Noah Gray Scores In Week 15 Win
3 weeks agoKansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray caught two passes for 21 yards and a touchdown in the 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns. Gray's touchdown in this contest was his fifth of the year, giving him three more scores than Travis Kelce this season. The Chiefs backup tight end has been a consistent part of the team's passing attack lately, earning at least five targets in four of the last five games. With three other viable pass catchers surrounding him, Gray has been able to find soft spots in the opposing defenses. The 25-year-old will look to score again next week against the Houston Texans, who rank fourth in fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends this season. Despite his consistent involvement, fantasy managers should leave Gray out of their lineups in the fantasy playoffs.
Source: Kansas City Chiefs - Twitter
Source: Kansas City Chiefs - Twitter