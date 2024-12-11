Josh Downs Will Practice On Wednesday
2 days agoIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (shoulder) will practice on Wednesday. He suffered a right shoulder injury in the fourth quarter of the Colts' Week 12 loss to Detroit and missed Week 13's contest against the New England Patriots. With Downs practicing on Wednesday, he is trending in the right direction toward being active for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. The Colts are a few games out of the last playoff spot, so they must finish the season strong to have a chance to play in January. Downs production has been boom-or-bust this season. The 23-year-old has 53 catches for 594 yards and four touchdowns over 10 games in 2024. However, in a game script that may have the Colts playing from behind, Downs should see targets in Week 15, making him a viable WR3 if he's active in Week 15. UPDATE: Downs was limited in his return to practice on Wednesday.
Source: Kevin Bowen
