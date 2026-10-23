Jordan Addison Is High-Risk, High-Reward In Return From Injury
Oct 23, 2026, 4:18 PM ETWide receiver Jordan Addison is a boom-or-bust fantasy option when his Minnesota Vikings take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. The good news is that Addison did not appear on the Vikings' final injury report after missing the team's win in New Orleans with a hamstring ailment, and the speedster will see a favorable matchup against an Indianapolis defense that has struggled in almost every way. The Colts have allowed points at the third-highest rate in the league, forced turnovers at the lowest rate, and pressured the quarterback less often than any other team in the NFL. The bigger issue for managers who roster Addison is that his volume has been difficult to predict, as he, quarterback Kyler Murray, and top receiver Justin Jefferson have been on the field together for less than a full quarter this season. Always a deep threat, but on an offense that has struggled most of the year, Addison is a WR4 candidate reliant upon a few home run swings. He's RotoBaller's No. 40 wide receiver this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
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Dontayvion Wicks Not Seen at Friday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 4:17 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was not spotted at Friday's practice ahead of Monday night's Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. He sat out Thursday too, coming off two catches for 24 yards on four targets against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. That follows 19 receptions for 284 yards and one touchdown through six games, a modest line for a receiver who may not have a status until after most fantasy lineups lock. DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dallas Goedert (knee) have also missed both practices this week, so Philadelphia's receiving group is short-handed. Saturday's practice status will matter, but even if Wicks plays, he is hard to trust.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff McLane
Tee Higgins Should Be Productive In Baltimore
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 4:14 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. Higgins has historically dealt with nagging injuries and this week may be the healthiest he'll be all year coming off his team's bye week. The talented wideout had his worst game of the year in Week 5, catching just two passes for 22 yards against the Miami Dolphins. Higgins should be able to bounce back in a big way against the Ravens. The Baltimore defense has been an advantageous matchup for opposing wide receivers this season and that should remain the case for the Bengals this week. In a divisional matchup with one of the highest over/unders of the week, Higgins should be one of the most valuable wide receivers on the slate. Higgins is ranked WR18 in our RotoBaller Week 7 PPR rankings, making him a strong WR2 option this Sunday. Fantasy managers should start Higgins with confidence this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Ja'Marr Chase With Tons Of Upside Against Ravens
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 4:13 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will face the Baltimore Ravens on the road in Week 7. Chase should be well rested, returning from the team's bye week and ready to face a division rival in the strong AFC North. Chase has had a slow start to the year by his standards, but he's still been able to show his upside. The Bengals superstar has at least 19 PPR points in three of five games and surpassed 24 PPR points twice. That said, Chase has not eclipsed 100 yards in any game, meaning that his best games are likely still ahead of him. Chase will face a Ravens defense that has been strong against the run, but easy on opposing passing offenses. The Bengals wideout will have the opportunity to go off in a game with one of the highest over/unders of the week. Chase is ranked WR4 in our RotoBaller Week 7 PPR rankings, making him a top-tier WR1 option yet again. Fantasy managers should be excited to have Chase back in their lineups this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Starting Potential For T.J. Hockenson In Week 7
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 23, 2026, 4:11 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson is a fringe TE1 when the Indianapolis Colts visit U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 7. The former Iowa star looked to be developing a legitimate chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray, who targeted him 13 times in their most recent full game together. Unfortunately for managers who started the tight end in Week 5, a first-quarter concussion stalled the momentum. Now through concussion protocol and off the injury report, Hockenson's volume is something of a mystery because the Vikings' full complement of skill players have played less than a full quarter together so far this season. Receiver Justin Jefferson remains the club's top option every time he plays, though Hockenson appears to already have Murray's trust on key downs and as an underneath option, which warrants fantasy consideration. Hockenson is RotoBaller's No. 13 tight end this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Washington Jr. Officially Questionable to Play in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 23, 2026, 4:10 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (foot, back) is officially listed as questionable to play in his team's Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, per Raiders beat writer Levi Edwards. Washington Jr. is battling foot and back injuries that have caused him to miss practice this week and could be trending toward being inactive on Sunday. The 23-year-old has been productive in a limited role as the Raiders' RB2 this season, recording 34 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown across six games. However, he saw his usage tick up in Week 6, logging nine carries and 10 total touches against the Buffalo Bills. If Washington Jr. is ruled out, fantasy managers should have more confidence in Raiders RB1 Ashton Jeanty's workload outlook in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: Raiders.com - Levi Edwards
