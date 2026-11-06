Tory Horton Set to Benefit Once Again From Teammate's Absence
Nov 6, 2026, 8:00 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton is in line to receive more volume in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. Seattle will be without wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) for a second straight week. Horton earned six targets in his absence in Week 8, catching three for 26 yards. While his efficiency was not great, six targets were a solid mark to hit in an offense so dominated by wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Horton's matchup in Week 9 is solid. Arizona is 22nd against opposing wide receivers in fantasy. The Cardinals are also the 26th-ranked team in pass coverage. As a deep threat, Horton has a chance to get loose in this game. Additionally, Seattle is down several key defensive players, opening the door for a potential shootout, further increasing Horton's potential for more volume. Horton should only be considered in 14-team leagues and larger, but he could be deployed as a potential flex option in deep leagues.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
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Drew Lock a Potential Deep-League Sleeper in Week 9
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 6, 2026, 7:59 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (right elbow) is a potential deep league streamer in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. Lock will be stepping in for Sam Darnold (quadriceps), who is slated to miss at least one week. The timing for Lock could not be better, as he already lit up the Cardinals for 235 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2. The Cardinals are allowing 237.6 passing yards and 2.3 touchdowns per game, which is good for 31st against opposing quarterbacks in fantasy. Lock has played well in limited action in Seattle. With wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba playing so well, Lock should have no problems racking up yards. He is not necessarily a must-start, but if you are staring down options on the waiver wire, you can do worse than Lock. The Seahawks will be down offensive linemen Charles Cross (ankle) and Quenton Nelson (knee) in this matchup, which will certainly hurt. However, this matchup is too good to pass up should you find yourself in a desperate situation.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jason Myers Should Bounce Back in Week 9
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 6, 2026, 7:58 PM ETSeattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers is in prime position to bounce back in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals after a tough outing in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. Myers scored just one fantasy point in Week 8 due to a missed extra point and blocked field goal. Seattle went for two following its second touchdown, limiting Myers' opportunity to score more points. The Cardinals should prove to be a much more porous matchup than what the Bears provided. Arizona is last in the league allowing 29.8 points per game, and they are No. 21 in yards allowed per game. As such, the Seahawks should have no problem moving the ball against this unit and providing Myers with plenty of opportunities to kick extra points and field goals. The Seahawks already hung 31 points on the Cardinals in Week 2, resulting in a solid fantasy outing for Myers. Despite the Seahawks being down quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps) in this matchup, expect the offense to move effectively and efficiently. Besides, Seattle already did their damage against the Cardinals in Week 2 with Drew Lock (right elbow) under center.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Seahawks D/ST a Top Option Against Backup Quarterback in Week 9
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 6, 2026, 7:57 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks D/ST is coming off a tough outing in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. However, that should change in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have turned to quarterback Gardner Minshew II and traded Jacoby Brissett to the Raiders, turning over a new leaf in the offense. While Minshew has played solid ball for stretches throughout his career, the last time we got an extended look at him, he threw nine interceptions in 10 games for the Raiders in 2024. Say what you will about Brissett, but he was protecting the ball and producing plenty of yards in this offense. Minshew galvanized this offense in Week 8, but that came against the Dallas Cowboys' defense, which has been one of the worst in the league in 2026. Seattle's defensive unit is expected to make life much more difficult for Minshew in Week 9. Expect plenty of sacks and turnover opportunities, particularly strip sacks. The Seahawks D/ST checks in at No. 4 in RotoBaller's ranking this weekend. Fire them up with confidence.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: Seattle Seahawks
Brandon Aiyuk’s Reinstatement Not Listed on NFL Transaction Report Friday
Brandon Aiyuk’s potential reinstatement is not listed on today’s NFL transaction report.— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 7, 2026
No #49ers transactions at all, in fact,
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 6, 2026, 7:52 PM ET
AJ Barner Outside Starting Realm Despite Plus Matchup
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 6, 2026, 7:48 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner is not a starting option in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have been one of the worst defenses in the league all season, and they are No. 24 against opposing tight ends in fantasy. However, Barner is not receiving enough volume in this offense to be a viable fantasy option. Darnold did score a rushing touchdown against Arizona when they first met in Week 2, but he only received one reception. Even in Week 8 when quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps) aired it out 34 times, Barner only racked up two receptions. He is consistently scoring in the single-digits in fantasy due to the lack of volume. Barner was viewed as a potential breakout candidate entering the season, but it has become apparent that new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is not keen on using Barner the same way former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak did. Leave Barner on waivers until the Seahawks demonstrate more of a desire to use him.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Treylon Burks Ruled Out For Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 7:48 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) did not practice all week and has been officially ruled out for Sunday's game at home against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, according to John Keim of ESPN. Fellow wideout Dyami Brown (calf) is also out after injuring his calf in practice this week. The 26-year-old Burks will miss out on a big opportunity in a game that should feature plenty of positive game script with Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the season. With both Burks and Brown sidelined, veteran Stefon Diggs and rookie Antonio Williams should have high target shares as the team's top two wideouts in a banged-up WR corps. Despite Burks' injury, he is worth stashing in deeper fantasy football formats with McLaurin out for the rest of the season. The former first-rounder by the Tennessee Titans in 2022 from Arkansas has caught 12 of his 22 targets for 233 yards and two touchdowns in six games played in 2026 and will be competing with Williams for WR2 duties behind Diggs for the rest of the way. His next chance to return will come next Thursday night in a divisional tilt on the road against the New York Giants.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - John Keim
Jaxon Smith-Njigba in for a Massive Game in Week 9
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 6, 2026, 7:46 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba should have another huge week in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. Smith-Njigba lit up the Cardinals for 155 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2, and he has not slowed down since then. The Cardinals are No. 22 against opposing wideouts in fantasy, not that the matchup has mattered for JSN this season. Smith-Njigba has only finished outside the top eight wide receivers once this season. Additionally, he has logged a staggering seven 100-yard games in eight outings. Seattle will be without Sam Darnold (quad) in Week 9 as well. Backup quarterbacks tend to heavily target their No. 1 wide receiver, which could mean JSN is in for even more volume. We have already seen Drew Lock (elbow) key in on Smith-Njigba in Weeks 1 and 2 in Darnold's absence. You can rest assured that Seattle's struggling offense should have a much-improved outing against this defense, and JSN will reap the benefits.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Zach Charbonnet in a Wait-and-See Situation in Week 9
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 6, 2026, 7:40 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet was limited to 37% of the snaps in Week 8 in his first game back from a torn ACL. However, that number figures to rise in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have been respectable against opposing running backs in fantasy. However, Seattle's offense should have no issues moving the ball against this defense as a whole. Charbonnet is a great bet to score a touchdown, given that was his greatest ability in 2025. Charbonnet also earned 10 opportunities in his first game back in Week 8. If that number climbs to something closer to 15, Charbonnet will be a player that we can begin to consider for fantasy lineups. Perhaps the most encouraging part of Charbonnet's Week 8 outing was his four targets. Charbonnet was virtually phased out of the passing game in 2025 after garnering 42 receptions on 52 targets in 2024. Passing game usage will substantially boost Charbonnet's 2026 fantasy value. While he will be difficult to trust until we see the utilization rise, Week 9 should provide a nice litmus test for fantasy managers that have been holding onto Charbonnet this season.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jadarian Price an Intriguing Flex Option in Week 9
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 6, 2026, 7:38 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price is on the flex radar in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. Reports suggest that Price will be much less restricted in Week 9, which is welcome news considering he already played 48% of the snaps fresh off IR in Week 8. Price earned 10 carries and four targets in that game. That is solid volume for a player with the explosive potential of Price. Seattle's running game has struggled to get going all season, but Week 9 provides a chance for the team to get right against Arizona's porous defense. Price ran well against the Cardinals in Week 2, rushing for 52 yards on 13 carries. A fumble in that game limited Price to just 34% of the snaps, but he was on his way to a potentially big game prior to the mistake. Seattle will play Arizona at home in a chance to fix a lot of their issues overall. If Price hovers around 50% of the snaps and earns 14-plus opportunities, he could be a possible flex play. It is risky, considering Price has not surpassed 7.8 fantasy points in a game this season, but volume is king when making deep flex decisions. The absence of guard Quenton Nelson (knee) will certainly impact Price's Week 9 fantasy value as well.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Brandon Aiyuk Says He's "Feeling Great"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 7:37 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (knee) arrived for his meeting with the 49ers on Friday and said he is "feeling great" and is 100% healthy after missing all of last year due to a torn ACL that he suffered back in 2024, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. "Feeling great, feeling healthy. Long recovery process, long rehab process, but I'm back to a hundred percent. Looking to get reinstated into the National Football League," Aiyuk said. The 28-year-old might have recovered from his season-ending knee injury in 2024, but the former first-rounder from Arizona State remains on the 49ers' left-squad list, and his return to the NFL field is a complicated one since he owes roughly $13 million in bonus forfeitures as he attempts to be reinstated. By showing up and hiring new representation, Aiyuk is hoping to force his release from the Niners so that he can sign with another team. It is completely unclear how quickly he will be able to do that, and even if Aiyuk were to join a new organization, the matter of his health and conditioning would be a big question mark. Aiyuk is currently rostered in only 7% of Yahoo leagues and will need to find a new team before most fantasy managers will take him seriously as a waiver-wire pickup.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
Jalen Nailor Should Remain on the Bench vs. 49ers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 6, 2026, 7:19 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor scored a touchdown in Week 8, but his overall production this season instills little confidence for a tough matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. While Nailor caught all of his targets and got into the end zone against the New York Jets, he still only logged four receptions for 38 yards. For comparison, running back Ashton Jeanty was also targeted four times and recorded three catches for 64 yards on top of his rushing duties. That brings Nailor to 12 catches for 113 yards through seven games this season. Week 9 poses an even tougher challenge since San Francisco has the fourth-ranked defense overall coming out of their bye week and has the seventh-ranked scoring defense, allowing 19.9 average points per game. Kirk Cousins likes to air out the ball to different targets, but Nailor remains down the pecking order from Brock Bowers and fellow receiver Tre Tucker. Fantasy managers should continue sitting Nailor as Vegas heads into an uphill road battle.--Chelena Goldman
Source: FOX Sports
Tre Tucker a Volatile Boom-Or-Bust Option vs. 49ers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 6, 2026, 7:18 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker needs to rebound from a nonexistent Week 8, but that could be difficult against a tough San Francisco 49ers defense in Week 9. Tucker was targeted only once and failed to catch the pass in last week's win against the New York Jets, who have a sturdy passing defense. The 2023 third-round pick has 29 receptions for 474 yards and four touchdowns this season, but his lack of production last week reminds managers he is a volatile fantasy asset. San Francisco's defense will be rested coming out of its bye week, plus it added DeForest Buckner and will get another boost with Nick Bosa (calf) returning. That ramped-up pressure on Kirk Cousins could impact the receiving corps' target share and leave Tucker far down the list from Brock Bowers. Tucker should be viewed as a boom-or-bust flex option in deep leagues only this week.--Chelena Goldman
Source: FOX Sports
Michael Mayer a Streaming Option in Week 9 Matchup vs. 49ers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 6, 2026, 7:16 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer continues to have some fantasy weight, but it will be limited against a stingy San Francisco 49ers defense in Week 9. Mayer has proven to be a flex option in the Brock Bowers-led offense, totaling 36 catches for 351 yards and one touchdown through eight games. He has also been very efficient, catching 84% of his targets this season. That includes five catches on six targets for 53 yards in a win against a solid New York Jets defense. That being said, the 49ers have been tough against tight ends in 2026, allowing just 1.8 receptions for 12.7 yards per game on average. San Francisco will be fresh off a bye week and have an even sturdier defensive front with the addition of DeForest Buckner and the return of Nick Bosa (calf). The pressure on Kirk Cousins will impact the passing game, so Mayer's target share could take a hit. Still, his efficiency makes him a solid streaming option despite the difficult matchup.--Chelena Goldman
Source: StatMuse
Brock Bowers Remains a Must-Start Despite Tough Week 9 Matchup
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 6, 2026, 7:14 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has one of his toughest tasks of the season going up against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9. The 23-year-old has been Kirk Cousins' favorite target since making his season debut in Week 3, logging 41 catches for 547 yards and five touchdowns. That includes a two-touchdown effort in a Week 7 win against the New York Jets when he caught seven of 10 targets for 92 yards, racking up 28.2 PPR points in the process. Now, the 49ers pose a bigger threat in Week 9 since they have been so tough on tight ends, limiting them to just 1.8 receptions for 12.7 yards per game. Nick Bosa's (calf) return from injury will up the pressure on Cousins, and a healthy Fred Warner will give Bowers plenty of trouble. Then again, the Niners also allowed nine catches on 11 targets for 75 yards to Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. Bowers is still RotoBaller's TE1 and should be started in this tough Week 9 matchup.--Chelena Goldman
Source: StatMuse
Mike Washington Jr. a Flex Option in Week 9 Matchup vs. 49ers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 6, 2026, 7:11 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. is expected to get plenty of work in Week 9, but it will be an uphill battle against a San Francisco 49ers defense that has excelled at squashing the run game. The rookie is coming off his biggest game of the season, leading the run game with 25 carries for 83 yards in a Week 8 win against the New York Jets. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak hasn't specified whether Washington will have a bigger workload than Ashton Jeanty again in Week 9. Regardless, both backs will likely be stymied against a 49ers defense that is allowing just 89 rushing yards per game, and held Falcons star back Bijan Robinson to 63 yards their last time out. The tough matchup and continued tandem workload with Jeanty signal to fantasy managers that Washington should only be used as a flex option in Week 9.--Chelena Goldman
Source: StatMuse
Ashton Jeanty a Low-End RB2 in Tough Week 9 Matchup vs. 49ers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 6, 2026, 7:10 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty has stayed relevant in fantasy leagues because of his hybrid workload, but how will that play out against a stingy 49ers defense in Week 9? The 22-year-old had just two carries for nine yards against the New York Jets as Mike Washington Jr. took on a heavier workload, though Jeanty also caught three of four targets for 64 receiving yards in the Week 8 win. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak wouldn't specify whether Jeanty will have a heavier workload in Week 9, which makes his value uncertain against a formidable opponent. The 49ers defense ranks fifth overall against the run (89 YPG allowed), and pressure on Kirk Cousins to throw the ball will increase since Nick Bosa (calf) has been cleared to play. RotoBaller lists Jeanty as RB25 in the positional ranking, and he is a low-end RB2 in 12-plus-team leagues only given the difficult Week 9 matchup.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Sam Warren via X.com
Kirk Cousins a Deep-League Option in Tough Week 9 Matchup
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 6, 2026, 7:08 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins has been impressive this season, making Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers all the more intriguing. The veteran play-caller has the third-most passing yards (2,124) and second-most touchdowns (19) while throwing just five interceptions. In a tough Week 8 road matchup against the New York Jets, Cousins had a 73.1% completion rate while throwing for 294 yards and scoring three touchdowns in the air. He added a rushing touchdown to his tally as well, which was impressive given Cousins isn't a fan of running the ball himself. The 49ers pose a massive threat, allowing 210.3 passing yards per game but holding opposing offenses to just 19.9 points. The pressure will be turned up further now that Nick Bosa (calf) will return to the gridiron after missing five games. Cousins has shown he can battle tough defenses this season, but this Week 9 matchup could still give him a headache. RotoBaller lists Cousins at QB15, and he is a starting option for deep league formats given the tough matchup.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Pat Bryant Expected to Return Against Panthers in Week 9
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 6:43 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle) is expected to play Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Carolina Panthers after practicing in full Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, according to Zac Stevens. Although Bryant remains officially questionable, head coach Sean Payton indicated Friday that the second-year receiver has practiced well enough to be activated from injured reserve. Bryant has missed four consecutive games since suffering his ankle injury against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. He caught nine of 12 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown across his first four appearances, playing 70% of Denver's offensive snaps in Week 3. His return could affect Troy Franklin's workload after Franklin played 44 offensive snaps in Week 8. With Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton handling the primary receiving duties, Bryant remains a deeper-league stash rather than a dependable Week 9 fantasy starter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zac Stevens
Deebo Samuel Sr. Missing Another Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 6:43 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) has officially been ruled out for the Week 9 contest this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner. In addition to Samuel, the 49ers will also be without veteran wideouts Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) and Christian Kirk (knee), so the team will ask Jordan Watkins, Brandin Cooks, and Jacob Cowing to step up as pass-catchers for quarterback Brock Purdy. The 30-year-old Samuel did not practice all week and has not played since injuring his hamstring in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. He is going to need to get back on the practice field next week to have a shot at making his return next Sunday in Dallas against the Cowboys. By the time Samuel makes it back for the 49ers, the team could have more WR reinforcements available, potentially making the veteran wideout's path to regular touches more difficult. Through his first five games in his return to the Bay Area this year, Samuel has caught 16 of his 20 targets for 206 yards and three touchdowns, adding nine carries for 78 yards on the ground. Despite missing time with his hamstring injury, Samuel is rostered in 71% of Yahoo leagues right now.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Mike Evans Officially Out vs. Raiders
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 6:34 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) has officially been ruled out for the Week 9 contest this Sunday against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. The 49ers will also be without Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) and Christian Kirk (knee), so Jordan Watkins, Brandin Cooks, and Jacob Cowing will serve as quarterback Brock Purdy's top three wideouts coming out of the bye. The 33-year-old Evans will miss a second straight game due to a right Achilles injury that he aggravated in the Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders, and he also continues to battle through several broken ribs. Barring a setback next week, though, hopefully fantasy managers will get the future Hall of Famer back next Sunday, Nov. 15, for a clash on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. Evans will have to get back on the practice field next week after missing all of this week. Staying healthy has been a problem for the six-time Pro Bowler in his 13th NFL season, but he has been productive when on the field, posting a 27-420-3 line on 39 targets in his first six games with the Niners.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner