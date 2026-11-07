Nov 6, 2026, 11:43 PM ET

The Chicago Bears D/ST is on an upward trajectory heading into a Week 9 meeting with the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chicago is coming off an excellent team win against the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks a game ago. The offense excelled in the toughest matchup, though the defense did its part again as well. The addition of defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons paid immediate dividends, as he recorded a team-high six tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and two tackles for loss. It was a stellar debut, and he now significantly boosts a defensive unit that was already top three against the rush (86.8) and improved on the back end. Tampa Bay has surged recently via their ground attack, but they'll be forced to compete through the air this Sunday night against a high-octane Chicago offense. The Bears unit ranks as RotoBaller's D/ST8 for the weekend's slate.