Jacory Croskey-Merritt to Be Useful Upon Return?
Nov 7, 2026, 12:34 AM ETWhile the Washington Commanders have not offered a recent update on injured running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin), he's still worth holding in redraft leagues. Croskey-Merritt was coming off his best outing of the campaign in a tie with the Giants in Week 5. Unfortunately, he aggravated a nagging pre-season groin injury in the draw and was placed on injured reserve later that week. In the two games since, backfield mate Rachaad White has led the charge, but he isn't nearly as effective as Croskey-Merritt. Furthermore, White has never profiled as an efficient early-down grinder, a role the latter appeared to be settling into nicely before he was shelved. For now, the second-year pro won't be back until at least Week 11, which is unideal for fantasy. However, he figures to lead the backfield in rushing upon his return, and Washington's offense has been gaining momentum under quarterback Jayden Daniels' direction. Croskey-Merritt is a worthwhile hold.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPNComments · Join ChatOpen App
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New England Patriots Avoidable Against a Surging Offense in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 12:28 AM ETThe New England Patriots D/ST can be left on the bench or waivers in most fantasy leagues ahead of Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers. The Patriots have a solid defense on paper, and they hold a respectable #11 rank in fantasy scoring at the D/ST position so far this year. However, after facing teams like the Jets, Raiders, and Dolphins in the last four weeks, their schedule gets tougher midseason with back-to-back games against the Packers and Lions. Facing the Packers this week will be a tough test for this Patriots defense. Green Bay is averaging a modest 1.4 turnovers and 21.4 points scored per game this season. Green Bay's passing attack -- led by quarterback Jordan Love, tight end Tucker Kraft, and receivers Matthew Golden and Christian Watson -- has been remarkable since Week 1, and the offense has looked more well-rounded lately with the return of running back Josh Jacobs. New England's D/ST, which has just two turnovers over the last three weeks, ranks as the #16 option in RotoBaller's Week 9 fantasy football rankings. The Patriots can be avoided in most leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Hunter Henry to Battle Through Brutal Matchup if Active on Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 12:21 AM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Green Bay Packers, and with a tough matchup on paper, he'll be a risky fantasy football option even if he does suit up. Henry has been a pleasant surprise with 22 catches, 255 yards, and two touchdowns over his last five games, and he could be in the mix for a larger workload than usual this week with A.J. Brown (knee) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) both sidelined. However, he will also have to overcome a very tricky matchup, as Green Bay has allowed the fourth-fewest catches, third-fewest yards, and third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in Week 9. We also have to consider Henry's health, because even if he plays, that doesn't mean he'll be at 100%. After all, he missed two consecutive practices before returning in a limited capacity on Friday. We're intrigued about Henry's fantasy outlook for the second half of the season, but between the tough matchup and the injury factor, we'd feel inclined to sit him in Week 9, even if he does end up playing. The experts tend to agree, as Henry has fallen to TE19 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 9.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Eli Stowers Remains a Solid Dynasty Stash
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 7, 2026, 12:18 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles rookie tight end Eli Stowers has yet to make an impact for the team in 2026, but he still profiles as a nice stash in dynasty formats. Stowers missed a large chunk of this season after being placed on IR with quad and hamstring injuries, so he's feasibly a bit behind at this point. However, reports out of camp this summer were that the 23-year-old was having trouble acclimating to the speed of the NFL game. That's no surprise, really, as tight ends can be particularly slow to adapt to the speed of the pros. Although, with veteran Dallas Goedert ahead of him, playing time will be scarce. In fact, Stowers has rotated evenly with teammate Johnny Mundt and is currently in somewhat of a time share. All that said, while it may be difficult for him to provide owners value this year, the Vanderbilt product presents with strong athletic measurables for his size, and the collegiate production over his final two seasons to back it up (111/1,407/9). He's a firm hold for the time being.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Eli Raridon Avoidable for Week 9 if Teammate Suits Up
