Keon Coleman In Non-Contact Jersey On Thursday
20 hours agoBuffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman (wrist) was wearing a red non-contact jersey in practice on Thursday, suggesting he was limited for the second straight day this week. Coleman hasn't played since Week 9 and is no lock to return to face the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 14, although the fact that he's practicing at all is a good sign. The 21-year-old rookie pass-catcher may need to upgrade to a full session on Friday in order to make his return this weekend. Before getting hurt, Coleman had a big role in Buffalo's passing attack, catching 22 of his 36 targets for 417 yards and three touchdowns in his first nine NFL games. The matchup is a good one versus the Rams, but Coleman is shaping up as a risky WR4/flex for fantasy managers in Week 14 with his status still up in the air. If he misses another contest, Mack Hollins and Curtis Samuel will battle for WR3 duties yet again in Buffalo.
Source: ESPN.com - Alaina Getzenberg
