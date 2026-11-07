Malik Willis A Strong Streaming Option in Week 9
Nov 7, 2026, 6:53 AM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis has been trending in the right direction the last few weeks and gets a favorable matchup against the Lions in Week 9. Willis has a high ceiling since he is a dual-threat QB with rushing upside that he showcased with a season-high 74 rushing yards in Week 5. That big game against the Bengals started a run of three straight games with multiple total touchdowns. He threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns each of the last two weeks, and he'll need to be very productive again in this matchup against the high-scoring Lions. Since QBs have often had to play from behind against Detroit, the Lions have allowed the most fantasy points to the position in the NFL. In that favorable matchup, Willis is the No. 13 QB in RotoBaller's Week 9 rankings, making him a viable starter in single-QB leagues if you are shopping for a bye week or injury replacement.--Zach Thompson
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Trey McBride Remains Top TE Choice Against Seahawks
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:26 AM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride continued his torrid 2026 in Week 8 with seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against the Cowboys. McBride has eclipsed 20 PPR points in four contests and has a touchdown reception in five separate games. The emerging superstar will face a stiffer challenge in Week 9, when the Cardinals square off against the Seahawks. Seattle is allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points and fifth-fewest yards to opposing tight ends. In the teams' last meeting in Week 2, McBride managed to grab eight catches for 41 yards and a touchdown. The Seahawks haven't allowed a touchdown to a tight end since then, and his performance is one of just two through eight games that Seattle has allowed double-digit PPR points to the position. McBride's target volume will keep him in the running for a TE1 finish, and he should be in lineups for Week 9 despite the difficult matchup.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Devin Duvernay Has Limited Viability Despite Increasing Opportunity
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:25 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Devin Duvernay saw his first offensive snaps of the season in Week 8. Kendrick Bourne (leg) suffered a broken tibia during the game, prompting the Cardinals to rotate their back-end wide receivers into the game. Duvernay finished with two catches for 14 yards on two targets. He also handled four kickoffs and two punts for a combined 87 return yards. With Bourne joining Jalen Brooks (wrist) on injured reserve, Duvernay will be in the mix to fill out the offensive ranks along with Reggie Virgil and Simi Fehoko. None of them are appealing fantasy starts for Arizona's Week 9 matchup against the Seahawks. Seattle is allowing the fewest fantasy points and receptions to wide receivers in 2026. If Duvernay has any fantasy utility, it is limited to leagues that score return yards. Duvernay ranks 13th in that category, and Seattle has conceded the seventh-most return yards this season.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Reggie Virgil Best Suited For Bench Stash In Week 9
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:24 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Reggie Virgil saw a surge in playing time in Week 8. After seeing minimal involvement in Weeks 5 through 7, Virgil was on the field for almost half of Arizona's offensive snaps last weekend. Unfortunately, the increase in snap share did not equate to extra production, and the rookie finished the game with just two targets and no receptions. With Kendrick Bourne (leg) joining Jalen Brooks (wrist) on injured reserve, the field is open for Arizona's remaining wide receivers to step up. Virgil will be competing for snaps with Devin Duvernay and Simi Fehoko. With the Seahawks on deck, plugging Virgil into a fantasy lineup for Week 9 is not advisable. At most, interested fantasy managers can stash Virgil to see if he emerges as a viable pass-catcher in an offense that funnels most of its work toward Trey McBride and Michael Wilson.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Michael Wilson A Regression Candidate Facing Seahawks
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:23 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson took advantage of a soft Cowboys secondary in Week 8 and posted his best fantasy score of the season. Wilson saw 15 targets in the game and brought in eight catches for 111 yards and one touchdown in Arizona's 33-30 upset over Dallas. It was another high point on Wilson's roller coaster season, and Week 9 has the potential for another big dip. On Sunday, Arizona will face the Seahawks, who held Wilson to two catches for 18 yards on seven targets back in Week 2. Seattle is allowing the fewest fantasy points and receiving yards and the fourth-fewest receptions to wide receivers this season. Only four wide receivers have put up double-digit PPR scores against the Seahawks through eight weeks. Wilson is projected as a borderline WR2/3 for Week 9. He is a justifiable start in most fantasy leagues based on his outsized target share.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Tyler Allgeier Tops Depth Chart But Draws Hard Matchup
