Gardner Minshew II Faces Tough Test In First Start
Nov 7, 2026, 6:21 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II is going to get his first start of the season in Week 9. Last week, he took over for Jacoby Brissett, who was flailing against a terrible Dallas Cowboys defense. Minshew took the reins late in the third quarter and helmed six drives, going 17-for-23 for 188 yards and three touchdowns. In the wake of Arizona's 33-30 overtime win, Minshew was named the starter, and Brissett was eventually traded to the Ravens. Minshew's first test as the Cardinals' starter is a doozy. He will be up against a Seahawks defense that is allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks and the fewest passing yards in the league. In most leagues, Minshew can remain on the wire despite his promotion. Even in two-QB formats, Minshew is in a tough spot in Week 9 and should be avoided unless truly desperate.--Dan Stephens
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San Francisco 49ers D/ST Could Be Trouble In Week 9
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:20 AM ETThe San Francisco 49ers defense has not been kind to fantasy managers in 2026. The team has produced double-digit fantasy points in just one game this season, has recorded an interception in only two games, and has allowed 25 points per game in their last three contests. In Week 9, the 49ers host the Raiders, whose offense is putting up the sixth-most points per game. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has also thrown just five interceptions to 19 touchdowns and is getting sacked at the third-lowest rate in the league. The 49ers' low-pressure defense and the Raiders' tendency to make the most of garbage time set this up to be a trap for streamers. The return of Nick Bosa (calf, knee) after a five-game absence could change things, but fantasy managers who are streaming defenses should be aware of the surprising risks in a matchup against Las Vegas.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Eddy Pineiro Has A Safe Floor In Matchup Against Raiders
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:18 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro missed an extra point attempt for the fourth time this season back in the team's Week 7 loss to the Falcons. Pineiro has also missed three field goals this year, though it is worth noting that all three misses have been from over 50 yards out. Inaccuracy aside, Pineiro's fantasy value has taken a hit due to the 49ers' efficiency on offense. San Francisco's offense leads the league in drives resulting in a touchdown, robbing Pineiro of field goal opportunities. Week 9 might present the same problem in a meeting with the Raiders. Las Vegas' leaky defense has led to them seeing the most extra point attempts in the league, but the ninth-fewest field goal attempts. The matchup should give Pineiro a handful of extra point opportunities at the very least, making him a viable, if unexciting, floor option for fantasy purposes this weekend.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
George Kittle In Smash Spot Against Raiders
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:11 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle operated as the team's primary receiver with Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) both on the shelf in Week 7. Kittle saw a team-high 10 targets in the surprise loss to the Falcons, catching eight passes for 88 yards. The tight end now leads the team (or is tied for the lead) in targets, receiving yards, and receptions and ranks fourth at his position in PPR points per game (14.9). On Sunday, Kittle will be prominently featured in the 49ers' offense with Evans and Samuel both ruled out once again. San Francisco's Week 9 opponent, the Raiders, have given up the second-most receptions, second-most touchdowns, and fourth-most PPR points per game to opposing tight ends. Kittle is projected as a TE1 and should be locked into fantasy lineups on Sunday.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Jordan Watkins A Deep League Dart Throw
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:09 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins saw a season-high six targets with Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) inactive in Week 7. The latter two receivers have again been ruled out for the 49ers' upcoming game against the Raiders, as has Christian Kirk (knee). Watkins' snap share has been trending upward amid the many recent injuries to the 49ers' wide receiver corps. He led the group with a 76% snap share in each of their last two games and, since Week 4, has seen the most total snaps. While he seems to have leapfrogged Brandin Cooks and edged out Jacob Cowing on the depth chart, Watkins is still working behind Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, and the team is likely welcoming back Demarcus Robinson (ankle) from the IR on Sunday. The on-field opportunity and soft matchup against an abysmal Las Vegas secondary make Watkins a desperation dart throw for deep league fantasy managers, but he is a bench stash at best in most leagues.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Demarcus Robinson To Assume WR1 Role Against Raiders?
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 5:55 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle) has been on injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2, but was back in practice this week. Robinson was a limited participant through the week but is expected to be activated for Sunday's matchup against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. With Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) both ruled out, Robinson will likely slot in as Brock Purdy's top wide receiver target. The Raiders are tied for the second-most touchdowns allowed to wide receivers and have given up the seventh-most receiving yards to the position group in 2026. Before his injury, Robinson had five receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown on six targets. If he can't go on Sunday, then Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, and Brandin Cooks might benefit from extra looks. With the expectation that Robinson does play, he projects as a WR4 for Week 9.--Dan Stephens
Source: Jennifer Lee Chan - NBC Sports Bay Area
Kaelon Black Should Regress In Week 9, Still A Must-Stash Handcuff
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 5:45 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black had his most productive game of the season in Week 7. Black saw a significant bump in usage with Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) managing an in-game injury. The rookie was on the field for almost 50% of the 49ers' offensive snaps and handled 12 carries for 63 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown against the Falcons. McCaffrey is off the injury report for San Francisco's Week 9 matchup with the Raiders, so Black's snap share will likely shrink, but he could still have an impact in a change-of-pace role. Las Vegas is allowing 5.31 yards per carry to opposing running backs and is tied for the fourth-most rushing touchdowns allowed to the position. Black projects as an RB4, so his fantasy utility in Week 9 is better suited for deep leagues, but his elite handcuff status makes him a must-stash everywhere else.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Christian McCaffrey Cleared For Cushy Matchup Against Las Vegas
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 5:23 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) has no designation for this weekend after suffering a mild hamstring strain in Week 7. Despite the injury, McCaffrey still rattled off an even 100 scrimmage yards and scored a touchdown on 13 total touches in that game. With the 49ers on bye last week, McCaffrey had some extra rest ahead of the team's upcoming game against the Raiders. Las Vegas has given up at least 17 PPR points to six different running backs since Week 4. McCaffrey should see a heavy complement of receiving work once again, as both Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) have been ruled out. McCaffrey projects as an RB1 in Week 9 and should be in starting lineups everywhere. Rookie Kaelon Black would be next in line for backfield work if McCaffrey reaggravates his injury.--Dan Stephens
Source: 49ers.com
Brock Purdy Has Good Matchup For Post-Bye Rebound
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 5:15 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will be without Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) for another game. Missing his top two wide receivers didn't slow Purdy down in Week 7. In the 49ers' last game, Purdy set new season highs in completions (27) and pass attempts (40) and put up his second-most passing yards (288) in a game this year. A single touchdown and two interceptions contributed to Purdy's lowest fantasy score of 2026, however. Week 9 is ripe for a rebound, with a plus matchup against the Raiders. Las Vegas has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks and the seventh-most passing yards this season. Even with the depleted receiving corps, Purdy still has George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) to lean on, and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) may be activated from injured reserve. Purdy is projected for another top-12 finish and should be in fantasy lineups this weekend.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Antonio Williams Trending Up Ahead of Week 9 Matchup vs. Rams
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 7, 2026, 1:30 AM ETWashington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams has emerged as a vital piece of the passing attack and an impact fantasy option. The rookie third-rounder recorded a season-high five catches (seven targets) for 54 yards in Week 8's win over the Eagles and continues to ascend in the absence of Terry McLaurin (knee). Williams will be relied upon more in Week 9 as Treylon Burks (foot) is also banged up and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams. Williams has been hyper-efficient on his targets from Jayden Daniels so far this season, connecting on 15 of 17 targets for 199 yards (13.3 yards per target). That connection should stay hot on Sunday against a Rams defense that has been stingy against the pass all season, allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers. However, they are dealing with injuries to starters Jaylen Watson (shoulder) and Trent McDuffie (back), who is questionable after missing practice all week. Williams should be featured as one of Washington's top targets in the passing game and projects as a solid WR3/FLEX option for Week 9.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Stefon Diggs Projects As Top 20 WR Option in Week 9 Against Rams
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 7, 2026, 1:27 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs continues to find the end zone, scoring his fifth touchdown in six games in Week 8's win over the Eagles. Diggs isn't racking up the same volume of catches as he used to, but he remains a reliable target and a favorite in the red zone. The veteran could see an uptick in usage as another Washington wide receiver, Treylon Burks (foot), has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, though his role is likely to stay largely the same. The Rams have been a challenging matchup for opposing wide receivers, allowing the fifth-fewest points; however, the secondary will be without Jaylen Watson (shoulder) and possibly star corner Trent McDuffie (back) as well. Diggs hasn't topped 50 receiving yards since the season opener, but will have a good opportunity to top that line on Sunday. Diggs projects as a solid WR2 in a potentially high-scoring Week 9 matchup, ranking as RotoBaller's WR20.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Rachaad White Profiles as Solid RB2 in Week 9 Against Rams
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 7, 2026, 1:25 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White has operated as the team's lead back since Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) was placed on IR ahead of Week 6. White has scored 15.7 and 14 PPR points in two games since, catching multiple passes and finding the end zone in both games. The 27-year-old handled a season-high 11 carries for 55 yards in last week's win over the Eagles and should continue to lead the backfield in touches while Austin Ekeler mixes in. White profiles as a solid RB2 in Week 9 against the Rams, who have allowed the 12th fewest fantasy points to running backs this season, though they have also allowed the third most catches (44) to running backs, which could set White up for another productive performance. White ranks as RotoBaller's RB24 in PPR leagues for Week 9.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Jayden Higgins Losing Steam in Houston's WR Corps
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 7, 2026, 1:25 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (knee) was a potential breakout candidate heading into the 2026 campaign before a torn ACL in the preseason derailed his year. Now, uncertainty remains about where the Iowa State product sits in the team's receiving hierarchy. Higgins was slated to operate as the team's No. 2 pass catcher behind veteran Nico Collins this season, though he never got the chance. In the meantime, teammate Tank Dell got healthy, and the team traded for former Arizona Cardinal wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. - reuniting him with his old college quarterback, C.J. Stroud. Higgins appeared to have the tools to handle a complementary role in an NFL passing game, but now looks to be at best Houston's third option when he's healthy. It's an unfortunate outcome for a young wideout with potential, but also too early in his career to peg him as a bust or count him out. For now, owners must take a wait-and-see approach with the 23-year-old.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jayden Daniels Ranks as Low-End QB1 in Week 9 Against Rams
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Nov 7, 2026, 1:22 AM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has gotten off to a strong start this season, totaling 976 passing yards and six touchdowns through the air while adding 236 rushing yards and two scores on the ground in four and a half games played. Daniels ranks as the QB5 in fantasy with 20.1 points per game and is second among quarterbacks in rushing yards on the 10th most attempts (27). The third-year quarterback heads into a Week 9 home matchup against the Rams, fresh off his first win of the season last week over the Eagles. The Rams' defense has found its form in the three games after allowing 37 points to the Bills in Week 5, allowing only 16 points per game and ranking only behind the Buccaneers in EPA/Play. Though Myles Garrett (knee) is expected to return for this game, a big boost for the Rams, they are also dealing with a few injuries in the secondary. Daniels should be able to take advantage and put up points to match Matthew Stafford on the other side and end with a productive fantasy day. Daniels ranks as RotoBaller's QB11 for Week 9.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Nicholas Singleton Fading Fast Amid Diminished Role
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 7, 2026, 1:10 AM ETTennessee Titans running back Nicholas Singleton has not been a factor thus far in his rookie season, and his immediate outlook is bleak. Singleton was active for last weekend's loss to the Bengals, marking the first time in three games he'd suited up after being a healthy scratch. Even teammate Tyjae Spears (knee) missing time the last two weeks hadn't been enough for the rookie to garner a single snap. Conversely, veteran Tony Pollard has dominated work en route to a monster two-game stretch. As for Singleton, he's currently sitting on the outside looking in - behind even running mates Michael Carter and Julius Chestnut in the backfield pecking order, seemingly. The rookie appears unlikely to make an impact in redraft leagues this year and, as of now, is nothing more than a back-end bench stash in dynasty formats. Singleton is a nice blend of size and speed, so he can still succeed if given the opportunity, but his current standing in the depth chart leaves much to be desired.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
De'Von Achane a Strong Dynasty Buy-Low
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 7, 2026, 12:51 AM ETIt's easy for owners to forget about Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (knee), as he's been on IR for well over a month. However, savvy dynasty managers may see an opportunity to make a move for him on the cheap. Achane was ruled out for the rest of the 2026 campaign after tearing his ACL in the first half of the team's Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, backfield mate Ollie Gordon II has taken the starting job and run with it. While the Texas A&M product is a lost cause in redraft leagues, there's an opening to buy in dynasty, and that goes for contenders and rebuilders. Gordon has looked excellent working in Achane's stead, and it's fair to wonder whether there could be a controversy when the latter is healthy if the former can keep this up. Still, that's far from a certainty, and there's no reason to believe the two backs couldn't work in tandem. For now, it's worth poking around to see what he costs.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jacory Croskey-Merritt to Be Useful Upon Return?
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 7, 2026, 12:34 AM ETWhile the Washington Commanders have not offered a recent update on injured running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin), he's still worth holding in redraft leagues. Croskey-Merritt was coming off his best outing of the campaign in a tie with the Giants in Week 5. Unfortunately, he aggravated a nagging pre-season groin injury in the draw and was placed on injured reserve later that week. In the two games since, backfield mate Rachaad White has led the charge, but he isn't nearly as effective as Croskey-Merritt. Furthermore, White has never profiled as an efficient early-down grinder, a role the latter appeared to be settling into nicely before he was shelved. For now, the second-year pro won't be back until at least Week 11, which is unideal for fantasy. However, he figures to lead the backfield in rushing upon his return, and Washington's offense has been gaining momentum under quarterback Jayden Daniels' direction. Croskey-Merritt is a worthwhile hold.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
New England Patriots Avoidable Against a Surging Offense in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 12:28 AM ETThe New England Patriots D/ST can be left on the bench or waivers in most fantasy leagues ahead of Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers. The Patriots have a solid defense on paper, and they hold a respectable #11 rank in fantasy scoring at the D/ST position so far this year. However, after facing teams like the Jets, Raiders, and Dolphins in the last four weeks, their schedule gets tougher midseason with back-to-back games against the Packers and Lions. Facing the Packers this week will be a tough test for this Patriots defense. Green Bay is averaging a modest 1.4 turnovers and 21.4 points scored per game this season. Green Bay's passing attack -- led by quarterback Jordan Love, tight end Tucker Kraft, and receivers Matthew Golden and Christian Watson -- has been remarkable since Week 1, and the offense has looked more well-rounded lately with the return of running back Josh Jacobs. New England's D/ST, which has just two turnovers over the last three weeks, ranks as the #16 option in RotoBaller's Week 9 fantasy football rankings. The Patriots can be avoided in most leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Hunter Henry to Battle Through Brutal Matchup if Active on Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 12:21 AM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Green Bay Packers, and with a tough matchup on paper, he'll be a risky fantasy football option even if he does suit up. Henry has been a pleasant surprise with 22 catches, 255 yards, and two touchdowns over his last five games, and he could be in the mix for a larger workload than usual this week with A.J. Brown (knee) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) both sidelined. However, he will also have to overcome a very tricky matchup, as Green Bay has allowed the fourth-fewest catches, third-fewest yards, and third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in Week 9. We also have to consider Henry's health, because even if he plays, that doesn't mean he'll be at 100%. After all, he missed two consecutive practices before returning in a limited capacity on Friday. We're intrigued about Henry's fantasy outlook for the second half of the season, but between the tough matchup and the injury factor, we'd feel inclined to sit him in Week 9, even if he does end up playing. The experts tend to agree, as Henry has fallen to TE19 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 9.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Eli Stowers Remains a Solid Dynasty Stash
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 7, 2026, 12:18 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles rookie tight end Eli Stowers has yet to make an impact for the team in 2026, but he still profiles as a nice stash in dynasty formats. Stowers missed a large chunk of this season after being placed on IR with quad and hamstring injuries, so he's feasibly a bit behind at this point. However, reports out of camp this summer were that the 23-year-old was having trouble acclimating to the speed of the NFL game. That's no surprise, really, as tight ends can be particularly slow to adapt to the speed of the pros. Although, with veteran Dallas Goedert ahead of him, playing time will be scarce. In fact, Stowers has rotated evenly with teammate Johnny Mundt and is currently in somewhat of a time share. All that said, while it may be difficult for him to provide owners value this year, the Vanderbilt product presents with strong athletic measurables for his size, and the collegiate production over his final two seasons to back it up (111/1,407/9). He's a firm hold for the time being.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Eli Raridon Avoidable for Week 9 if Teammate Suits Up
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 12:16 AM ETNew England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon can remain on the bench in fantasy football if teammate Hunter Henry (foot) ends up playing in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers. Henry is listed as questionable to play Sunday, and it's fair to have some concerns about his status after he missed two practices and then logged a limited session on Friday. Still, the Patriots are leaving the door open for him to suit up, which means Raridon is an unreliable fantasy option for the time being. He had just one catch in Week 8 despite handling four targets and a 92% snap share, and a similarly uncertain volume share could await him in Week 9. However, if Henry does get ruled out, Raridon would presumably take on most of his vacated targets and jump to the mid-range TE2 tier in fantasy football. This week's matchup is another factor to consider, as the Packers have been remarkable against tight ends. Green Bay has allowed the fourth-fewest catches, third-fewest yards, and third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in Week 9. Raridon is an iffy low-end TE2 if Henry is ruled out, and he's off the Week 9 fantasy radar entirely if Henry ends up playing.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller