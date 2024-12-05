Kyshawn George Not Playing Thursday
16 hours agoWashington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. The 20-year-old rookie sustained a left ankle sprain during Tuesday's loss to Cleveland, sidelining him for at least one game. His next chance to return will be Saturday against Denver. George has been a key piece in the Wizards' development plans, averaging 26.2 minutes and 7.5 points per game this season. In his absence, Jared Butler could step into a larger role for the young and rebuilding Washington squad.
Source: NBA Injury Report