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:22 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier ran roughshod over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. Allgeier had a 63-yard touchdown run and broke an additional 52-yard run on his way to collecting 147 rushing yards on 11 carries. He also caught five passes for 44 yards and a touchdown in the game. Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was placed on injured reserve this week, and Bam Knight (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 9. With Evan Hull the only other healthy running back currently on the roster, Allgeier is set up for work as a three-down back. Unfortunately, this new stint as the starter kicks off with a meeting against the Seahawks, who are allowing the second-fewest yards per carry to opposing running backs (3.28). Ironically, the Seahawks rank last in red zone conversion rate allowed, which could set Allgeier up for another trip to the end zone. He projects as an RB2/3 for Week 9.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Gardner Minshew II Faces Tough Test In First Start
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:21 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II is going to get his first start of the season in Week 9. Last week, he took over for Jacoby Brissett, who was flailing against a terrible Dallas Cowboys defense. Minshew took the reins late in the third quarter and helmed six drives, going 17-for-23 for 188 yards and three touchdowns. In the wake of Arizona's 33-30 overtime win, Minshew was named the starter, and Brissett was eventually traded to the Ravens. Minshew's first test as the Cardinals' starter is a doozy. He will be up against a Seahawks defense that is allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks and the fewest passing yards in the league. In most leagues, Minshew can remain on the wire despite his promotion. Even in two-QB formats, Minshew is in a tough spot in Week 9 and should be avoided unless truly desperate.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
San Francisco 49ers D/ST Could Be Trouble In Week 9
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:20 AM ETThe San Francisco 49ers defense has not been kind to fantasy managers in 2026. The team has produced double-digit fantasy points in just one game this season, has recorded an interception in only two games, and has allowed 25 points per game in their last three contests. In Week 9, the 49ers host the Raiders, whose offense is putting up the sixth-most points per game. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has also thrown just five interceptions to 19 touchdowns and is getting sacked at the third-lowest rate in the league. The 49ers' low-pressure defense and the Raiders' tendency to make the most of garbage time set this up to be a trap for streamers. The return of Nick Bosa (calf, knee) after a five-game absence could change things, but fantasy managers who are streaming defenses should be aware of the surprising risks in a matchup against Las Vegas.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Eddy Pineiro Has A Safe Floor In Matchup Against Raiders
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:18 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro missed an extra point attempt for the fourth time this season back in the team's Week 7 loss to the Falcons. Pineiro has also missed three field goals this year, though it is worth noting that all three misses have been from over 50 yards out. Inaccuracy aside, Pineiro's fantasy value has taken a hit due to the 49ers' efficiency on offense. San Francisco's offense leads the league in drives resulting in a touchdown, robbing Pineiro of field goal opportunities. Week 9 might present the same problem in a meeting with the Raiders. Las Vegas' leaky defense has led to them seeing the most extra point attempts in the league, but the ninth-fewest field goal attempts. The matchup should give Pineiro a handful of extra point opportunities at the very least, making him a viable, if unexciting, floor option for fantasy purposes this weekend.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
George Kittle In Smash Spot Against Raiders
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:11 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle operated as the team's primary receiver with Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) both on the shelf in Week 7. Kittle saw a team-high 10 targets in the surprise loss to the Falcons, catching eight passes for 88 yards. The tight end now leads the team (or is tied for the lead) in targets, receiving yards, and receptions and ranks fourth at his position in PPR points per game (14.9). On Sunday, Kittle will be prominently featured in the 49ers' offense with Evans and Samuel both ruled out once again. San Francisco's Week 9 opponent, the Raiders, have given up the second-most receptions, second-most touchdowns, and fourth-most PPR points per game to opposing tight ends. Kittle is projected as a TE1 and should be locked into fantasy lineups on Sunday.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Jordan Watkins A Deep League Dart Throw
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:09 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins saw a season-high six targets with Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) inactive in Week 7. The latter two receivers have again been ruled out for the 49ers' upcoming game against the Raiders, as has Christian Kirk (knee). Watkins' snap share has been trending upward amid the many recent injuries to the 49ers' wide receiver corps. He led the group with a 76% snap share in each of their last two games and, since Week 4, has seen the most total snaps. While he seems to have leapfrogged Brandin Cooks and edged out Jacob Cowing on the depth chart, Watkins is still working behind Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, and the team is likely welcoming back Demarcus Robinson (ankle) from the IR on Sunday. The on-field opportunity and soft matchup against an abysmal Las Vegas secondary make Watkins a desperation dart throw for deep league fantasy managers, but he is a bench stash at best in most leagues.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Demarcus Robinson To Assume WR1 Role Against Raiders?
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 5:55 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle) has been on injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2, but was back in practice this week. Robinson was a limited participant through the week but is expected to be activated for Sunday's matchup against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. With Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) both ruled out, Robinson will likely slot in as Brock Purdy's top wide receiver target. The Raiders are tied for the second-most touchdowns allowed to wide receivers and have given up the seventh-most receiving yards to the position group in 2026. Before his injury, Robinson had five receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown on six targets. If he can't go on Sunday, then Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, and Brandin Cooks might benefit from extra looks. With the expectation that Robinson does play, he projects as a WR4 for Week 9.--Dan Stephens
Source: Jennifer Lee Chan - NBC Sports Bay Area
Kaelon Black Should Regress In Week 9, Still A Must-Stash Handcuff
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 5:45 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black had his most productive game of the season in Week 7. Black saw a significant bump in usage with Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) managing an in-game injury. The rookie was on the field for almost 50% of the 49ers' offensive snaps and handled 12 carries for 63 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown against the Falcons. McCaffrey is off the injury report for San Francisco's Week 9 matchup with the Raiders, so Black's snap share will likely shrink, but he could still have an impact in a change-of-pace role. Las Vegas is allowing 5.31 yards per carry to opposing running backs and is tied for the fourth-most rushing touchdowns allowed to the position. Black projects as an RB4, so his fantasy utility in Week 9 is better suited for deep leagues, but his elite handcuff status makes him a must-stash everywhere else.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Christian McCaffrey Cleared For Cushy Matchup Against Las Vegas
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 5:23 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) has no designation for this weekend after suffering a mild hamstring strain in Week 7. Despite the injury, McCaffrey still rattled off an even 100 scrimmage yards and scored a touchdown on 13 total touches in that game. With the 49ers on bye last week, McCaffrey had some extra rest ahead of the team's upcoming game against the Raiders. Las Vegas has given up at least 17 PPR points to six different running backs since Week 4. McCaffrey should see a heavy complement of receiving work once again, as both Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) have been ruled out. McCaffrey projects as an RB1 in Week 9 and should be in starting lineups everywhere. Rookie Kaelon Black would be next in line for backfield work if McCaffrey reaggravates his injury.--Dan Stephens
Source: 49ers.com
Brock Purdy Has Good Matchup For Post-Bye Rebound
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 5:15 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will be without Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) for another game. Missing his top two wide receivers didn't slow Purdy down in Week 7. In the 49ers' last game, Purdy set new season highs in completions (27) and pass attempts (40) and put up his second-most passing yards (288) in a game this year. A single touchdown and two interceptions contributed to Purdy's lowest fantasy score of 2026, however. Week 9 is ripe for a rebound, with a plus matchup against the Raiders. Las Vegas has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks and the seventh-most passing yards this season. Even with the depleted receiving corps, Purdy still has George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) to lean on, and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) may be activated from injured reserve. Purdy is projected for another top-12 finish and should be in fantasy lineups this weekend.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Chig Okonkwo A Borderline TE1/TE2 Option in Week 9 Against Rams
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 7, 2026, 1:32 AM ETWashington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo profiles as a borderline TE1/TE2 option this week against the Rams, with Treylon Burks (foot) ruled out and Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the season. Okonkwo has caught multiple passes in every game this season, and since Jayden Daniels returned in Week 5, Okonkwo ranks 2nd among tight ends in yards per target (10,7) and first in explosive catch rate (30.8%), per Fantasy Points Data. The 27-year-old is still inconsistent for fantasy but should remain involved in Week 9 against the Rams. However, production could be tough to come by, as the Rams' defense ranks in the top eight in fantasy points allowed to tight ends, including holding superstars Brock Bowers and Trey McBride below their season average in yards per game. Okonkwo ranks as RotoBaller's TE18 for Week 9.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Antonio Williams Trending Up Ahead of Week 9 Matchup vs. Rams
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 7, 2026, 1:30 AM ETWashington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams has emerged as a vital piece of the passing attack and an impact fantasy option. The rookie third-rounder recorded a season-high five catches (seven targets) for 54 yards in Week 8's win over the Eagles and continues to ascend in the absence of Terry McLaurin (knee). Williams will be relied upon more in Week 9 as Treylon Burks (foot) is also banged up and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams. Williams has been hyper-efficient on his targets from Jayden Daniels so far this season, connecting on 15 of 17 targets for 199 yards (13.3 yards per target). That connection should stay hot on Sunday against a Rams defense that has been stingy against the pass all season, allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers. However, they are dealing with injuries to starters Jaylen Watson (shoulder) and Trent McDuffie (back), who is questionable after missing practice all week. Williams should be featured as one of Washington's top targets in the passing game and projects as a solid WR3/FLEX option for Week 9.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Stefon Diggs Projects As Top 20 WR Option in Week 9 Against Rams
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 7, 2026, 1:27 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs continues to find the end zone, scoring his fifth touchdown in six games in Week 8's win over the Eagles. Diggs isn't racking up the same volume of catches as he used to, but he remains a reliable target and a favorite in the red zone. The veteran could see an uptick in usage as another Washington wide receiver, Treylon Burks (foot), has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, though his role is likely to stay largely the same. The Rams have been a challenging matchup for opposing wide receivers, allowing the fifth-fewest points; however, the secondary will be without Jaylen Watson (shoulder) and possibly star corner Trent McDuffie (back) as well. Diggs hasn't topped 50 receiving yards since the season opener, but will have a good opportunity to top that line on Sunday. Diggs projects as a solid WR2 in a potentially high-scoring Week 9 matchup, ranking as RotoBaller's WR20.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Rachaad White Profiles as Solid RB2 in Week 9 Against Rams
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 7, 2026, 1:25 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White has operated as the team's lead back since Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) was placed on IR ahead of Week 6. White has scored 15.7 and 14 PPR points in two games since, catching multiple passes and finding the end zone in both games. The 27-year-old handled a season-high 11 carries for 55 yards in last week's win over the Eagles and should continue to lead the backfield in touches while Austin Ekeler mixes in. White profiles as a solid RB2 in Week 9 against the Rams, who have allowed the 12th fewest fantasy points to running backs this season, though they have also allowed the third most catches (44) to running backs, which could set White up for another productive performance. White ranks as RotoBaller's RB24 in PPR leagues for Week 9.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Jayden Higgins Losing Steam in Houston's WR Corps
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 7, 2026, 1:25 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (knee) was a potential breakout candidate heading into the 2026 campaign before a torn ACL in the preseason derailed his year. Now, uncertainty remains about where the Iowa State product sits in the team's receiving hierarchy. Higgins was slated to operate as the team's No. 2 pass catcher behind veteran Nico Collins this season, though he never got the chance. In the meantime, teammate Tank Dell got healthy, and the team traded for former Arizona Cardinal wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. - reuniting him with his old college quarterback, C.J. Stroud. Higgins appeared to have the tools to handle a complementary role in an NFL passing game, but now looks to be at best Houston's third option when he's healthy. It's an unfortunate outcome for a young wideout with potential, but also too early in his career to peg him as a bust or count him out. For now, owners must take a wait-and-see approach with the 23-year-old.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jayden Daniels Ranks as Low-End QB1 in Week 9 Against Rams
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 7, 2026, 1:22 AM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has gotten off to a strong start this season, totaling 976 passing yards and six touchdowns through the air while adding 236 rushing yards and two scores on the ground in four and a half games played. Daniels ranks as the QB5 in fantasy with 20.1 points per game and is second among quarterbacks in rushing yards on the 10th most attempts (27). The third-year quarterback heads into a Week 9 home matchup against the Rams, fresh off his first win of the season last week over the Eagles. The Rams' defense has found its form in the three games after allowing 37 points to the Bills in Week 5, allowing only 16 points per game and ranking only behind the Buccaneers in EPA/Play. Though Myles Garrett (knee) is expected to return for this game, a big boost for the Rams, they are also dealing with a few injuries in the secondary. Daniels should be able to take advantage and put up points to match Matthew Stafford on the other side and end with a productive fantasy day. Daniels ranks as RotoBaller's QB11 for Week 9.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller