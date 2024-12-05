Malcolm Brogdon Available Thursday
17 hours agoThe Washington Wizards announced that guard Malcolm Brogdon (knee) will play against Dallas on Thursday. Brogdon was listed as questionable earlier, but he's since been upgraded to available despite suffering from soreness in his right knee. The 31-year-old has struggled with injuries these last few seasons. However, he has played reasonably well when healthy, posting averages of 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 24.4 minutes across his last five appearances.
Source: Washington Wizards
