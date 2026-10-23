Oct 23, 2026, 4:13 PM ET

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will face the Baltimore Ravens on the road in Week 7. Chase should be well rested returning from the team's bye week and ready to face a division rival in the strong AFC North. Chase has had a slow start to the year by his standards, but he's still been able to show his upside. The Bengals superstar has at least 19 PPR points in three of five games and surpassed 24 PPR points twice. That said, Chase has not eclipsed 100 yards in any game meaning that his best games are likely still ahead of him. Chase will face a Ravens defense that has been strong against the run, but easy on opposing passing offenses. The Bengals wideout will have the opportunity to go off in a game with one of the highest over/unders of the week. Chase is ranked WR4 in our RotoBaller Week 7 PPR rankings, making him a top-tier WR1 option yet again. Fantasy managers should be excited to have Chase back in their lineups this week.