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 12:16 AM ETNew England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon can remain on the bench in fantasy football if teammate Hunter Henry (foot) ends up playing in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers. Henry is listed as questionable to play Sunday, and it's fair to have some concerns about his status after he missed two practices and then logged a limited session on Friday. Still, the Patriots are leaving the door open for him to suit up, which means Raridon is an unreliable fantasy option for the time being. He had just one catch in Week 8 despite handling four targets and a 92% snap share, and a similarly uncertain volume share could await him in Week 9. However, if Henry does get ruled out, Raridon would presumably take on most of his vacated targets and jump to the mid-range TE2 tier in fantasy football. This week's matchup is another factor to consider, as the Packers have been remarkable against tight ends. Green Bay has allowed the fourth-fewest catches, third-fewest yards, and third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in Week 9. Raridon is an iffy low-end TE2 if Henry is ruled out, and he's off the Week 9 fantasy radar entirely if Henry ends up playing.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Mack Hollins an Immediate WR3/Flex Option if Activated
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 12:10 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (calf) could immediately return to the WR3/flex range in fantasy football if he is activated from injured reserve ahead of Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers. Hollins was limited all week long, so even though he's listed as questionable, he is not a lock to return from IR and suit up this Sunday. Hollins played in four games before getting injured, posting 8+ PPR points in three of those four contests. He also handled at least a 70% snap share in every game, excluding the Week 4 game in which he exited early. The veteran receiver has established himself as one of Drake Maye's favorite targets, as the quarterback has repeatedly shown that he trusts Hollins as a safe outlet even when he's in trouble. That should help Hollins' Week 9 outlook, especially in a weaker wide receiver room with A.J. Brown (knee) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) sidelined. He should also benefit from this particular matchup against the Packers, who have allowed the second-most catches and 12th-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026. Now, the big question is whether Hollins will be activated this week. We'll gain some clarity by 4 p.m. Saturday, which is the deadline for teams playing Sunday to make their IR moves. If he does play, he can be deployed as a WR3/flex in 14+ team leagues and even some deeper 12-team formats.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Efton Chism III Could Handle a Large Volume Share Again in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 12:05 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III is a candidate to handle a large workload in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers. The Patriots have dealt with numerous wide receiver injuries over the last five weeks, and Chism has capitalized on the opportunity to get more involved. Last week, he handled a career-high 88% snap share while catching five passes for 37 yards with A.J. Brown (knee) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) sidelined. He's not a huge deep threat, but he's still capable of making big plays with his reliable hands and ability to battle through contact. He's back on the fantasy radar this week, but his outlook could depend on the status of Mack Hollins (calf), as the two receivers have very similar styles of play. As it stands, Hollins is questionable for Week 9 and has not yet been activated from injured reserve. If Hollins doesn't suit up, we'd feel a little better about rolling out Chism as a WR3/flex in 12+ team leagues. He should benefit in a decent matchup against the Packers, who have allowed the second-most catches and 12th-most fantasy points to wide receivers so far in 2026. As it stands, Chism ranks as the overall WR51 in RotoBaller's latest Week 9 fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
DeMario Douglas the Top Target in New England with Teammate Ruled Out
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 12:00 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas could step up as the No. 1 target for quarterback Drake Maye in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers. The Patriots will be without A.J. Brown (knee) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) again this week, and it's too early to tell whether Mack Hollins (calf) will suit up. Similar to previous weeks, Douglas finds himself in a substantially larger role as the potential top option in the pecking order. The 25-year-old has never shied away from more volume, producing to the tune of 17 catches, 250 yards, and four touchdowns over his last four games. He has posted 17.5+ PPR points in three of those four contests, and he ranked as the overall WR9 in PPR leagues from Weeks 5-8. In addition to his prominent role, Douglas is headed for a decent matchup against the Packers, who have allowed the second-most receptions and 12th-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026. Managers should feel confident starting Douglas, who ranks as the overall WR43 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 9.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Drake Maye Should Continue to Produce Without Top Targets
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 6, 2026, 11:54 PM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye won't have his top two targets available against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, but that hasn't stopped him from producing as a mid-to-high fantasy QB1 in the past. With A.J. Brown (knee) ruled out and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) on injured reserve, Maye will once again find himself throwing to a combination of DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, Kyle Williams, Rhamondre Stevenson, Hunter Henry (foot), and Eli Raridon. There's also a chance that Mack Hollins (calf) return from injured reserve. Those aren't the flashiest names, but Maye prevailed with 199 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown while throwing to the same group of receivers in Miami last week. Since the start of Week 4, he is the highest-scoring player in fantasy football, and he earned that ranking despite completing just six passes to Brown. The point is that Maye has a strong track record of high-end QB1 production without his top receiver available, so managers shouldn't feel concerned about starting him in Week 9. We're also not very concerned about the matchup; the Packers have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, but that ranking is driven by their 10 interceptions, which ranks third-highest in the NFL. Maye has just one turnover over his last four games, so we're not concerned about the Packers' defense. The 24-year-old MVP runner-up ranks as the overall QB4 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 9.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jaxson Dart Continues to Have Enormous Dynasty Upside
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 6, 2026, 11:45 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery in the aftermath of Week 2. While his 2026 campaign is over, the Giants' progress without him this year is an encouraging sign for his own fantasy football outlook when he returns to action in 2027. The Giants' passing game has held its own with a combination of Jameis Winston and J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, supporting big starts to the year for players like Malik Nabers (48 catches, 605 yards, two touchdowns) and Isaiah Likely (41 catches, 395 yards, five touchdowns). If two backup quarterbacks can support that level of fantasy productivity from their pass-catchers, then Dart should have no trouble racking up completions, passing yards, and touchdowns when he returns. In other words, the passing offense has plenty of weapons that can help him produce as a strong QB1 option. Of course, Dart also comes with his own rushing upside, as he had posted 54 rushing yards on 11 attempts back in Week 1. New York may ask him to run a little less to keep him healthy going forward, but his mobility still suits him incredibly well in fantasy football. He continues to have top-eight appeal at the quarterback position in dynasty fantasy football leagues, even if we won't see him take another snap in 2026.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Chicago Bears D/ST Poised to Test Surging Bucs
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 6, 2026, 11:43 PM ETThe Chicago Bears D/ST is on an upward trajectory heading into a Week 9 meeting with the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chicago is coming off an excellent team win against the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks a game ago. The offense excelled in the toughest matchup, though the defense did its part again as well. The addition of defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons paid immediate dividends, as he recorded a team-high six tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and two tackles for loss. It was a stellar debut, and he now significantly boosts a defensive unit that was already top three against the rush (86.8) and improved on the back end. Tampa Bay has surged recently via their ground attack, but they'll be forced to compete through the air this Sunday night against a high-octane Chicago offense. The Bears unit ranks as RotoBaller's D/ST8 for the weekend's slate.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Elic Ayomanor's Volume Uptick an Encouraging Sign
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 6, 2026, 11:40 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor has been targeted 12 times across his last two games, converting those opportunities into six catches for 78 yards. He's still just the WR77 in total PPR scoring this year, but his recent increase in volume warrants some attention in deeper fantasy leagues. Ayomanor has consistently operated behind Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson this year, and since his skill set matches the former more than the latter, the 23-year-old was able to play a bigger role when Tate missed Week 8 with a shoulder injury. Although it might initially seem like Ayomanor is going to cool off when Tate returns to action, we're somewhat optimistic that those two receivers can co-exist on the other side of Tennessee's Week 9 bye. After all, back in Week 7, both Tate and Ayomanor played 89% of the offensive snaps, showing that there's an opportunity for both to have a large role. Tate and Robinson are clearly the top fantasy receivers in this offense, but there's a case to be made that Ayomanor has some standalone WR3/flex appeal in 14+ team leagues if he continues to handle a large snap and target share.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Davante Adams a Top Stash for the Fantasy Playoffs
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 6, 2026, 11:32 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) appears to be on the early side of his 6-to-10-week recovery timetable after undergoing hamstring surgery, which puts him in line for a potential return ahead of the fantasy football playoffs. Adams was a must-start wide receiver when he was healthy, and he should continue to be stashed in all leagues, either on the bench or in the IR slot. The 33-year-old ranked as the overall WR5 in half-PPR scoring before he suffered his injury, and even though his production was a little less consistent when Puka Nacua was healthy, the two absolutely proved that they can co-exist as fantasy weapons in this dominant Rams passing game. While it may feel like leaving Adams on the bench for upward of two months requires a lot of patience, the decision should pay off in time for the fantasy playoffs. Adams is a weekly WR2 option in fantasy football, so getting someone like that back from IR in time for the end of the fantasy season is a huge boost that could push fringe playoff teams into legitimate championship contention.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tre Tucker's Dud Outing a Bad Sign for His Fantasy Outlook?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 6, 2026, 11:27 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker was held without a single catch in Week 8, which is a concern given how productive he had been in previous weeks. Tucker was particularly dominant in Weeks 6-7, when he combined for 10 catches, 197 yards, and three touchdowns, but he was even a solid WR3/flex earlier in the season. He entered last week as the WR13 in half-PPR scoring, but the dud outing dropped him down six spots to WR19. Tucker's fantasy outlook should be adjusted accordingly, as he went from being a low-end WR2 with a high ceiling to more of a high-end WR3 with a low floor. He's absolutely still worth starting, especially as Kirk Cousins remains the quarterback and the Raiders continue to find themselves in negative game script environments. However, Week 8 showed that he's not immune to a goose egg on the stat sheet, and managers must now temper their expectations a little more than they had in weeks past. The good news is that Tucker is still the undisputed No. 1 wide receiver in Las Vegas, albeit operating behind star tight end Brock Bowers in the passing game.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Braelon Allen Falls Out of the Lead-Back Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 6, 2026, 11:21 PM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen's remarkable run as the primary ball-carrier has come to an end. Allen will likely fall back into the No. 2 role -- or at least the 1B behind the 1A -- with Breece Hall (quad) expected to return from a five-game absence on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9. To say that the 22-year-old filled in admirably would be an understatement. During his four games as the lead back, Allen totaled 93 carries, 504 rushing yards, 13 catches, 70 receiving yards, and two total touchdowns. He had 23+ touches in three of those five contests, and he ranked as the overall RB9 in half-PPR leagues throughout that five-game window. While Hall will return and significantly eat into Allen's workload, we do expect the Wisconsin product to remain involved. His recent run as the starter has shown that he's capable of producing while operating in a near-every-down capacity, and he could represent the future of the running back position in New York with Hall's name frequently coming up in trade rumors. For now, Allen is best viewed as an RB3/flex; he certainly has standalone value, but he also has a much lower floor.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Omar Cooper Jr. Suddenly Facing Competition for Volume Ahead of Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 6, 2026, 11:15 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. looked spectacular between Weeks 6-7, catching a total of 11 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns during that span. However, his productivity fizzled out in Week 8 as he was held without a target despite handling a 78% snap share. The rookie, who had previously been operating as a dependable No. 2 receiver behind Garrett Wilson, suddenly faces substantial competition for volume from Adonai Mitchell, who had seven catches, 142 yards, and one touchdown on a 61% snap share last week. While we're not overly confident that Mitchell has passed Cooper in the pecking order permanently, the fact that there's even competition for volume here is bad news for Cooper owners, who seemed like they were getting ready for him to contribute consistently just a couple of weeks ago. The Indiana product is still a strong WR3/flex option as the Jets continue to face several negative game script scenarios, but his floor has certainly dropped lower than it was one week ago.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Cairo Santos a Good Bet for Fantasy in Week 9
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 6, 2026, 11:03 PM ETChicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos is again a strong fantasy option for this Sunday's home matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Santos has laid a few clunkers this season, but has mostly been reliable for the Bears and owners. It was encouraging to see the 34-year-old veteran break his miss streak in Week 8, after knocking through all of his kicks in a game for the first time since a win over the Jets in Week 4. While he'll always be somewhat capped by the offense's ability to score touchdowns, Santos may experience a bit of a boost this week against what's been a downright impressive Bucs defense. If Tampa Bay can limit Chicago like they have their past few opponents, Santos may get a few more field-goal opportunities than managers have come to expect. Even with the stiff test ahead, the Tulane product lands as RotoBaller's K7 for Sunday's outing.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kyle Monangai a Risky Start if Active
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 6, 2026, 10:57 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) has been officially listed as questionable for this weekend's home matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Monangai logged a limited practice session on Friday - his first practice in any capacity since sustaining thumb and toe injuries in the team's Week 4 win over the Jets. It's good news for the 24-year-old, but he's far from a recommended fantasy play if active, as backfield mate D'Andre Swift has been excellent, and the Bears also have teammate Roschon Johnson to turn to if Monangai isn't capable of handling his typical workload. In addition, Tampa Bay's defensive unit has been the league's best on a yards-per-game basis (80) against the run, as well as a top-five scoring defense (18.9). With a myriad of factors working against the New Jersey native, he's better left out of fantasy lineups for now. Monangai is RotoBaller's PPR RB43 for this week's slate of action.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Rome Odunze a Fine Week 9 Flex
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 6, 2026, 10:50 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze is a sound WR3 play for this weekend's home matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Odunze is coming off one of his better games of the campaign, ripping off three receptions of at least 20 yards (4/87) in an impressive win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. It's true the University of Washington product hasn't exhibited the upside that teammate Luther Burden III and tight end Colston Loveland have for fantasy. However, Odunze plays a critical role in the intermediate area for quarterback Caleb Williams, breaking free on big, in-breaking routes to pick up explosive plays. He also has decent upside as a low-end WR3. Chicago won't have it easy against one of the league's least-forgiving fantasy defenses in the Buccaneers, but Williams has excelled more often than not this season, and Odunze has proven a decent back-end asset, even on a limited reception total. The 24-year-old ranks as RotoBaller's PPR WR32 for Sunday night's bout.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Luther Burden III Maintains Strong Fantasy Value Vs. Tampa Bay
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 6, 2026, 10:43 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III has solidified himself as a go-to option ahead of a Sunday night matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 22-year-old St. Louis, Missouri native failed to lead the team in receiving for the fourth straight game in a win over the Seahawks, though he was still tied for tops in targets (nine) and receptions (seven) with tight end Colston Loveland. As it stands, the only knock against Burden is his lack of involvement in the second half of games. However, that isn't entirely his fault, as a run-heavy game script to close out victories has robbed him of a few monster outings. Unfortunately, he and the Bears' attack will be met with an imposing test in Week 9 when they take on a vaunted Buccaneers defense that has impressed over the last month. It isn't ideal, but quarterback Caleb Williams' stellar play has raised the offense's floor, making Burden an enticing weekly fantasy asset despite a less-than-full-time role. The second-year pro is RotoBaller's PPR WR11 for the weekend's festivities.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Colston Loveland Heating Up in Chicago's Passing Attack
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 6, 2026, 10:34 PM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland is again a strong fantasy option for a home matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. The former Michigan Wolverine has really rounded into form over his previous three outings, compiling a 20/199/2 line while leading the team in receptions and targets (28). Loveland's upside will always be somewhat capped by Chicago's propensity to score points in a hurry and the dearth of talent around him. Still, he's utilized superbly in the scheme, able to use his athleticism on quick flat routes around the line of scrimmage. He also does well on some deeper breaking patterns over the middle and outside the numbers. Tampa Bay's defense has been an undesirable matchup in most respects, but they're actually susceptible to fantasy tight ends as a bottom-half unit. Even if the offense struggles, Loveland should still command a considerable share of targets. He's again a top option for the Sunday night matchup and, officially, RotoBaller's PPR TE4 for Week 9.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN