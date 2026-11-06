Zach Charbonnet in a Wait-and-See Situation in Week 9
Nov 6, 2026, 7:40 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet was limited to 37% of the snaps in Week 8 in his first game back from a torn ACL. However, that number figures to rise in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have been respectable against opposing running backs in fantasy. However, Seattle's offense should have no issues moving the ball against this defense as a whole. Charbonnet is a great bet to score a touchdown, given that was his greatest ability in 2025. Charbonnet also earned 10 opportunities in his first game back in Week 8. If that number climbs to something closer to 15, Charbonnet will be a player that we can begin to consider for fantasy lineups. Perhaps the most encouraging part of Charbonnet's Week 8 outing was his four targets. Charbonnet was virtually phased out of the passing game in 2025 after garnering 42 receptions on 52 targets in 2024. Passing game usage will substantially boost Charbonnet's 2026 fantasy value. While he will be difficult to trust until we see the utilization rise, Week 9 should provide a nice litmus test for fantasy managers that have been holding onto Charbonnet this season.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBallerComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Jadarian Price an Intriguing Flex Option in Week 9
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 6, 2026, 7:38 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price is on the flex radar in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. Reports suggest that Price will be much less restricted in Week 9, which is welcome news considering he already played 48% of the snaps fresh off IR in Week 8. Price earned 10 carries and four targets in that game. That is solid volume for a player with the explosive potential of Price. Seattle's running game has struggled to get going all season, but Week 9 provides a chance for the team to get right against Arizona's porous defense. Price ran well against the Cardinals in Week 2, rushing for 52 yards on 13 carries. A fumble in that game limited Price to just 34% of the snaps, but he was on his way to a potentially big game prior to the mistake. Seattle will play Arizona at home in a chance to fix a lot of their issues overall. If Price hovers around 50% of the snaps and earns 14-plus opportunities, he could be a possible flex play. It is risky, considering Price has not surpassed 7.8 fantasy points in a game this season, but volume is king when making deep flex decisions. The absence of guard Quenton Nelson (knee) will certainly impact Price's Week 9 fantasy value as well.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Brandon Aiyuk Says He's "Feeling Great"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 7:37 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (knee) arrived for his meeting with the 49ers on Friday and said he is "feeling great" and is 100% healthy after missing all of last year due to a torn ACL that he suffered back in 2024, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. "Feeling great, feeling healthy. Long recovery process, long rehab process, but I'm back to a hundred percent. Looking to get reinstated into the National Football League," Aiyuk said. The 28-year-old might have recovered from his season-ending knee injury in 2024, but the former first-rounder from Arizona State remains on the 49ers' left-squad list, and his return to the NFL field is a complicated one since he owes roughly $13 million in bonus forfeitures as he attempts to be reinstated. By showing up and hiring new representation, Aiyuk is hoping to force his release from the Niners so that he can sign with another team. It is completely unclear how quickly he will be able to do that, and even if Aiyuk were to join a new organization, the matter of his health and conditioning would be a big question mark. Aiyuk is currently rostered in only 7% of Yahoo leagues and will need to find a new team before most fantasy managers will take him seriously as a waiver-wire pickup.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
Jalen Nailor Should Remain on the Bench vs. 49ers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 6, 2026, 7:19 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor scored a touchdown in Week 8, but his overall production this season instills little confidence for a tough matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. While Nailor caught all of his targets and got into the end zone against the New York Jets, he still only logged four receptions for 38 yards. For comparison, running back Ashton Jeanty was also targeted four times and recorded three catches for 64 yards on top of his rushing duties. That brings Nailor to 12 catches for 113 yards through seven games this season. Week 9 poses an even tougher challenge since San Francisco has the fourth-ranked defense overall coming out of their bye week and has the seventh-ranked scoring defense, allowing 19.9 average points per game. Kirk Cousins likes to air out the ball to different targets, but Nailor remains down the pecking order from Brock Bowers and fellow receiver Tre Tucker. Fantasy managers should continue sitting Nailor as Vegas heads into an uphill road battle.--Chelena Goldman
Source: FOX Sports
Tre Tucker a Volatile Boom-Or-Bust Option vs. 49ers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 6, 2026, 7:18 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker needs to rebound from a nonexistent Week 8, but that could be difficult against a tough San Francisco 49ers defense in Week 9. Tucker was targeted only once and failed to catch the pass in last week's win against the New York Jets, who have a sturdy passing defense. The 2023 third-round pick has 29 receptions for 474 yards and four touchdowns this season, but his lack of production last week reminds managers he is a volatile fantasy asset. San Francisco's defense will be rested coming out of its bye week, plus it added DeForest Buckner and will get another boost with Nick Bosa (calf) returning. That ramped-up pressure on Kirk Cousins could impact the receiving corps' target share and leave Tucker far down the list from Brock Bowers. Tucker should be viewed as a boom-or-bust flex option in deep leagues only this week.--Chelena Goldman
Source: FOX Sports
Michael Mayer a Streaming Option in Week 9 Matchup vs. 49ers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 6, 2026, 7:16 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer continues to have some fantasy weight, but it will be limited against a stingy San Francisco 49ers defense in Week 9. Mayer has proven to be a flex option in the Brock Bowers-led offense, totaling 36 catches for 351 yards and one touchdown through eight games. He has also been very efficient, catching 84% of his targets this season. That includes five catches on six targets for 53 yards in a win against a solid New York Jets defense. That being said, the 49ers have been tough against tight ends in 2026, allowing just 1.8 receptions for 12.7 yards per game on average. San Francisco will be fresh off a bye week and have an even sturdier defensive front with the addition of DeForest Buckner and the return of Nick Bosa (calf). The pressure on Kirk Cousins will impact the passing game, so Mayer's target share could take a hit. Still, his efficiency makes him a solid streaming option despite the difficult matchup.--Chelena Goldman
Source: StatMuse
Brock Bowers Remains a Must-Start Despite Tough Week 9 Matchup
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 6, 2026, 7:14 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has one of his toughest tasks of the season going up against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9. The 23-year-old has been Kirk Cousins' favorite target since making his season debut in Week 3, logging 41 catches for 547 yards and five touchdowns. That includes a two-touchdown effort in a Week 7 win against the New York Jets when he caught seven of 10 targets for 92 yards, racking up 28.2 PPR points in the process. Now, the 49ers pose a bigger threat in Week 9 since they have been so tough on tight ends, limiting them to just 1.8 receptions for 12.7 yards per game. Nick Bosa's (calf) return from injury will up the pressure on Cousins, and a healthy Fred Warner will give Bowers plenty of trouble. Then again, the Niners also allowed nine catches on 11 targets for 75 yards to Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. Bowers is still RotoBaller's TE1 and should be started in this tough Week 9 matchup.--Chelena Goldman
Source: StatMuse
Mike Washington Jr. a Flex Option in Week 9 Matchup vs. 49ers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 6, 2026, 7:11 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. is expected to get plenty of work in Week 9, but it will be an uphill battle against a San Francisco 49ers defense that has excelled at squashing the run game. The rookie is coming off his biggest game of the season, leading the run game with 25 carries for 83 yards in a Week 8 win against the New York Jets. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak hasn't specified whether Washington will have a bigger workload than Ashton Jeanty again in Week 9. Regardless, both backs will likely be stymied against a 49ers defense that is allowing just 89 rushing yards per game, and held Falcons star back Bijan Robinson to 63 yards their last time out. The tough matchup and continued tandem workload with Jeanty signal to fantasy managers that Washington should only be used as a flex option in Week 9.--Chelena Goldman
Source: StatMuse
Ashton Jeanty a Low-End RB2 in Tough Week 9 Matchup vs. 49ers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 6, 2026, 7:10 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty has stayed relevant in fantasy leagues because of his hybrid workload, but how will that play out against a stingy 49ers defense in Week 9? The 22-year-old had just two carries for nine yards against the New York Jets as Mike Washington Jr. took on a heavier workload, though Jeanty also caught three of four targets for 64 receiving yards in the Week 8 win. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak wouldn't specify whether Jeanty will have a heavier workload in Week 9, which makes his value uncertain against a formidable opponent. The 49ers defense ranks fifth overall against the run (89 YPG allowed), and pressure on Kirk Cousins to throw the ball will increase since Nick Bosa (calf) has been cleared to play. RotoBaller lists Jeanty as RB25 in the positional ranking, and he is a low-end RB2 in 12-plus-team leagues only given the difficult Week 9 matchup.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Sam Warren via X.com
Kirk Cousins a Deep-League Option in Tough Week 9 Matchup
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 6, 2026, 7:08 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins has been impressive this season, making Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers all the more intriguing. The veteran play-caller has the third-most passing yards (2,124) and second-most touchdowns (19) while throwing just five interceptions. In a tough Week 8 road matchup against the New York Jets, Cousins had a 73.1% completion rate while throwing for 294 yards and scoring three touchdowns in the air. He added a rushing touchdown to his tally as well, which was impressive given Cousins isn't a fan of running the ball himself. The 49ers pose a massive threat, allowing 210.3 passing yards per game but holding opposing offenses to just 19.9 points. The pressure will be turned up further now that Nick Bosa (calf) will return to the gridiron after missing five games. Cousins has shown he can battle tough defenses this season, but this Week 9 matchup could still give him a headache. RotoBaller lists Cousins at QB15, and he is a starting option for deep league formats given the tough matchup.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Pat Bryant Expected to Return Against Panthers in Week 9
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 6:43 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle) is expected to play Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Carolina Panthers after practicing in full Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, according to Zac Stevens. Although Bryant remains officially questionable, head coach Sean Payton indicated Friday that the second-year receiver has practiced well enough to be activated from injured reserve. Bryant has missed four consecutive games since suffering his ankle injury against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. He caught nine of 12 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown across his first four appearances, playing 70% of Denver's offensive snaps in Week 3. His return could affect Troy Franklin's workload after Franklin played 44 offensive snaps in Week 8. With Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton handling the primary receiving duties, Bryant remains a deeper-league stash rather than a dependable Week 9 fantasy starter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zac Stevens
Deebo Samuel Sr. Missing Another Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 6:43 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) has officially been ruled out for the Week 9 contest this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner. In addition to Samuel, the 49ers will also be without veteran wideouts Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) and Christian Kirk (knee), so the team will ask Jordan Watkins, Brandin Cooks, and Jacob Cowing to step up as pass-catchers for quarterback Brock Purdy. The 30-year-old Samuel did not practice all week and has not played since injuring his hamstring in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. He is going to need to get back on the practice field next week to have a shot at making his return next Sunday in Dallas against the Cowboys. By the time Samuel makes it back for the 49ers, the team could have more WR reinforcements available, potentially making the veteran wideout's path to regular touches more difficult. Through his first five games in his return to the Bay Area this year, Samuel has caught 16 of his 20 targets for 206 yards and three touchdowns, adding nine carries for 78 yards on the ground. Despite missing time with his hamstring injury, Samuel is rostered in 71% of Yahoo leagues right now.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Mike Evans Officially Out vs. Raiders
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 6:34 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) has officially been ruled out for the Week 9 contest this Sunday against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. The 49ers will also be without Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) and Christian Kirk (knee), so Jordan Watkins, Brandin Cooks, and Jacob Cowing will serve as quarterback Brock Purdy's top three wideouts coming out of the bye. The 33-year-old Evans will miss a second straight game due to a right Achilles injury that he aggravated in the Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders, and he also continues to battle through several broken ribs. Barring a setback next week, though, hopefully fantasy managers will get the future Hall of Famer back next Sunday, Nov. 15, for a clash on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. Evans will have to get back on the practice field next week after missing all of this week. Staying healthy has been a problem for the six-time Pro Bowler in his 13th NFL season, but he has been productive when on the field, posting a 27-420-3 line on 39 targets in his first six games with the Niners.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Rashid Shaheed Ruled Out for Second Straight Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 6:33 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) will miss his second consecutive game after being ruled out for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Gregg Bell. The 28-year-old did not practice Thursday or Friday after being listed as a nonparticipant on Wednesday's estimated injury report. Shaheed has been sidelined since injuring his knee during Seattle's Week 7 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs and has recorded 16 receptions for 163 yards in seven appearances this season. His absence should keep Tory Horton in an expanded role alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp. Horton played a season-high 68% of Seattle's offensive snaps against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, catching three of six targets for 26 yards. Drew Lock will start in place of Sam Darnold (quadriceps, ribs), and all three of Lock's touchdown passes in his Week 2 start against Arizona went to Smith-Njigba.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Gregg Bell
Christian Kirk Ruled Out for Week 9 With Meniscus Injury, Surgery Possible
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 6:22 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders after injuring his meniscus during Thursday's practice, according to David Lombardi. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team has not determined whether surgery will be necessary and did not confirm a tear. Kirk was limited Wednesday before missing Thursday's practice. The 29-year-old made his season debut against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 after missing six games with a calf injury, playing 20 offensive snaps without drawing a target. His latest setback comes with Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) and Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) also ruled out. Jordan Watkins drew six targets against Atlanta, while Jacob Cowing had five and Brandin Cooks had three. Demarcus Robinson (ankle) is questionable and could be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game. Kirk's uncertain recovery timeline and limited involvement before the injury leave him with little redraft appeal outside deeper leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: David Lombardi
Drew Lock Confirmed to Start Against Cardinals in Week 9
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 6:12 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (right elbow) will start Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed Friday, according to Gregg Bell. Lock was limited in practice throughout the week, including Friday's final session, but carries no game-status designation. With Sam Darnold (quadriceps, ribs) ruled out, Jalen Milroe will serve as Seattle's backup quarterback. Lock completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-7 Week 2 victory over Arizona. The rematch presents another favorable opportunity, as the Cardinals have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. However, Seattle will be without left tackle Charles Cross (ankle), guard Quenton Nelson (knee), and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee). RotoBaller's Week 9 quarterback rankings place Lock at QB19, making him a reasonable QB2 option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, though the offensive absences add some risk.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Gregg Bell
Terrance Ferguson Downgraded to Out for Week 9
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 6:07 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) has now been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders in Week 9, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Ferguson was originally expected to return from Injured Reserve this weekend against the Commanders, but the Rams have reversed course and will give the second-year tight end another week to heal. He has not played since injuring his ankle in the Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos, but barring a setback in practice next week, the 23-year-old should be good to go in Week 10 on the road in a strong matchup against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. Even though Ferguson is not returning this weekend, fantasy managers looking for pass-catching upside at the position should strongly consider adding Ferguson now. With Ferguson and receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) still sidelined, and with Colby Parkinson (ribs) questionable to play on Sunday, Tyler Higbee will once again be on the TE2 streaming radar with another two teams on bye in Week 9.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Michael Wilson Carries No Injury Designation for Week 9
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 5:59 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (ribs) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Bo Brack and the team's final injury report. Wilson was limited in practice Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday while managing two broken ribs, but his removal from the game-status list is an encouraging sign for his availability. The 26-year-old played through the injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, catching eight of 15 targets for 111 yards and a touchdown. He faces a tougher matchup against Seattle, which held him to two receptions for 18 yards on seven targets in Week 2. Arizona will also have Gardner Minshew II starting at quarterback following Jacoby Brissett's departure. Wilson's recent target volume keeps him in the WR3 conversation for PPR leagues, although his rib injury and difficult matchup introduce some risk.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Bo Brack
Nick Bosa Cleared to Return on Sunday Against Raiders
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 5:57 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (knee) does not have an injury designation on Friday and is good to go to make his return on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner. Bosa returned to practice this week for the first time since suffering a knee injury back in Week 2, and the 29-year-old All-Pro pass-rusher will return this weekend to give San Francisco's pass rush a big boost against veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Raiders. The oft-injured Bosa will not try to stay healthy for the rest of the season after recording seven tackles (three solo) across 76 defensive snaps in his first two games of the 2026 campaign. The former first-rounder from Ohio State is a five-time Pro Bowler and can be a difference-maker on the defensive side of the ball when he is fully healthy, but he has managed to play in only five games since the start of the 2025 season due to injuries. He will be a volatile IDP fantasy option in his first game back in Week 9 while potentially on a snap count, but for the rest of the season, he could end up being a game-changer.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Christian McCaffrey Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Raiders
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 5:49 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) has no injury designation and is good to go for Sunday's game against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. McCaffrey did not practice on Wednesday, but he told reporters he was confident that he would play this weekend against the Raiders, and the 30-year-old has officially been cleared from Friday's final injury report after returning to practice on Thursday and Friday. Fantasy managers surely did not like seeing CMC on this week's injury report when considering his lengthy injury history, but he appears to be fine after tweaking his left hamstring in the Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. San Francisco's bye in Week 8 came at the right time, allowing McCaffrey to suit up. As long as he does not have any workload restrictions on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, CMC will be a no-brainer must-start RB1 for fantasy football managers. The 49ers will not be getting receivers Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) back this week, and they will also be without Christian Kirk (knee), so McCaffrey should handle a high volume of passing-game work yet again.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Amon-Ra St. Brown Questionable for Week 9 Against Dolphins
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 5:46 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) is questionable for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins after being limited in practice throughout the week. Wednesday's designation was an estimate because Detroit held a walkthrough, while St. Brown remained limited Thursday and Friday. The 27-year-old briefly exited last week's victory over the Minnesota Vikings before returning, finishing with seven receptions for 46 yards on eight targets. He has recorded 53 catches for 571 yards and five touchdowns across seven games this season, including nine receptions for 153 yards against Green Bay in Week 7. St. Brown expressed optimism Thursday about his availability, acknowledging that he was banged up but expected to be fine for Sunday. He remains a high-end fantasy WR1 if active.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Detroit Lions