Josh Giddey Set To Play Saturday
2 weeks agoChicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (ankle) is available to play on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks. After missing the past four games due to an ankle injury, Giddey is ready to get back on the court. The 22-year-old has been solid this season, averaging 11.9 points, 6.9 assists, and 6.4 rebounds. Fantasy managers will be hoping he continues his recent form, having come close to a triple-double in each of his last three games.
Source: NBA Injury Report
