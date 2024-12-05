Parker Washington Pops Up On Week 14 Injury Report
16 hours agoJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (shoulder) was added to the team's Week 14 injury report on Thursday after he took part in a limited session of preparation for the upcoming game on Sunday versus the division-rival Tennessee Titans. It's unclear yet how serious of a shoulder injury Washington is dealing with and if it will affect his availability for the Week 14 contest. Mid-week injuries are usually never a good sign, but the 22-year-old's practice status on Friday will tell us more. He was heavily involved in last week's loss to the division-rival Houston Texans, catching six of his 12 targets for 103 yards and a touchdown. Washington will certainly benefit from more volume in the final five games of the season with Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis done for the year, but how much will the Jags' offense suffer with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (concussion, shoulder) done for the year?
Source: ESPN.com - Turron Davenport
