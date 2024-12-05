Matthew Stafford Practicing In Full
2 days agoLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (ankle) was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday. Head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that Stafford was dealing with a lateral ankle sprain coming out of the Week 13 win over the New Orleans Saints and wasn't expected to have limitations in practice this week. That holds true after the team's first practice of the week, and the 36-year-old veteran signal-caller should be fine to play in Week 14 versus the Buffalo Bills this Sunday, barring a setback in practice on Thursday or Friday. Stafford runs fewer than any QB in the league, but he also has two of the best receivers in the league to throw the ball to, resulting in multiple touchdown passes in each of the last three games. On the season, he's averaging 18.2 fantasy points per game, which is tied for 23rd among QBs. Stafford sets up as a solid midrange QB2 against Buffalo in Week 14.
Source: Sirius XM NFL Radio - Adam Caplan