Top Billing For Will Reichard Against Colts
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 23, 2026, 4:09 PM ETMinnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard is once again one of the top fantasy options at his position when his team plays host to the struggling Indianapolis Colts. The former Alabama standout has been perfect thus far, making all 15 of his field goal attempts, including all five from beyond 50 yards. In his career, Reichard is 77-for-77 on extra points, and he's currently in the best form of his career. The Colts rank 21st against fantasy kickers and have allowed points on 47% of their opponents' drives this season, the third-worst mark in the league, which should give Reichard opportunities if the Vikings can move the ball. The All-Pro has been dialed in this season, so managers who roster him don't need to overthink the kicker position whatsoever. Reichard is RotoBaller's No. 1 kicker for Week 7.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Joe Burrow With A Juicy Matchup In Week 7
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 4:07 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will lead the team against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. Burrow is fresh off the team's bye week and ready to face off against a division rival. When the Bengals were last active, Burrow tossed four passing touchdowns in a 31-24 win over the Miami Dolphins. The veteran QB will look to pick up where he left off on the road in Baltimore. The Ravens defense has been one of the easier matchups for opposing quarterbacks this season, putting Burrow in a very advantageous position this Sunday. Burrow should be able to connect with his top receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins often throughout what could be a high-scoring affair. Burrow is ranked QB6 in our RotoBaller Week 7 rankings, making him a strong QB1 option this Sunday. Fantasy managers should be excited to plug Burrow back into lineups this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Bam Knight Expected to Handle Substantial Early-Down Work in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 4:06 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight is expected to see substantial early-down opportunities against the Denver Broncos on Sunday with Jeremiyah Love (ankle) sidelined for another week. According to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports, head coach Mike LaFleur emphasized Knight's explosiveness while identifying Tyler Allgeier as a valuable third-down option because of his pass-protection skills. Knight rushed 15 times for 80 yards in Arizona's Week 6 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, including a 31-yard gain, and added two receptions for 18 yards. He produced 98 scrimmage yards despite playing eight fewer snaps than Allgeier, with full-body cramps limiting his second-half involvement. LaFleur's comments suggest Knight will remain a significant part of the rushing attack, giving him flex appeal in deeper fantasy leagues as Arizona keeps splitting the backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tyler Drake
Kansas City Chiefs Defense With An Intriguing Road Matchup
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 4:04 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs defense will take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7. The Chiefs had one of the best games of the season facing the turnover-prone Los Angeles Chargers last week and they will get a chance to build on that performance this week. The strength of the Seattle Seahawks is their defense, while their offense has been a bit of a liability this season. Outside of Jaxson Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks lack any true playmakers out wide or in the backfield. The return of Zach Charbonnet will no doubt help the Seahawks run game, but he is not a game-breaking player. The turnover-prone Sam Darnold will try his best to keep pace with the strong Chiefs offense, which should give the defense plenty of opportunities to hunt for sacks and interceptions. Despite dealing with a few injuries, notably to L'Jarius Sneed and Cooper McDonald, the Kansas City defense is ranked fifth in our RotoBaller Week 7 rankings, making them a strong start this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Prime Matchup For Minnesota Vikings D/ST In Week 7
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 23, 2026, 4:03 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings' top-ranked defense returns from a week away with a superb matchup in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts. Thus far, the Vikings have been the top defense in the league across virtually every metric, while the underlying numbers for the Colts have not been pretty. Through six games, Indianapolis is turning over the ball at the fifth-highest rate in the NFL, ranked 30th in adjusted net yards per passing attempt, and coming off an embarrassing loss to Tennessee in which the Titans sacked quarterback Daniel Jones six times. Injuries certainly have been a factor for the Colts, but only the Miami Dolphins have fewer passing touchdowns than Indy's four. For now, managers who roster Minnesota's defense should keep riding the hot streak. The Vikings are RotoBaller's second-ranked defense this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Harrison Butker Could Disappoint Against Seahawks
