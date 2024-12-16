Lonzo Ball Listed As Probable Monday Versus Raptors
3 weeks agoChicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (knee) is expected to play on Monday after being listed as probable for the injury report against the Toronto Raptors. His minutes are still on a bit of a restriction, but Ball has received close to 20 minutes in each of the last two games. In nine appearances this year, he's averaging 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals across 17.0 minutes per game. He hasn't been viable in most fantasy leagues but could help if he continues to improve and receive more minutes down the road.
Source: NBA Injury Report
