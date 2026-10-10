Jonathan Taylor Remains An Elite Must-Start RB1 In Week 5
Oct 10, 2026, 1:02 PM ETThere is no question that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is one of the best players at his position in the NFL. He'd likely already be considered a future Hall of Famer had injuries not hampered his production and kept him on the sidelines for so many games in his career. In fantasy football, he was one of the best picks you could make in the middle of the first round of drafts, and has racked up 353 rushing yards and six touchdowns through four games. He's the only thing making the Colts offense work right now, though, as quarterback Daniel Jones has struggled greatly in his return from a torn Achilles tendon this season. Taylor's 4.1 yards per carry are impressive considering the lackluster state of the passing game and his high-volume workload. The only nitpick of his game in fantasy football is his lack of receiving upside, as he's caught just 10 passes for 69 yards across his starts. Regardless, his touchdown upside alone makes him a must-start in all leagues for a Week 5 matchup against a middling Pittsburgh Steelers run defense.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
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Charlie Kolar Could Return in Week 5 Against Denver
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 10, 2026, 12:42 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm) was limited in practice all week and is listed as questionable to play in Week 5 against the division-rival Denver Broncos on Sunday, according to the team's official website. Kolar has not played since fracturing his forearm in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, but he has made progress and could be back for the Bolts this weekend as they continue to search for their first win of 2026. Fellow tight end David Njoku (leg) remains on Injured Reserve, so Kolar could have an opportunity for a bigger role when he returns alongside Oronde Gadsden. There was buzz surrounding the 27-year-old Kolar in training camp and the preseason for a possibly bigger role in coordinator Mike McDaniel's offense, but that did not manifest itself in the first two games of the season. Kolar caught all three of his targets for 21 yards and no touchdowns, and fantasy managers can leave him on the waiver wire for now until further notice. He has never had more than 142 receiving yards or two touchdowns in his previous four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Chargers.com
Atlanta D/ST in Streaming Conversation Against Backup Quarterback
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 10, 2026, 12:38 PM ETThe Atlanta Falcons defense/special teams unit is allowing a stingy 48.3 rushing yards per game, which is best in the NFL, although it could be somewhat attributed to the fact that it is exploitable through the air, giving up almost 265 passing yards per game, which is third-worst. Even so, this week's matchup with the Ravens is not nearly as ominous as it could have been if Lamar Jackson (ankle) were under center; instead, Tyler Huntley will be starting at QB for Baltimore, putting the Atlanta defense in the streaming conversation for Week 5. However, without James Pearce Jr. (suspended) and Jalon Walker (knee), the Falcons have been unable to replicate their success in getting to the quarterback like they did last year, tallying just seven sacks through four games, with only one interception and two forced fumbles. The matchup against a backup QB is enticing, but the unit ranks as No. 20 overall at RotoBaller, so there are likely higher-upside options available on the wire.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Oronde Gadsden a Borderline TE2 in Week 5 vs. Broncos
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 10, 2026, 12:37 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden could see more targets in his Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos. The Chargers officially ruled out wideout Quentin Johnston (chest), while wideout Ladd McConkey (foot) and tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm) are questionable for the contest. If McConkey and Kolar can't suit up, Gadsden would likely become Justin Herbert's No. 2 target in the passing game. Gadsden enters Week 5 as RotoBaller's PPR TE26 in an intriguing matchup. The Broncos defense will be without its top 2 cornerbacks, Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss, and has allowed the 13th-most passing yards and the 14th-most passing touchdowns. However, Gadsden should still be viewed as a borderline TE2 in Week 5. Gadsden has had chances to assert himself in the Chargers' passing game while teammates battled injuries, but he hasn't been able to capitalize on the opportunity. He should remain out of lineups heading into Week 5.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Tre' Harris a Viable Flex Play in Week 5 vs. Broncos
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 10, 2026, 12:34 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Tre' Harris could see a bigger role in Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the division-rival Denver Broncos. The Chargers ruled out wideout Quentin Johnston (chest) and listed Ladd McConkey (foot) as questionable. Harris has quietly broken out over the past few weeks and has led the team in receiving yards each week since Week 2. He has steadily taken over the WR2 role for the Chargers and is one injury away from becoming the WR1. Harris enters Week 5 as RotoBaller's PPR WR45 in an intriguing matchup. The Broncos' defense will be without its top 2 cornerbacks, Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss, and has allowed the 13th-most passing yards and the 14th-most passing touchdowns. Harris can be plugged into flex spots for managers battling injuries and bye weeks.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Bolt Beat - Alexander Insdorf
Colts Are Not Trading for Marvin Harrison Jr.
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 10, 2026, 12:31 PM ETThe Indianapolis Colts are not trading for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., league sources confirmed to James Boyd of The Athletic. The Cardinals will be trading Harrison, but his destination remains a mystery, and he will not suit up for Arizona's Week 5 contest on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Even though Alec Pierce (heel) is on Injured Reserve and veteran Keenan Allen (groin) is banged up, the Colts will not be trading for Harrison, who has been a disappointment for the Cardinals after being drafted fourth overall in 2024 from Ohio State. The 24-year-old has been rumored to be joining the Houston Texans, where he would be reuniting with quarterback C.J. Stroud, whom he played with at Ohio State in college. Harrison has become an afterthought in fantasy this year and in Arizona's offense, catching only five passes for 85 yards and one touchdown through four games. If he were to land in Houston, he could quickly become the WR2 behind Nico Collins with Jayden Higgins (knee) done for the entire season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Ladd McConkey Carries Greater Risk With Foot Injury in Week 5 vs. Broncos
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 10, 2026, 12:30 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey (foot) is listed as questionable heading into Week 5 against the Denver Broncos. McConkey has battled multiple injuries this season and was forced to exit his Week 4 contest and did not return. The Chargers WR1 missed practice this week and was listed as a nonparticipant in each session. McConkey enters Week 5 as RotoBaller's PPR WR49 despite an intriguing matchup. The Broncos defense will be without its top 2 cornerbacks, Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss, and has allowed the 13th-most passing yards and the 14th-most passing touchdowns. McConkey carries extra risk this week with his foot injury after leaving early last week and missing practice. Managers should try to find other options to plug into flex spots heading into Week 5.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Bolt Beat - Alexander Insdorf
Giants D/ST a Risky Start Against Commanders in Week 5
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 10, 2026, 12:29 PM ETThe New York Giants' defense was strong in Week 4, thanks in part to cornerback Deonte Banks' last-second pick-six. The Giants allowed 24 points and 270 yards to the Arizona Cardinals but forced three turnovers on Jacoby Brissett, including one that led to a 98-yard touchdown return, which sealed the 36-24 win. Through four games, the Giants D/ST ranks first in interceptions (six) and 10th in fantasy points per game (7.3). Now they face the Washington Commanders in Week 5, who will have their starting quarterback, Jayden Daniels (elbow), back in the lineup. This Washington offense ranks 16th in points (25.2) and 25th in total offense (299.0) but has given up only two turnovers in four games this season. While the Giants have been productive on defense, they remain a risky D/ST option in Week 5.--Nathan Harvey
Source: New York Giants
Kimani Vidal Off Fantasy Radar in Week 5 vs. Broncos
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 10, 2026, 12:26 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal has seen more work in the run and pass game over the last two weeks. The 25-year-old has seen six carries and six targets over that stretch. Vidal is coming off an 11.6 PPR performance and had the same snap count percentage as Omarion Hampton. He enters Week 5 as RotoBaller's PPR RB47 in an intriguing matchup against division rival Denver Broncos. Heading into Sunday, the Broncos have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards and sixth-most yards per carry. The Broncos defense also has allowed the second-most 20-plus-yard carries (5). Vidal should remain off fantasy radars heading into Week 5, but might see enough volume to take away fantasy value from Hampton and Keaton Mitchell.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Keaton Mitchell Carries Deep-League Flex Appeal in Week 5 vs. Broncos
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 10, 2026, 12:24 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell is coming off his busiest workload of the season. In Week 4, Mitchell saw a season-high 10 carries and out-snapped Omarion Hampton for the first time this season. The 24-year-old was one of Mike McDaniel's most wanted players during free agency and could be on the verge of establishing a key role in the offense. Mitchell enters Week 5 as RotoBaller's PPR RB35 in an intriguing matchup against division rival Denver Broncos. Heading into Sunday, the Broncos have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards and sixth-most yards per carry. They have also allowed the second-most 20-plus-yard carries, which favors an explosive running back like Mitchell. Mitchell should be viewed as an RB3 with upside in Week 5 and could be a viable flex option in deep leagues.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Omarion Hampton a Low-Ceiling Flex Play in Week 5 vs. Broncos
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 10, 2026, 12:23 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton has disappointed over the first four games of the 2026 season. Hampton was a favored breakout candidate during the offseason and has returned PPR RB22 production. The 23-year-old is averaging 11.2 PPR points per game despite scoring three touchdowns in four games. Without the touchdowns, Hampton would be RB38 while averaging 6.7 points per game. Hampton enters Week 5 as RotoBaller's PPR RB29 in a matchup against division rival Denver Broncos. Heading into Sunday, the Broncos have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards and sixth-most yards per carry this season. Hampton heads into a favorable matchup on paper, but managers should keep expectations tempered. He's been losing his grip on the Chargers backfield and has seen his team's carry percentage share drop over the last two weeks. Hampton saw a season low in carries (nine) and was outcarried by Keaton Mitchell (10) last week. The former Tar Heel should be viewed as a touchdown-dependent flex play as he enters Week 5.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Malachi Fields Has Favorable Matchup Against Commanders
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 10, 2026, 12:21 PM ETNew York Giants rookie wide receiver Malachi Fields scored his first career touchdown in Week 4 and is looking to produce again in Week 5. Fields caught just two passes but totaled 52 yards and a touchdown in the 36-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The rookie receiver has emerged as the team's WR2, playing over 65% of snaps and running over 60% of routes in all four games this season. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Washington Commanders, which has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. While he'll remain a third option in the Giants' low-volume passing game behind Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely, fantasy managers should keep an eye on Fields, especially with both Nabers and Likely battling injuries heading into Week 5.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Nick Folk Moves into Streaming Range for Week 5
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 10, 2026, 12:20 PM ETAtlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk, after starting the year 3-for-6 on field goal tries, is now 3-for-3 over the last two games and is a perfect 10-for-10 on extra points so far this season. Week 5 brings a favorable matchup against the Ravens, who will be without QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) and LB Trey Hendrickson (finger), making the Falcons three-point home favorites in Atlanta on Sunday night. Being in the dome in Atlanta means that the veteran kicker will not have to deal with the elements, and with the team owning an implied point total of 23.5, there should be a decent amount of scoring. It all sets the 41-year-old up as a potential streaming option in Week 5, ranking as the No. 20 kicker overall at RotoBaller.--Jarod Rupp
Source: ESPN
Justin Herbert a Low-Ceiling Superflex Option in Week 5 vs. Broncos
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 10, 2026, 12:18 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has become a superflex-only fantasy option for managers after a disastrous start to the season. He has posted a 2:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio and hasn't thrown multiple touchdowns in a game this season. As a result, Herbert is QB23 in overall scoring, averaging 12.4 points per game, and hasn't scored over 15 points in a contest. Herbert enters Week 5 as RotoBaller's QB23 in a matchup against division rival Denver Broncos. The Broncos defense has allowed the 13th-most passing yards and the 14th-most passing touchdowns through four weeks. In addition, the Broncos will be without their top 2 cornerbacks, Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss. However, Herbert should remain out of lineups in single-quarterback leagues despite going against an injured secondary. Herbert should be viewed as a borderline QB2 with a low ceiling heading into Week 5.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Texans Generating Buzz as Potential Marvin Harrison Jr. Landing Spot
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 10, 2026, 12:18 PM ETThe Arizona Cardinals will be trading struggling wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and he will be inactive for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions as details are being finalized. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports that the current chatter in league circles is that Harrison will land with the Houston Texans, where he would reunite with former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Cardinals have been looking for a package that includes a second-round pick, but it remains to be seen if that is what they got for Harrison. We likely will not know the full details of the trade until Monday. When/if a trade is finalized for the former first-round wideout, Harrison will join former Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy as players traded fairly quickly by the teams that drafted them. The 24-year-old Harrison caught 103 passes for 1,493 yards and 12 touchdowns on 189 targets in his first two years in the league in Arizona, but he has mostly been an afterthought in new head coach Mike LaFleur's offense through four games in 2026, catching only five of 13 targets for 85 yards with one touchdown. Fantasy managers are hoping Harrison will pick things up with a change of scenery.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Talk - Mike Florio
Isaiah Likely Remains a TE1 Option in Week 5
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 10, 2026, 12:11 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) is off the injury report and expected to play against the division-rival Washington Commanders. After being limited on Wednesday and Thursday with a groin issue, Likely completed a full practice on Friday and is ready to go in Week 5. After back-to-back down games in Weeks 2 and 3, Likely bounced back, hauling in seven of 12 targets for 66 yards in the 36-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals. While he hasn't lived up to expectations since his Week 1 breakout, Likely remains a reliable option at tight end. He faces a Commanders defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to tight ends this season and has already seen Dallas Goedert and Jake Ferguson post monster games. While rain and wind could be a factor, Likely is a low-end TE1 in Week 5.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Darius Slayton Won't Play for Colts in Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 10, 2026, 12:06 PM ETThe Indianapolis Colts downgraded wide receiver Darius Slayton (knee) from questionable to out for their Week 5 contest on Sunday at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Slayton is dealing with a new knee injury, but he was able to practice on a limited basis on Friday. His next chance to make his Colts debut will come in Week 6 against the division-rival Tennessee Titans. Alec Pierce (heel) is on Injured Reserve, and veteran Keenan Allen (groin) is questionable to play this weekend, so Indy's receiving corps is thinned out behind Josh Downs. Laquon Treadwell and Deion Burks are the next men up in the Steel City in Week 5, so quarterback Daniel Jones will not be much of an upside play as a QB2 in two-QB superflex leagues against the Steelers. After being cut by the New York Giants, Slayton signed with the Colts on Sept. 21, but he has yet to play in a game with the team. The 29-year-old caught 37 passes for 538 yards and only one touchdown in 14 games in 2025 in his final season with the G-Men. The Colts' lack of WR depth is one of the reasons they have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Indianapolis Colts
Jahan Dotson Remains a Speculative Play Despite Scoring Last Week
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 10, 2026, 12:05 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson found the end zone for the first time this season in last week's victory over the Saints, giving him one more than fellow WR Drake London and making him the only wide receiver on the team with a touchdown reception through the team's first four games. The Penn State product's 14 targets thus far are the third-most on the team, sitting comfortably ahead of Kyle Pitts Sr., who has the fourth-most with just nine targets. Still, the 5-foot-11 wideout can't be trusted on a weekly basis yet, and would be a risky fantasy play in Week 5 despite the Ravens missing LB Trey Hendrickson (finger) this week and potentially CB Marlon Humphrey (calf/hamstring) as well. The 26-year-old is ranked as the No. 77 wide receiver overall at RotoBaller, putting him in the WR7 range as a speculative dart throw in season-long fantasy and DFS tournaments.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Drake Maye Carries Extraordinary Momentum Into Week 5
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 12:00 PM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had a slow first three weeks, but he broke out with a fantastic performance last Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Maye threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots' win, and he also rushed for 54 yards. That type of performance has put him squarely back in the mid-range QB1 conversation for Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders, who have allowed the ninth-most rushing yards and seventh-most rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks so far this season. We expect to see a higher-scoring game between these two teams, which bodes incredibly well for Maye's outlook. We would not be shocked to see him replicate last week's performance. Managers should have their trust back in Maye, who finds himself returning to the top-five fantasy quarterback conversation for Week 5.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jerry Jeudy has Become an Afterthought
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 10, 2026, 11:56 AM ETWhile two Cleveland Browns wide receivers have thrived in their first professional seasons, veteran wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been left out in the cold by quarterback Deshaun Watson. Jeudy has just five receptions for 62 yards on the season, an average of 12.4 yards per reception. He has yet to find the end zone and is currently behind two running backs, Quinshon Judkins and Raheim Sanders, in targets, receptions, and yards receiving. Jeudy has not seen ample opportunity and, as a result, is RotoBaller's 89th-ranked wide receiver. He is projected to score just three fantasy points against the Jets this week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Brian Robinson a Viable Flex Option After Scoring in Consecutive Weeks
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 10, 2026, 11:51 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson is coming off one of the most productive rushing efforts of his career, logging three touchdowns last week on 14 carries for 62 yards while adding one catch for five additional yards. The fifth-year pro has now scored in consecutive weeks and will try to keep the momentum going in Week 5 in a home matchup against Baltimore. The Ravens have been solid against the run, yielding just 3.9 yards per carry, although they've allowed four scores to RBs through the first four games of the season (tied for fourth-most). In a game that should be close throughout with the Ravens missing key pieces on both sides of the ball, the 6-foot-1 back should see his usual involvement, which means double-digit carries and potential goal-line opportunities. The 27-year-old projects as a low-end RB3 or Flex option this week and remains one of the better handcuffs in the league, worth stashing in the event anything were to happen to Bijan Robinson.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller