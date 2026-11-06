Nov 6, 2026, 9:25 PM ET

Seattle Seahawks offensive guard Quentin Nelson (knee) is set to have surgery to clean out some cartilage in his knee, Ian Rapoport reports. He has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, but the plan is for Nelson to avoid a trip to the Injured Reserve. The Seahawks are hopeful that Nelson can return after the team's Week 11 bye. This is a tough blow for the Seahawks, who recently acquired Nelson in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Nelson made his team debut against the Chicago Bears last week. The hope is that he'll only miss a few games, but his exact timetable isn't known right now. Grey Zabel is expected to start at left guard for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals.