a crosser. Mahomes displayed trust in the rookie as he dropped in a pass right over a defender and trusted Allen to come down with it to convert on a long first down. Allen should earn more and more work in the offense as the season goes on, but this week may be tough for the rookie. The Seahawks defense is extremely tough for opposing wide receivers to face, so Allen working on limited snaps may not be able to produce much. Allen is ranked WR86 in our RotoBaller Week 7 PPR rankings, making him a player that may be best left on the bench. Fantasy managers should continue viewing Allen as a potential stash candidate with upside down the stretch.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Jalen Royals Could See More Looks In Week 7
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 3:59 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals should continue to have a role in the passing attack against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. The second-year wideout caught two of his four targets for 24 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Royals was expected to step into the team's WR2 role in the absence of both Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton and that appeared to be the case from a usage standpoint. Royals was on the field for nearly as many snaps as Xavier Worthy and ran the second most routes among Kansas City wide receivers. Royals should once again be a featured part of the passing attack, but production is not guaranteed especially this week. The Seahawks defense is among the worst matchups for opposing wide receivers and given his lack of production against the Chargers, Royals could be in store for even less success this weekend. Royals is ranked WR65 in our RotoBaller Week 7 PPR rankings, making him a desperation flex option in Seattle. Fantasy managers may want to look elsewhere for flex production this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Cade Otton is Barely on Fantasy Radar for Week 7
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 3:58 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton has barely been a factor lately. Over the last two games, Otton has hauled in four receptions for 29 yards. The hope is that the return of Baker Mayfield (thumb) in Week 7 will boost the overall value of Otton. Also, the absence of top wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (foot, concussion) could play a factor as well. The hope is that Otton bounces back against the Carolina Panthers this weekend, but fantasy managers still shouldn't trust him as a starting option. He'll offer a low floor even with Egbuka out and Mayfield back under center. Fantasy managers should keep Otton on the bench until he proves he can offer viable value.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Xavier Worthy Set To Reprise WR1 Role At Seattle
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 3:56 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will get another opportunity to act as the team's WR1 against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend. Worthy stepped up in the absence of Rashee Rice last week, catching all seven of his targets for 73 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers. Worthy looked explosive, especially on his big crossing route that set the Chiefs up in field goal range. The third-year wideout should continue to see increased usage this week with Rashee Rice ruled out ahead of the contest. The path to fantasy success will not be easy for Worthy facing the strong Seahawks defense. The Seattle defensive unit is one of the worst matchups for opposing wide receivers, but Worthy should see his fair share of designed targets. Despite the difficult matchup, Worthy is ranked WR37 in our RotoBaller Week 7 PPR rankings meaning he should find his way into lineups. Fantasy managers struggling with injuries and bye weeks should consider starting Worthy for as long as he is the WR1 of the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Tyler Allgeier Expected to Handle Third-Down Work in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 3:56 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier is expected to remain heavily involved on third downs against the Denver Broncos in Week 7 with Jeremiyah Love (ankle) ruled out for a second consecutive game. According to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports, head coach Mike LaFleur cited Allgeier's physicality and reliability in pass protection as reasons to keep him on the field in passing situations. Allgeier led Arizona with 18 carries and 40 offensive snaps against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, but managed just 38 rushing yards and one reception for 10 yards. Bam Knight was far more productive, with 80 rushing yards on 15 attempts, and LaFleur indicated that Knight will handle substantial early-down work. Allgeier's passing-down and short-yardage responsibilities should preserve his playing time, but he is a volume-dependent flex option without a clear path to dominating the backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tyler Drake