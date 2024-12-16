Nikola Jovic Ruled Out Against Pistons
3 weeks agoMiami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (ankle) has been ruled out of another game after returning from his previous eight-game absence. He was able to see the court for 24 minutes against the Raptors last week, but has suffered a left ankle sprain and will not play Monday against the Pistons. Jaime Jaquez Jr. will likely see the added opportunities off of the bench after playing just 15 minutes in the last contest. He was able to register six points and three rebounds in limited time though.
Source: NBA Injury Report