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 4:02 PM ETKansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday. Butker has struggled a bit with his accuracy this season and those struggles were on full display against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Butker missed two kicks in the contest, one field goal and one extra-point attempt. The Chiefs kicker is not the most reliable option at the position, but he is attached to one of the best offenses in the league so he's bound to have value. With Kansas City facing one of the league's best defenses, Butker could be called upon often when offensive drives stall. Given his issues with accuracy, Butker could be in for a disappointing fantasy performance. Butker is ranked K16 in our RotoBaller Week 7 rankings, making him a shaky start this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Cyrus Allen Should See An Uptick In Usage Against Seattle
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 4:01 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen will take on the defending Super Bowl champions on the road in Week 7. Allen was listed on the injury report with a knee injury, but practiced fully all week and does not have a designation ahead of the contest. The rookie wideout caught his first career catch against the Los Angeles Chargers last week and displayed his big-play potential. Allen only ran four routes in the game, but earned two targets in his limited time on the field. He turned those two targets into 27 yards and linked up with quarterback Patrick Mahomes to gain a big first down on a crosser. Mahomes displayed trust in the rookie as he dropped in a pass right over a defender and trusted Allen to come down with it to convert on a long first down. Allen should earn more and more work in the offense as the season goes on, but this week may be tough for the rookie. The Seahawks defense is extremely tough for opposing wide receivers to face, so Allen working on limited snaps may not be able to produce much. Allen is ranked WR86 in our RotoBaller Week 7 PPR rankings, making him a player that may be best left on the bench. Fantasy managers should continue viewing Allen as a potential stash candidate with upside down the stretch.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Jalen Royals Could See More Looks In Week 7
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 3:59 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals should continue to have a role in the passing attack against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. The second-year wideout caught two of his four targets for 24 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Royals was expected to step into the team's WR2 role in the absence of both Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton and that appeared to be the case from a usage standpoint. Royals was on the field for nearly as many snaps as Xavier Worthy and ran the second most routes among Kansas City wide receivers. Royals should once again be a featured part of the passing attack, but production is not guaranteed especially this week. The Seahawks defense is among the worst matchups for opposing wide receivers and given his lack of production against the Chargers, Royals could be in store for even less success this weekend. Royals is ranked WR65 in our RotoBaller Week 7 PPR rankings, making him a desperation flex option in Seattle. Fantasy managers may want to look elsewhere for flex production this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Cade Otton is Barely on Fantasy Radar for Week 7
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 3:58 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton has barely been a factor lately. Over the last two games, Otton has hauled in four receptions for 29 yards. The hope is that the return of Baker Mayfield (thumb) in Week 7 will boost the overall value of Otton. Also, the absence of top wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (foot, concussion) could play a factor as well. The hope is that Otton bounces back against the Carolina Panthers this weekend, but fantasy managers still shouldn't trust him as a starting option. He'll offer a low floor even with Egbuka out and Mayfield back under center. Fantasy managers should keep Otton on the bench until he proves he can offer viable value.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Xavier Worthy Set To Reprise WR1 Role At Seattle
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 3:56 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will get another opportunity to act as the team's WR1 against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend. Worthy stepped up in the absence of Rashee Rice last week, catching all seven of his targets for 73 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers. Worthy looked explosive, especially on his big crossing route that set the Chiefs up in field goal range. The third-year wideout should continue to see increased usage this week with Rashee Rice ruled out ahead of the contest. The path to fantasy success will not be easy for Worthy facing the strong Seahawks defense. The Seattle defensive unit is one of the worst matchups for opposing wide receivers, but Worthy should see his fair share of designed targets. Despite the difficult matchup, Worthy is ranked WR37 in our RotoBaller Week 7 PPR rankings meaning he should find his way into lineups. Fantasy managers struggling with injuries and bye weeks should consider starting Worthy for as long as he is the WR1 of the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Tyler Allgeier Expected to Handle Third-Down Work in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 3:56 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier is expected to remain heavily involved on third downs against the Denver Broncos in Week 7 with Jeremiyah Love (ankle) ruled out for a second consecutive game. According to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports, head coach Mike LaFleur cited Allgeier's physicality and reliability in pass protection as reasons to keep him on the field in passing situations. Allgeier led Arizona with 18 carries and 40 offensive snaps against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, but managed just 38 rushing yards and one reception for 10 yards. Bam Knight was far more productive, with 80 rushing yards on 15 attempts, and LaFleur indicated that Knight will handle substantial early-down work. Allgeier's passing-down and short-yardage responsibilities should preserve his playing time, but he is a volume-dependent flex option without a clear path to dominating the backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tyler Drake
Travis Kelce Should Be Busy In Week 7
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 3:53 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will likely be a focal point of the offense as the team heads to Seattle this weekend. Kelce was listed on the injury report with an ankle injury that he sustained early in last week's game, but he was healthy enough to finish the contest and logged a limited practice on Friday so he should be good to go. Kelce had a serviceable game in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers, catching four passes for 53 yards on five targets. The veteran tight end did not find the end zone last week but his 53 yards were the second-most on the team just behind Xavier Worthy. Kelce will now have to face the tough Seattle defense on the road in Week 7. The Seahawks are arguably the most well-rounded defense in football, but the position that most often finds success against them is tight end. With wide receiver Rashee Rice out another game with his hamstring injury, Kelce should continue to see a high volume of targets from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kelce is ranked TE8 in our RotoBaller Week 7 PPR rankings, making him a solid TE1 option this week. Fantasy managers should feel confident starting Kelce this Sunday, but be prepared for a potentially low-scoring affair.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Kenneth Walker Set For A Revenge Game
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 3:51 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker is set to face his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, in a battle of recent Super Bowl Champions on Sunday. Walker has been one of the most valuable backs to start the season, leading the league in rushing despite already having his bye week in Week 5. Walker rushed 19 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Walker has been a feature back with the Chiefs and he will get the chance to show what he can do in that role against the Seahawks, who never seemed content to unleash him in that way. That said, the Seahawks defense is not a unit that can typically be run on. The Seattle defense is one of the stronger units, especially against opposing running backs. The home team will also have the benefit of knowing Walker and his tendencies, which could be detrimental to his production this weekend. Regardless of the matchup though, Walker has been on another level to start the year and there is no reason he should see any fantasy benches for as long as he is healthy. Walker is ranked RB3 in our RotoBaller Week 7 PPR rankings, making him a solid RB1 option yet again. Fantasy managers may need to prepare themselves for what may be Walker's lowest-scoring game of the season.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Tez Johnson a Touchdown-Dependent Option for Week 7
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 23, 2026, 3:49 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson is expected to see a larger role against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. Top wideout Emeka Egbuka (foot, concussion) is ruled out for this weekend. His absence should move Johnson into the No. 3 wideout role with the Bucs banged up at wideout. Johnson had a promising rookie campaign, but he hasn't been much of a factor this season. Heading into Week 7, Johnson has hauled in seven receptions for 145 yards and zero touchdowns. He offers big-play upside, but probably isn't someone who is going to see a handful of targets. The return of Baker Mayfield (thumb) should help his value with the deep ball back in play. Fantasy managers in deep leagues should consider Johnson a touchdown-dependent option for Week 7.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Patrick Mahomes Ready To Face Super Bowl Champs
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 3:49 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7. The veteran QB had a relatively easy afternoon against the Los Angeles Chargers defense last week, completing 77% of his passes for 272 yards and an interception. Mahomes walked away with zero touchdowns on the day, but the Chiefs still won the game handily on the back of another impressive performance from running back Kenneth Walker. Mahomes should have a significantly tougher time finding success on the road against a stout Seattle defense. The Seahawks defense is easily a top-five unit in the league, and it's especially tough against quarterbacks. The Chiefs superstar will not only have to contend with a stellar defense but also a depleted receiver room. Mahomes is ranked QB16 in our RotoBaller Week 7 rankings, making him a lower tier option than he is most weeks. Fantasy managers should still plan on starting Mahomes this week but temper expectations against one of the better defenses in the NFL.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com