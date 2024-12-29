Jordan Poole Out On Saturday
2 weeks agoWashington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the New York Knicks due to a bruised left hip. Poole has been a key offensive contributor this season, averaging 21.3 points and 31.6 minutes per game. With Poole sidelined, Malcolm Brogdon and Carlton Carrington are expected to start in the backcourt, while Johnny Davis could see increased minutes off the bench. His next opportunity to suit up will come Monday when the Wizards face the Knicks again.
Source: NBA Injury Report
