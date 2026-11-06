Davante Adams a Top Stash for the Fantasy Playoffs
Nov 6, 2026, 11:32 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) appears to be on the early side of his 6-to-10-week recovery timetable after undergoing hamstring surgery, which puts him in line for a potential return ahead of the fantasy football playoffs. Adams was a must-start wide receiver when he was healthy, and he should continue to be stashed in all leagues, either on the bench or in the IR slot. The 33-year-old ranked as the overall WR5 in half-PPR scoring before he suffered his injury, and even though his production was a little less consistent when Puka Nacua was healthy, the two absolutely proved that they can co-exist as fantasy weapons in this dominant Rams passing game. While it may feel like leaving Adams on the bench for upward of two months requires a lot of patience, the decision should pay off in time for the fantasy playoffs. Adams is a weekly WR2 option in fantasy football, so getting someone like that back from IR in time for the end of the fantasy season is a huge boost that could push fringe playoff teams into legitimate championship contention.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBallerComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Tre Tucker's Dud Outing a Bad Sign for His Fantasy Outlook?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 6, 2026, 11:27 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker was held without a single catch in Week 8, which is a concern given how productive he had been in previous weeks. Tucker was particularly dominant in Weeks 6-7, when he combined for 10 catches, 197 yards, and three touchdowns, but he was even a solid WR3/flex earlier in the season. He entered last week as the WR13 in half-PPR scoring, but the dud outing dropped him down six spots to WR19. Tucker's fantasy outlook should be adjusted accordingly, as he went from being a low-end WR2 with a high ceiling to more of a high-end WR3 with a low floor. He's absolutely still worth starting, especially as Kirk Cousins remains the quarterback and the Raiders continue to find themselves in negative game script environments. However, Week 8 showed that he's not immune to a goose egg on the stat sheet, and managers must now temper their expectations a little more than they had in weeks past. The good news is that Tucker is still the undisputed No. 1 wide receiver in Las Vegas, albeit operating behind star tight end Brock Bowers in the passing game.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Braelon Allen Falls Out of the Lead-Back Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 6, 2026, 11:21 PM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen's remarkable run as the primary ball-carrier has come to an end. Allen will likely fall back into the No. 2 role -- or at least the 1B behind the 1A -- with Breece Hall (quad) expected to return from a five-game absence on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9. To say that the 22-year-old filled in admirably would be an understatement. During his four games as the lead back, Allen totaled 93 carries, 504 rushing yards, 13 catches, 70 receiving yards, and two total touchdowns. He had 23+ touches in three of those five contests, and he ranked as the overall RB9 in half-PPR leagues throughout that five-game window. While Hall will return and significantly eat into Allen's workload, we do expect the Wisconsin product to remain involved. His recent run as the starter has shown that he's capable of producing while operating in a near-every-down capacity, and he could represent the future of the running back position in New York with Hall's name frequently coming up in trade rumors. For now, Allen is best viewed as an RB3/flex; he certainly has standalone value, but he also has a much lower floor.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Omar Cooper Jr. Suddenly Facing Competition for Volume Ahead of Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 6, 2026, 11:15 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. looked spectacular between Weeks 6-7, catching a total of 11 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns during that span. However, his productivity fizzled out in Week 8 as he was held without a target despite handling a 78% snap share. The rookie, who had previously been operating as a dependable No. 2 receiver behind Garrett Wilson, suddenly faces substantial competition for volume from Adonai Mitchell, who had seven catches, 142 yards, and one touchdown on a 61% snap share last week. While we're not overly confident that Mitchell has passed Cooper in the pecking order permanently, the fact that there's even competition for volume here is bad news for Cooper owners, who seemed like they were getting ready for him to contribute consistently just a couple of weeks ago. The Indiana product is still a strong WR3/flex option as the Jets continue to face several negative game script scenarios, but his floor has certainly dropped lower than it was one week ago.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Cairo Santos a Good Bet for Fantasy in Week 9
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 6, 2026, 11:03 PM ETChicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos is again a strong fantasy option for this Sunday's home matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Santos has laid a few clunkers this season, but has mostly been reliable for the Bears and owners. It was encouraging to see the 34-year-old veteran break his miss streak in Week 8, after knocking through all of his kicks in a game for the first time since a win over the Jets in Week 4. While he'll always be somewhat capped by the offense's ability to score touchdowns, Santos may experience a bit of a boost this week against what's been a downright impressive Bucs defense. If Tampa Bay can limit Chicago like they have their past few opponents, Santos may get a few more field-goal opportunities than managers have come to expect. Even with the stiff test ahead, the Tulane product lands as RotoBaller's K7 for Sunday's outing.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kyle Monangai a Risky Start if Active
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 6, 2026, 10:57 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) has been officially listed as questionable for this weekend's home matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Monangai logged a limited practice session on Friday - his first practice in any capacity since sustaining thumb and toe injuries in the team's Week 4 win over the Jets. It's good news for the 24-year-old, but he's far from a recommended fantasy play if active, as backfield mate D'Andre Swift has been excellent, and the Bears also have teammate Roschon Johnson to turn to if Monangai isn't capable of handling his typical workload. In addition, Tampa Bay's defensive unit has been the league's best on a yards-per-game basis (80) against the run, as well as a top-five scoring defense (18.9). With a myriad of factors working against the New Jersey native, he's better left out of fantasy lineups for now. Monangai is RotoBaller's PPR RB43 for this week's slate of action.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Rome Odunze a Fine Week 9 Flex
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 6, 2026, 10:50 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze is a sound WR3 play for this weekend's home matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Odunze is coming off one of his better games of the campaign, ripping off three receptions of at least 20 yards (4/87) in an impressive win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. It's true the University of Washington product hasn't exhibited the upside that teammate Luther Burden III and tight end Colston Loveland have for fantasy. However, Odunze plays a critical role in the intermediate area for quarterback Caleb Williams, breaking free on big, in-breaking routes to pick up explosive plays. He also has decent upside as a low-end WR3. Chicago won't have it easy against one of the league's least-forgiving fantasy defenses in the Buccaneers, but Williams has excelled more often than not this season, and Odunze has proven a decent back-end asset, even on a limited reception total. The 24-year-old ranks as RotoBaller's PPR WR32 for Sunday night's bout.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Luther Burden III Maintains Strong Fantasy Value Vs. Tampa Bay
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 6, 2026, 10:43 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III has solidified himself as a go-to option ahead of a Sunday night matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 22-year-old St. Louis, Missouri native failed to lead the team in receiving for the fourth straight game in a win over the Seahawks, though he was still tied for tops in targets (nine) and receptions (seven) with tight end Colston Loveland. As it stands, the only knock against Burden is his lack of involvement in the second half of games. However, that isn't entirely his fault, as a run-heavy game script to close out victories has robbed him of a few monster outings. Unfortunately, he and the Bears' attack will be met with an imposing test in Week 9 when they take on a vaunted Buccaneers defense that has impressed over the last month. It isn't ideal, but quarterback Caleb Williams' stellar play has raised the offense's floor, making Burden an enticing weekly fantasy asset despite a less-than-full-time role. The second-year pro is RotoBaller's PPR WR11 for the weekend's festivities.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Colston Loveland Heating Up in Chicago's Passing Attack
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 6, 2026, 10:34 PM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland is again a strong fantasy option for a home matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. The former Michigan Wolverine has really rounded into form over his previous three outings, compiling a 20/199/2 line while leading the team in receptions and targets (28). Loveland's upside will always be somewhat capped by Chicago's propensity to score points in a hurry and the dearth of talent around him. Still, he's utilized superbly in the scheme, able to use his athleticism on quick flat routes around the line of scrimmage. He also does well on some deeper breaking patterns over the middle and outside the numbers. Tampa Bay's defense has been an undesirable matchup in most respects, but they're actually susceptible to fantasy tight ends as a bottom-half unit. Even if the offense struggles, Loveland should still command a considerable share of targets. He's again a top option for the Sunday night matchup and, officially, RotoBaller's PPR TE4 for Week 9.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
D'Andre Swift Positioned for Another Massive Workload
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 6, 2026, 10:28 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift is an excellent fantasy play this weekend when his team takes on the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Swift has been on fire. While he hasn't had a game with gaudy rushing totals since Week 1, the 27-year-old has been superb, notching at least two receptions in all but one appearance, and at least one rushing score in four straight games. In fact, he's already set a new personal best with ten rushing TDs on the campaign, all while dominating Chicago's backfield work with teammate Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) on the sideline. With Monangai officially questionable after two DNPs and a limited practice session this week, Swift could see the bulk of the RB touches yet again. The volume would be a plus, but the Buccaneers are no easy ask on the ground. Through eight contests, Tampa Bay has yielded the second-fewest fantasy points per game to RBs (15.4), and owns the best EPA per play against the run (-0.20). Even still, the seventh-year pro has been scoring touchdowns in bunches with Chicago on a roll, and should ride his volume to another productive fantasy finish. Swift lands as RotoBaller's PPR RB8 for the team's road clash.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Caleb Williams to Continue Momentum in Another Tough Outing?
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 6, 2026, 10:19 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will look to keep momentum in Week 9 when his team squares off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Williams and the Bears made a statement win their last time out over the hosting Seahawks. The 24-year-old played exceptionally well - picking apart the league's most staunch pass defense with ease. While it was mediocre fantasy output, it marked his third straight game without an interception and with at least 247 passing yards, a stretch in which Chicago has scored at least 30 points in each outing. Williams faces another tough matchup this weekend against a Buccaneers defense that's exceeded expectations in 2026. Despite that, the former first-overall pick is on a hot streak, and owners should have no trouble slotting him into their lineups as an elite fantasy option. Chicago's tendency to lead with the ground game will sometimes hurt Williams' upside, but he's the ringleader of an ascending attack backed by offensive mastermind head coach Ben Johnson. Williams is RotoBaller's QB7 for his outing with the Bucs.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Justin Herbert is Risky Streaming Choice with Recent Struggles
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 6, 2026, 9:51 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is having a season to forget right now. It has gone from bad to worse for Herbert, who hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 5 against the Denver Broncos. Over his last two games, Herbert has thrown zero touchdowns and three interceptions. The 28-year-old has been held to under 250 passing yards in every game besides one this season. He does draw a favorable matchup against the Houston Texans pass defense, which ranks 29th in the league right now. Despite that, fantasy managers have little reason to believe that Herbert is going to turn it around. He remains a risky streaming choice even with a plus matchup against the Texans defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Dameon Pierce is Released with Injury Settlement
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 6, 2026, 9:43 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Dameon Pierce (undisclosed) was released by the organization with an injury settlement on Friday. Pierce was placed on the Injured Reserve on October 28 due to an undisclosed injury. Pierce would've been forced to miss four games because he was placed on the IR. Now, Pierce is eligible to play once he signs with another team. During his three games with Philly, Pierce carried the ball 37 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns. He might land elsewhere as a depth option, but it seems unlikely that Pierce will have consistent fantasy value going forward.--Andy Webb
Source: Aaron Wilson
Brandon Aiyuk is Not Reinstated on Transaction Report
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 6, 2026, 9:34 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (knee) reportedly had his meeting with the organization on Friday. Aiyuk is feeling great and is 100 percent healthy after missing all of last season due to a torn ACL. The 28-year-old is attempting to get reinstated, but it's a bit of a complicated issue. Aiyuk owes roughly $13 million in bonus forfeitures, so we'll see how long it takes for him to get reinstated. He wasn't on the Friday's transaction log as being reinstated, so this could be something that takes time. It doesn't sound like the 49ers want anything to do with Aiyuk anymore, so he'll need to find another team once he does get reinstated. There's some stash value here, but fantasy managers might need to be patient.--Andy Webb
Source: Nick Wagoner
Quentin Nelson to Undergo Knee Surgery
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 6, 2026, 9:25 PM ETSeattle Seahawks offensive guard Quentin Nelson (knee) is set to have surgery to clean out some cartilage in his knee, Ian Rapoport reports. He has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, but the plan is for Nelson to avoid a trip to the Injured Reserve. The Seahawks are hopeful that Nelson can return after the team's Week 11 bye. This is a tough blow for the Seahawks, who recently acquired Nelson in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Nelson made his team debut against the Chicago Bears last week. The hope is that he'll only miss a few games, but his exact timetable isn't known right now. Grey Zabel is expected to start at left guard for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals.--Andy Webb
Source: Ian Rapoport
Dalton Kincaid Practices in Full on Friday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 6, 2026, 9:13 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (chest) was a full participant during Friday's practice session. This is good news after Kincaid was limited during Thursday's practice while nursing a chest injury. He was able to shed his red non-contact jersey on Friday, Sal Capaccio reports. It seems like Kincaid is trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Kincaid has been playing some good ball over the last two games, so hopefully he'll be able to keep up that pace. If he does get downgraded, Dawson Knox would likely step into the starting tight end role on Monday.--Andy Webb
Source: buffalobills.com
Tory Horton Set to Benefit Once Again From Teammate's Absence
