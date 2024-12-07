Jordan Mason Ruled Out For Week 14, Not Yet On Injured Reserve
4 days agoSan Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (ankle), who still hasn't been placed on Injured Reserve, was officially ruled out for the Week 14 game against the Chicago Bears this Sunday after missing practice all week. Mason suffered a high-ankle sprain in last Sunday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills and is expected to eventually land on IR, which would require him to miss at least four games. The 25-year-old will likely go on IR before the deadline on Saturday, which will make him eligible to return for the Week 18 regular-season finale against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. With fantasy championships typically coming in Week 17, Mason should have already been dropped in redraft leagues. With Christian McCaffrey (knee) also done for the season, rookie Isaac Guerendo is now the 49ers' lead back, and he'll have immediate RB2 upside in his first NFL start this Sunday versus Chicago.
Source: 49ers.com
