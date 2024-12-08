Justin Turner Could Be Solid Fit For The Rangers
4 days agoAccording to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, free-agent first baseman Justin Turner could be a good fit for the Texas Rangers. With the Rangers looking to improve their production against southpaws, Turner could fit that bill. Last season facing southpaws, Turner posted a .252/.355/.403 slash line with nine doubles, three home runs, and a 17:25 BB:K. While Nathaniel Lowe will likely operate as the No. 1 first baseman in 2025, Turner would provide a depth option at the position and could also see time on the strong side of a platoon at the DH spot. In addition to his solid bat, Turner showcased great on-base skills last season, boasting a 10.9% walk rate and 17.6% strikeout rate. Fantasy managers in points leagues and formats that score on-base percentage should consider Turner as a deeper value target in drafts.
Source: Evan Grant