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 6, 2026, 8:00 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton is in line to receive more volume in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. Seattle will be without wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) for a second straight week. Horton earned six targets in his absence in Week 8, catching three for 26 yards. While his efficiency was not great, six targets were a solid mark to hit in an offense so dominated by wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Horton's matchup in Week 9 is solid. Arizona is 22nd against opposing wide receivers in fantasy. The Cardinals are also the 26th-ranked team in pass coverage. As a deep threat, Horton has a chance to get loose in this game. Additionally, Seattle is down several key defensive players, opening the door for a potential shootout, further increasing Horton's potential for more volume. Horton should only be considered in 14-team leagues and larger, but he could be deployed as a potential flex option in deep leagues.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Drew Lock a Potential Deep-League Sleeper in Week 9
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 6, 2026, 7:59 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (right elbow) is a potential deep league streamer in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. Lock will be stepping in for Sam Darnold (quadriceps), who is slated to miss at least one week. The timing for Lock could not be better, as he already lit up the Cardinals for 235 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2. The Cardinals are allowing 237.6 passing yards and 2.3 touchdowns per game, which is good for 31st against opposing quarterbacks in fantasy. Lock has played well in limited action in Seattle. With wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba playing so well, Lock should have no problems racking up yards. He is not necessarily a must-start, but if you are staring down options on the waiver wire, you can do worse than Lock. The Seahawks will be down offensive linemen Charles Cross (ankle) and Quenton Nelson (knee) in this matchup, which will certainly hurt. However, this matchup is too good to pass up should you find yourself in a desperate situation.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jason Myers Should Bounce Back in Week 9
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 6, 2026, 7:58 PM ETSeattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers is in prime position to bounce back in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals after a tough outing in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. Myers scored just one fantasy point in Week 8 due to a missed extra point and blocked field goal. Seattle went for two following its second touchdown, limiting Myers' opportunity to score more points. The Cardinals should prove to be a much more porous matchup than what the Bears provided. Arizona is last in the league allowing 29.8 points per game, and they are No. 21 in yards allowed per game. As such, the Seahawks should have no problem moving the ball against this unit and providing Myers with plenty of opportunities to kick extra points and field goals. The Seahawks already hung 31 points on the Cardinals in Week 2, resulting in a solid fantasy outing for Myers. Despite the Seahawks being down quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps) in this matchup, expect the offense to move effectively and efficiently. Besides, Seattle already did their damage against the Cardinals in Week 2 with Drew Lock (right elbow) under center.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Seahawks D/ST a Top Option Against Backup Quarterback in Week 9
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 6, 2026, 7:57 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks D/ST is coming off a tough outing in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. However, that should change in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have turned to quarterback Gardner Minshew II and traded Jacoby Brissett to the Raiders, turning over a new leaf in the offense. While Minshew has played solid ball for stretches throughout his career, the last time we got an extended look at him, he threw nine interceptions in 10 games for the Raiders in 2024. Say what you will about Brissett, but he was protecting the ball and producing plenty of yards in this offense. Minshew galvanized this offense in Week 8, but that came against the Dallas Cowboys' defense, which has been one of the worst in the league in 2026. Seattle's defensive unit is expected to make life much more difficult for Minshew in Week 9. Expect plenty of sacks and turnover opportunities, particularly strip sacks. The Seahawks D/ST checks in at No. 4 in RotoBaller's ranking this weekend. Fire them up with confidence.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: Seattle Seahawks
AJ Barner Outside Starting Realm Despite Plus Matchup
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 6, 2026, 7:48 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner is not a starting option in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have been one of the worst defenses in the league all season, and they are No. 24 against opposing tight ends in fantasy. However, Barner is not receiving enough volume in this offense to be a viable fantasy option. Darnold did score a rushing touchdown against Arizona when they first met in Week 2, but he only received one reception. Even in Week 8 when quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps) aired it out 34 times, Barner only racked up two receptions. He is consistently scoring in the single-digits in fantasy due to the lack of volume. Barner was viewed as a potential breakout candidate entering the season, but it has become apparent that new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is not keen on using Barner the same way former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak did. Leave Barner on waivers until the Seahawks demonstrate more of a desire to use him.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller