Kansas City Defense To Face Division Rival In Week 14
4 days agoThe Kansas City Chiefs defense will face the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday night in Week 14. The Chiefs defense was one of the stingier units to begin the season, as they allowed 20 or fewer points in six of their first seven games, but this group has been struggling lately. The Kansas City defense has allowed 24 or more points in three of the last five games and collected just two turnovers in that span. The Chiefs secondary will have their work cut out for them this week as they face Justin Herbert and the Chargers passing attack. The Chargers have won five of their last six games and scored at least 23 points in five of those games as well. The Kansas City defense is ranked as the 11th-best defense in our RotoBaller rankings this week, making them a start-worthy unit. Fantasy managers can start the Chiefs defense this week, but they may not have much upside in this matchup.
Source: Kansas City Chiefs - Twitter
Source: Kansas City Chiefs - Twitter