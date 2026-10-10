Justin Herbert a Low-Ceiling Superflex Option in Week 5 vs. Broncos
Oct 10, 2026, 12:18 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has become a superflex-only fantasy option for managers after a disastrous start to the season. He has posted a 2:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio and hasn't thrown multiple touchdowns in a game this season. As a result, Herbert is QB23 in overall scoring, averaging 12.4 points per game, and hasn't scored over 15 points in a contest. Herbert enters Week 5 as RotoBaller's QB23 in a matchup against division rival Denver Broncos. The Broncos defense has allowed the 13th-most passing yards and the 14th-most passing touchdowns through four weeks. In addition, the Broncos will be without their top 2 cornerbacks, Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss. However, Herbert should remain out of lineups in single-quarterback leagues despite going against an injured secondary. Herbert should be viewed as a borderline QB2 with a low ceiling heading into Week 5.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
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Texans Generating Buzz as Potential Marvin Harrison Jr. Landing Spot
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 10, 2026, 12:18 PM ETThe Arizona Cardinals will be trading struggling wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and he will be inactive for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions as details are being finalized. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports that the current chatter in league circles is that Harrison will land with the Houston Texans, where he would reunite with former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Cardinals have been looking for a package that includes a second-round pick, but it remains to be seen if that is what they got for Harrison. We likely will not know the full details of the trade until Monday. When/if a trade is finalized for the former first-round wideout, Harrison will join former Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy as players traded fairly quickly by the teams that drafted them. The 24-year-old Harrison caught 103 passes for 1,493 yards and 12 touchdowns on 189 targets in his first two years in the league in Arizona, but he has mostly been an afterthought in new head coach Mike LaFleur's offense through four games in 2026, catching only five of 13 targets for 85 yards with one touchdown. Fantasy managers are hoping Harrison will pick things up with a change of scenery.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Talk - Mike Florio
Isaiah Likely Remains a TE1 Option in Week 5
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 10, 2026, 12:11 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) is off the injury report and expected to play against the division-rival Washington Commanders. After being limited on Wednesday and Thursday with a groin issue, Likely completed a full practice on Friday and is ready to go in Week 5. After back-to-back down games in Weeks 2 and 3, Likely bounced back, hauling in seven of 12 targets for 66 yards in the 36-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals. While he hasn't lived up to expectations since his Week 1 breakout, Likely remains a reliable option at tight end. He faces a Commanders defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to tight ends this season and has already seen Dallas Goedert and Jake Ferguson post monster games. While rain and wind could be a factor, Likely is a low-end TE1 in Week 5.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Darius Slayton Won't Play for Colts in Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 10, 2026, 12:06 PM ETThe Indianapolis Colts downgraded wide receiver Darius Slayton (knee) from questionable to out for their Week 5 contest on Sunday at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Slayton is dealing with a new knee injury, but he was able to practice on a limited basis on Friday. His next chance to make his Colts debut will come in Week 6 against the division-rival Tennessee Titans. Alec Pierce (heel) is on Injured Reserve, and veteran Keenan Allen (groin) is questionable to play this weekend, so Indy's receiving corps is thinned out behind Josh Downs. Laquon Treadwell and Deion Burks are the next men up in the Steel City in Week 5, so quarterback Daniel Jones will not be much of an upside play as a QB2 in two-QB superflex leagues against the Steelers. After being cut by the New York Giants, Slayton signed with the Colts on Sept. 21, but he has yet to play in a game with the team. The 29-year-old caught 37 passes for 538 yards and only one touchdown in 14 games in 2025 in his final season with the G-Men. The Colts' lack of WR depth is one of the reasons they have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Indianapolis Colts
Jahan Dotson Remains a Speculative Play Despite Scoring Last Week
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 10, 2026, 12:05 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson found the end zone for the first time this season in last week's victory over the Saints, giving him one more than fellow WR Drake London and making him the only wide receiver on the team with a touchdown reception through the team's first four games. The Penn State product's 14 targets thus far are the third-most on the team, sitting comfortably ahead of Kyle Pitts Sr., who has the fourth-most with just nine targets. Still, the 5-foot-11 wideout can't be trusted on a weekly basis yet, and would be a risky fantasy play in Week 5 despite the Ravens missing LB Trey Hendrickson (finger) this week and potentially CB Marlon Humphrey (calf/hamstring) as well. The 26-year-old is ranked as the No. 77 wide receiver overall at RotoBaller, putting him in the WR7 range as a speculative dart throw in season-long fantasy and DFS tournaments.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Drake Maye Carries Extraordinary Momentum Into Week 5
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 12:00 PM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had a slow first three weeks, but he broke out with a fantastic performance last Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Maye threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots' win, and he also rushed for 54 yards. That type of performance has put him squarely back in the mid-range QB1 conversation for Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders, who have allowed the ninth-most rushing yards and seventh-most rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks so far this season. We expect to see a higher-scoring game between these two teams, which bodes incredibly well for Maye's outlook. We would not be shocked to see him replicate last week's performance. Managers should have their trust back in Maye, who finds himself returning to the top-five fantasy quarterback conversation for Week 5.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jerry Jeudy has Become an Afterthought
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 10, 2026, 11:56 AM ETWhile two Cleveland Browns wide receivers have thrived in their first professional seasons, veteran wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been left out in the cold by quarterback Deshaun Watson. Jeudy has just five receptions for 62 yards on the season, an average of 12.4 yards per reception. He has yet to find the end zone and is currently behind two running backs, Quinshon Judkins and Raheim Sanders, in targets, receptions, and yards receiving. Jeudy has not seen ample opportunity and, as a result, is RotoBaller's 89th-ranked wide receiver. He is projected to score just three fantasy points against the Jets this week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Brian Robinson a Viable Flex Option After Scoring in Consecutive Weeks
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 10, 2026, 11:51 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson is coming off one of the most productive rushing efforts of his career, logging three touchdowns last week on 14 carries for 62 yards while adding one catch for five additional yards. The fifth-year pro has now scored in consecutive weeks and will try to keep the momentum going in Week 5 in a home matchup against Baltimore. The Ravens have been solid against the run, yielding just 3.9 yards per carry, although they've allowed four scores to RBs through the first four games of the season (tied for fourth-most). In a game that should be close throughout with the Ravens missing key pieces on both sides of the ball, the 6-foot-1 back should see his usual involvement, which means double-digit carries and potential goal-line opportunities. The 27-year-old projects as a low-end RB3 or Flex option this week and remains one of the better handcuffs in the league, worth stashing in the event anything were to happen to Bijan Robinson.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Daniel Jones a Low-Upside QB2 in Week 5
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 10, 2026, 11:50 AM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones should be left on the bench in fantasy football leagues in two-QB/superflex leagues and is simply a long-term bench stash in single-QB leagues for Week 5. He's been unproductive through four games in 2026, currently ranking as just the QB27 in fantasy points. He has yet to crack 15 PPR fantasy points in a game, has just three passing touchdowns against seven turnovers, and averages just 188.5 passing yards per game. He's rushed 11 times for just 21 yards and one touchdown. The Achilles tendon tear he suffered last season has crushed his upside in fantasy football, and his pass-catching group is dealing with multiple players out with injuries, including his WR1, Alec Pierce (heel). Jones is an extremely risky start in Week 5, even in superflex leagues. He's been turnover-prone most of his career, and now is not productive enough to make up for the lost points from his interceptions and fumbles. Treat him as a low-end QB2 for his upcoming matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Malik Nabers Has Great Matchup in Week 5
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 10, 2026, 11:48 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) is off the injury report and in line to play against the division-rival Washington Commanders. After missing Wednesday's practice, Nabers practiced Thursday and Friday and is set to play in Week 5. He had a breakout game last week, hauling in six of seven targets for 112 yards and a touchdown in the 36-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The star receiver struggled early in the season but found a groove in Week 4 with new starting quarterback Jameis Winston. He faces an ideal matchup against the Commanders, which has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Though rain and wind could be a factor in Landover on Sunday, fantasy managers should feel comfortable starting Nabers as a solid WR2 in Week 5.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Team Trading for Marvin Harrison Jr. Wants to Stay Anonymous for Now
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 11:46 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is on the move, but we still don't know where he's going. ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reported that a Harrison trade is being finalized, but he didn't report which team acquired the former No. 4 overall pick. He also noted that Harrison will be inactive Sunday, and the trade likely won't be officially announced by the teams until Monday at the earliest. For now, the team trading for Harrison wishes to stay anonymous, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Specifically, he wrote that the teams involved would "prefer the trade destination is NOT announced" yet. Since a deal won't be finalized for another 48 hours or so, it makes sense that the team wants to stay under the radar. This could help to ensure that rival teams don't have time to put together a better trade package, and it also gives them the flexibility to back out of the deal later this weekend, if needed. With that being said, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Harrison has played his final snap with the Cardinals. Fantasy managers will certainly be waiting patiently to find out Harrison's next destination.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jordan Schultz
Michael Penix Jr. Outside QB2 Ranks Despite Banged-Up Ravens Defense
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 10, 2026, 11:43 AM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has led his team to two consecutive wins since returning from injury, although much of the success can be attributed to the one-two punch at running back of Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson. The left-handed quarterback is averaging about 240 yards passing per game, but has just two touchdowns to show for it (and one interception), with the Robinsons accounting for eight touchdowns in the last two games with Penix under center. Having such a capable ground game will limit Penix from a fantasy perspective, though Week 5's matchup against the Ravens puts the former first-round draft pick up against a pass defense that has been middle-of-the-road to this point but will now be without pass rusher Trey Hendrickson (finger) and could potentially be missing cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf/hamstring) as well. Still, look for the Falcons to lean on the run as much as possible in the red zone, leaving the 26-year-old outside the ranks of QB2 in Week 5 (QB No. 25 at RotoBaller), albeit with QB2 upside.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
New York Jets D/ST Offers Limited Week 5 Streaming Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 11:41 AM ETThe New York Jets D/ST carries some risk as a Week 5 streaming option against a Cleveland offense that has played better than expected. The Browns have won three straight games behind Deshaun Watson, although their quarterback has been sacked 11 times through four weeks. That gives New York a potential opening after the defense forced two turnovers against Chicago, including its first interception of the season. The problem is that the Jets also surrendered 492 total yards to the Bears, and their pass rush has struggled to generate consistent pressure. Edge rusher Will McDonald IV (calf) is questionable, creating another concern for a defense that needs more disruptive plays. RotoBaller has the Jets D/ST at 14th in its Saturday rankings. The matchup offers some streaming appeal, particularly at home, but the unit is better suited to deeper leagues than managers looking for a dependable weekly starter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Browns Defense Has Chance to Shine in Week 5
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 10, 2026, 11:40 AM ETThe Cleveland Browns' defense is RotoBaller's fifth-ranked defense in Week 5 as it faces a New York Jets offense that has struggled to move the football this season. The Jets have averaged just 286 yards per game, the eighth-worst mark in the NFL, while averaging just 19 points per contest, also the eighth-worst mark in the league. Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland allowed the Steelers to gain 269 yards through the air but intercepted Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers twice and sacked him five times. Cleveland is projected to score eight fantasy points against the Jets in Week 5.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
No Resolution in Sight for Brandon Aiyuk
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 11:39 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk remains on the reserve/left squad list, and there's no indication that he'll be returning to play anytime soon. Aiyuk missed most of 2024 and all of 2025 while recovering from numerous knee injuries. He's healthy again this year, but some off-the-field antics prompted the 49ers to commit to never playing him again. At the same time, there seems to have been minimal trade interest in the veteran receiver. It wouldn't have been crazy to assume that a couple of receiver-needy teams made calls for Aiyuk, but there's no indication that has happened. Instead, Aiyuk remains off the field, perhaps making it difficult for him to get back up to full speed once he does play again. The 28-year-old has minimal value in dynasty leagues right now, so managers in many leagues could justify dropping him to waivers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Brandin Cooks a Riskier Week 5 Play Despite Veteran Status
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 11:35 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandin Cooks should be active for Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, given the number of injuries plaguing the rest of the receiver room. As a result, he is starting to warrant some consideration as a low-end flex option in fantasy football. The Niners are marching into this divisional battle shorthanded on both sides of the ball, but perhaps no position group has been impacted by injuries more than the wide receivers. With Mike Evans (ribs) questionable and De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Christian Kirk (calf), and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) all sidelined, the 49ers will turn to a group of Cooks, Deebo Samuel Sr., and Jacob Cowing to step up. Evans played through his rib injury last week, keeping Cooks and Cowing off the fantasy radar. However, if the veteran receiver isn't able to play on Sunday, we could see one of Cooks or Cowing possess some flex appeal alongside Samuel. Cooks can be left on waivers for now, but he's not a bad streamer once the inactives are announced and we know whether Evans will be playing.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Downs Has Upside In Week 5 Despite Disappointing Week 4
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 10, 2026, 11:32 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs has been separating from defensive coverage very well this season. His problem has just been that he hasn't gotten the ball enough. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones hasn't been a productive passer, and it's dragged the whole offense down. Downs was only targeted four times in Week 4, but that could be simply an impossibly low number for Week 5, as Indy is dealing with yet more injuries to its already thin pass-catching corps. WR Ashton Dulin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 5, and WR Keenan Allen (groin) is dealing with a groin strain and is questionable to play. It's possible that Jones continues to be stubborn, and simply gives extra targets to WR Darius Slayton (knee), but it would be unwise. Downs is a reliable target, but it's obvious now that Jones prefers to hit his bigger-bodied wideouts. If he decides he wants to get easy completions and move the chains, and perhaps even win the matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, Downs should bounce back.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Kendrick Bourne Immediately Stepping Into a Fantasy-Relevant Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 11:30 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne should have immediate fantasy relevance as a WR3/flex now that the team is finalizing a trade of Marvin Harrison Jr. The biggest factor holding back Bourne this year was his position as the No. 3 receiver on the depth chart, but now that Harrison is being dealt, the veteran receiver will jump to second on the depth chart (and third in the pecking order behind Michael Wilson and Trey McBride). The Cardinals aren't flashy by any means, but they absolutely throw the ball enough to support two fantasy-relevant wide receivers. Even after catching zero passes last week, Bourne should be an early favorite to bounce back as a WR3/flex now that Harrison is gone. He's especially intriguing in fantasy football for Week 5, given that his opponent, the Lions, have surrendered the most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
KC Concepcion Jr. Looks to Continue Strong Start
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 10, 2026, 11:26 AM ETCleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. has been productive to begin his first professional season, recording 17 receptions for 144 yards through his first four NFL games. He has yet to score a touchdown, but has a chance to in Week 5, when the Browns will go up against a New York Jets pass defense that, while keeping Chicago Bears pass catchers out of the end zone, gave up 268 yards through the air last week. Chicago's WR2, Luther Burden III, finished the game with four receptions for 63 yards. Concepcion is RotoBaller's 37th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score nine points against the Jets this week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Cardinals Trading Away Marvin Harrison Jr.
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 11:25 AM ETThe Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a trade centered around wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. The trade destination was not initially reported, and the deal is not yet official. However, Schefter reports that the Cardinals have already informed Harrison of the trade, telling him that he will be inactive on Sunday as they wait for the transaction to become official. This marks the end of a disappointing two-plus years in Arizona for Harrison. The former No. 4 pick peaked as the WR30 in fantasy leagues his rookie season, and he has taken a step backward ever since. His draft capital shows that there's still plenty of upside here, as Harrison has the potential to be a high-end WR2 even if he hasn't looked like one lately. He's also an affordable offensive weapon for his new team, carrying a very modest $776,000 salary this year and a $1.19 million base salary next year.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Justice Hill Offers Little Standalone Value vs. Falcons
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 10, 2026, 11:23 AM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill is listed as the second running back on the team's depth chart, but he operates far behind starter Derrick Henry. Hill, Henry and the Ravens have a difficult Week 5 matchup against an Atlanta Falcons team that ranks as the No. 1 rushing defense in the league, giving up just 48.3 rushing yards per game. Hill has played 103 offensive snaps through four games in 2026, compared to Henry's 151. Hill has recorded 14 carries for 60 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and five receptions for 44 yards (8.8 yards per catch) this season. He is yet to receive a red-zone touch or score a touchdown. Unsurprisingly, Henry has dominated the touches in the running game with 89 carries for 374 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns, while quarterback Lamar Jackson (who will miss Week 5 with an ankle injury) has recorded 144 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Hill is RotoBaller's No. 53 running back for Week 5 and is projected to score 4.2 fantasy points. He does not have enough standalone value to be in lineups for Week 5.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller