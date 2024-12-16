Justice Hill Gets Fourth Touchdown Of The Season
3 weeks agoBaltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill received a bit more opportunities when Sunday's game turned into a big-time blowout. In the 35-14 win, Hill finished with two carries for seven yards to go along with five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown on five targets. His 27-yard touchdown catch capped off five scores in five straight drives for the Ravens which put them ahead 35-7 at the time. This was his fourth finish as an RB2 or higher this season, but he'll go up against a much tougher defense in the Pittsburgh Steelers during Week 16.
Source: ESPN
