Colts Are Not Trading for Marvin Harrison Jr.
Oct 10, 2026, 12:31 PM ETThe Indianapolis Colts are not trading for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., league sources confirmed to James Boyd of The Athletic. The Cardinals will be trading Harrison, but his destination remains a mystery, and he will not suit up for Arizona's Week 5 contest on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Even though Alec Pierce (heel) is on Injured Reserve and veteran Keenan Allen (groin) is banged up, the Colts will not be trading for Harrison, who has been a disappointment for the Cardinals after being drafted fourth overall in 2024 from Ohio State. The 24-year-old has been rumored to be joining the Houston Texans, where he would be reuniting with quarterback C.J. Stroud, whom he played with at Ohio State in college. Harrison has become an afterthought in fantasy this year and in Arizona's offense, catching only five passes for 85 yards and one touchdown through four games. If he were to land in Houston, he could quickly become the WR2 behind Nico Collins with Jayden Higgins (knee) done for the entire season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
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Ladd McConkey Carries Greater Risk With Foot Injury in Week 5 vs. Broncos
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 10, 2026, 12:30 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey (foot) is listed as questionable heading into Week 5 against the Denver Broncos. McConkey has battled multiple injuries this season and was forced to exit his Week 4 contest and did not return. The Chargers WR1 missed practice this week and was listed as a nonparticipant in each session. McConkey enters Week 5 as RotoBaller's PPR WR49 despite an intriguing matchup. The Broncos defense will be without its top 2 cornerbacks, Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss, and has allowed the 13th-most passing yards and the 14th-most passing touchdowns. McConkey carries extra risk this week with his foot injury after leaving early last week and missing practice. Managers should try to find other options to plug into flex spots heading into Week 5.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Bolt Beat - Alexander Insdorf
Giants D/ST a Risky Start Against Commanders in Week 5
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 10, 2026, 12:29 PM ETThe New York Giants' defense was strong in Week 4, thanks in part to cornerback Deonte Banks' last-second pick-six. The Giants allowed 24 points and 270 yards to the Arizona Cardinals but forced three turnovers on Jacoby Brissett, including one that led to a 98-yard touchdown return, which sealed the 36-24 win. Through four games, the Giants D/ST ranks first in interceptions (six) and 10th in fantasy points per game (7.3). Now they face the Washington Commanders in Week 5, who will have their starting quarterback, Jayden Daniels (elbow), back in the lineup. This Washington offense ranks 16th in points (25.2) and 25th in total offense (299.0) but has given up only two turnovers in four games this season. While the Giants have been productive on defense, they remain a risky D/ST option in Week 5.--Nathan Harvey
Source: New York Giants
Kimani Vidal Off Fantasy Radar in Week 5 vs. Broncos
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 10, 2026, 12:26 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal has seen more work in the run and pass game over the last two weeks. The 25-year-old has seen six carries and six targets over that stretch. Vidal is coming off an 11.6 PPR performance and had the same snap count percentage as Omarion Hampton. He enters Week 5 as RotoBaller's PPR RB47 in an intriguing matchup against division rival Denver Broncos. Heading into Sunday, the Broncos have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards and sixth-most yards per carry. The Broncos defense also has allowed the second-most 20-plus-yard carries (5). Vidal should remain off fantasy radars heading into Week 5, but might see enough volume to take away fantasy value from Hampton and Keaton Mitchell.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Keaton Mitchell Carries Deep-League Flex Appeal in Week 5 vs. Broncos
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 10, 2026, 12:24 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell is coming off his busiest workload of the season. In Week 4, Mitchell saw a season-high 10 carries and out-snapped Omarion Hampton for the first time this season. The 24-year-old was one of Mike McDaniel's most wanted players during free agency and could be on the verge of establishing a key role in the offense. Mitchell enters Week 5 as RotoBaller's PPR RB35 in an intriguing matchup against division rival Denver Broncos. Heading into Sunday, the Broncos have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards and sixth-most yards per carry. They have also allowed the second-most 20-plus-yard carries, which favors an explosive running back like Mitchell. Mitchell should be viewed as an RB3 with upside in Week 5 and could be a viable flex option in deep leagues.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Omarion Hampton a Low-Ceiling Flex Play in Week 5 vs. Broncos
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 10, 2026, 12:23 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton has disappointed over the first four games of the 2026 season. Hampton was a favored breakout candidate during the offseason and has returned PPR RB22 production. The 23-year-old is averaging 11.2 PPR points per game despite scoring three touchdowns in four games. Without the touchdowns, Hampton would be RB38 while averaging 6.7 points per game. Hampton enters Week 5 as RotoBaller's PPR RB29 in a matchup against division rival Denver Broncos. Heading into Sunday, the Broncos have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards and sixth-most yards per carry this season. Hampton heads into a favorable matchup on paper, but managers should keep expectations tempered. He's been losing his grip on the Chargers backfield and has seen his team's carry percentage share drop over the last two weeks. Hampton saw a season low in carries (nine) and was outcarried by Keaton Mitchell (10) last week. The former Tar Heel should be viewed as a touchdown-dependent flex play as he enters Week 5.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Malachi Fields Has Favorable Matchup Against Commanders
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 10, 2026, 12:21 PM ETNew York Giants rookie wide receiver Malachi Fields scored his first career touchdown in Week 4 and is looking to produce again in Week 5. Fields caught just two passes but totaled 52 yards and a touchdown in the 36-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The rookie receiver has emerged as the team's WR2, playing over 65% of snaps and running over 60% of routes in all four games this season. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Washington Commanders, which has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. While he'll remain a third option in the Giants' low-volume passing game behind Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely, fantasy managers should keep an eye on Fields, especially with both Nabers and Likely battling injuries heading into Week 5.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Nick Folk Moves into Streaming Range for Week 5
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 10, 2026, 12:20 PM ETAtlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk, after starting the year 3-for-6 on field goal tries, is now 3-for-3 over the last two games and is a perfect 10-for-10 on extra points so far this season. Week 5 brings a favorable matchup against the Ravens, who will be without QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) and LB Trey Hendrickson (finger), making the Falcons three-point home favorites in Atlanta on Sunday night. Being in the dome in Atlanta means that the veteran kicker will not have to deal with the elements, and with the team owning an implied point total of 23.5, there should be a decent amount of scoring. It all sets the 41-year-old up as a potential streaming option in Week 5, ranking as the No. 20 kicker overall at RotoBaller.--Jarod Rupp
Source: ESPN
Justin Herbert a Low-Ceiling Superflex Option in Week 5 vs. Broncos
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 10, 2026, 12:18 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has become a superflex-only fantasy option for managers after a disastrous start to the season. He has posted a 2:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio and hasn't thrown multiple touchdowns in a game this season. As a result, Herbert is QB23 in overall scoring, averaging 12.4 points per game, and hasn't scored over 15 points in a contest. Herbert enters Week 5 as RotoBaller's QB23 in a matchup against division rival Denver Broncos. The Broncos defense has allowed the 13th-most passing yards and the 14th-most passing touchdowns through four weeks. In addition, the Broncos will be without their top 2 cornerbacks, Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss. However, Herbert should remain out of lineups in single-quarterback leagues despite going against an injured secondary. Herbert should be viewed as a borderline QB2 with a low ceiling heading into Week 5.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Texans Generating Buzz as Potential Marvin Harrison Jr. Landing Spot
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 10, 2026, 12:18 PM ETThe Arizona Cardinals will be trading struggling wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and he will be inactive for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions as details are being finalized. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports that the current chatter in league circles is that Harrison will land with the Houston Texans, where he would reunite with former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Cardinals have been looking for a package that includes a second-round pick, but it remains to be seen if that is what they got for Harrison. We likely will not know the full details of the trade until Monday. When/if a trade is finalized for the former first-round wideout, Harrison will join former Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy as players traded fairly quickly by the teams that drafted them. The 24-year-old Harrison caught 103 passes for 1,493 yards and 12 touchdowns on 189 targets in his first two years in the league in Arizona, but he has mostly been an afterthought in new head coach Mike LaFleur's offense through four games in 2026, catching only five of 13 targets for 85 yards with one touchdown. Fantasy managers are hoping Harrison will pick things up with a change of scenery.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Talk - Mike Florio
Isaiah Likely Remains a TE1 Option in Week 5
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 10, 2026, 12:11 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) is off the injury report and expected to play against the division-rival Washington Commanders. After being limited on Wednesday and Thursday with a groin issue, Likely completed a full practice on Friday and is ready to go in Week 5. After back-to-back down games in Weeks 2 and 3, Likely bounced back, hauling in seven of 12 targets for 66 yards in the 36-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals. While he hasn't lived up to expectations since his Week 1 breakout, Likely remains a reliable option at tight end. He faces a Commanders defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to tight ends this season and has already seen Dallas Goedert and Jake Ferguson post monster games. While rain and wind could be a factor, Likely is a low-end TE1 in Week 5.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Darius Slayton Won't Play for Colts in Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 10, 2026, 12:06 PM ETThe Indianapolis Colts downgraded wide receiver Darius Slayton (knee) from questionable to out for their Week 5 contest on Sunday at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Slayton is dealing with a new knee injury, but he was able to practice on a limited basis on Friday. His next chance to make his Colts debut will come in Week 6 against the division-rival Tennessee Titans. Alec Pierce (heel) is on Injured Reserve, and veteran Keenan Allen (groin) is questionable to play this weekend, so Indy's receiving corps is thinned out behind Josh Downs. Laquon Treadwell and Deion Burks are the next men up in the Steel City in Week 5, so quarterback Daniel Jones will not be much of an upside play as a QB2 in two-QB superflex leagues against the Steelers. After being cut by the New York Giants, Slayton signed with the Colts on Sept. 21, but he has yet to play in a game with the team. The 29-year-old caught 37 passes for 538 yards and only one touchdown in 14 games in 2025 in his final season with the G-Men. The Colts' lack of WR depth is one of the reasons they have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Indianapolis Colts
Jahan Dotson Remains a Speculative Play Despite Scoring Last Week
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 10, 2026, 12:05 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson found the end zone for the first time this season in last week's victory over the Saints, giving him one more than fellow WR Drake London and making him the only wide receiver on the team with a touchdown reception through the team's first four games. The Penn State product's 14 targets thus far are the third-most on the team, sitting comfortably ahead of Kyle Pitts Sr., who has the fourth-most with just nine targets. Still, the 5-foot-11 wideout can't be trusted on a weekly basis yet, and would be a risky fantasy play in Week 5 despite the Ravens missing LB Trey Hendrickson (finger) this week and potentially CB Marlon Humphrey (calf/hamstring) as well. The 26-year-old is ranked as the No. 77 wide receiver overall at RotoBaller, putting him in the WR7 range as a speculative dart throw in season-long fantasy and DFS tournaments.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Drake Maye Carries Extraordinary Momentum Into Week 5
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 12:00 PM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had a slow first three weeks, but he broke out with a fantastic performance last Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Maye threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots' win, and he also rushed for 54 yards. That type of performance has put him squarely back in the mid-range QB1 conversation for Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders, who have allowed the ninth-most rushing yards and seventh-most rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks so far this season. We expect to see a higher-scoring game between these two teams, which bodes incredibly well for Maye's outlook. We would not be shocked to see him replicate last week's performance. Managers should have their trust back in Maye, who finds himself returning to the top-five fantasy quarterback conversation for Week 5.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jerry Jeudy has Become an Afterthought
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 10, 2026, 11:56 AM ETWhile two Cleveland Browns wide receivers have thrived in their first professional seasons, veteran wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been left out in the cold by quarterback Deshaun Watson. Jeudy has just five receptions for 62 yards on the season, an average of 12.4 yards per reception. He has yet to find the end zone and is currently behind two running backs, Quinshon Judkins and Raheim Sanders, in targets, receptions, and yards receiving. Jeudy has not seen ample opportunity and, as a result, is RotoBaller's 89th-ranked wide receiver. He is projected to score just three fantasy points against the Jets this week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Brian Robinson a Viable Flex Option After Scoring in Consecutive Weeks
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 10, 2026, 11:51 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson is coming off one of the most productive rushing efforts of his career, logging three touchdowns last week on 14 carries for 62 yards while adding one catch for five additional yards. The fifth-year pro has now scored in consecutive weeks and will try to keep the momentum going in Week 5 in a home matchup against Baltimore. The Ravens have been solid against the run, yielding just 3.9 yards per carry, although they've allowed four scores to RBs through the first four games of the season (tied for fourth-most). In a game that should be close throughout with the Ravens missing key pieces on both sides of the ball, the 6-foot-1 back should see his usual involvement, which means double-digit carries and potential goal-line opportunities. The 27-year-old projects as a low-end RB3 or Flex option this week and remains one of the better handcuffs in the league, worth stashing in the event anything were to happen to Bijan Robinson.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Daniel Jones a Low-Upside QB2 in Week 5
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 10, 2026, 11:50 AM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones should be left on the bench in fantasy football leagues in two-QB/superflex leagues and is simply a long-term bench stash in single-QB leagues for Week 5. He's been unproductive through four games in 2026, currently ranking as just the QB27 in fantasy points. He has yet to crack 15 PPR fantasy points in a game, has just three passing touchdowns against seven turnovers, and averages just 188.5 passing yards per game. He's rushed 11 times for just 21 yards and one touchdown. The Achilles tendon tear he suffered last season has crushed his upside in fantasy football, and his pass-catching group is dealing with multiple players out with injuries, including his WR1, Alec Pierce (heel). Jones is an extremely risky start in Week 5, even in superflex leagues. He's been turnover-prone most of his career, and now is not productive enough to make up for the lost points from his interceptions and fumbles. Treat him as a low-end QB2 for his upcoming matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Malik Nabers Has Great Matchup in Week 5
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 10, 2026, 11:48 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) is off the injury report and in line to play against the division-rival Washington Commanders. After missing Wednesday's practice, Nabers practiced Thursday and Friday and is set to play in Week 5. He had a breakout game last week, hauling in six of seven targets for 112 yards and a touchdown in the 36-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The star receiver struggled early in the season but found a groove in Week 4 with new starting quarterback Jameis Winston. He faces an ideal matchup against the Commanders, which has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Though rain and wind could be a factor in Landover on Sunday, fantasy managers should feel comfortable starting Nabers as a solid WR2 in Week 5.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Team Trading for Marvin Harrison Jr. Wants to Stay Anonymous for Now
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 11:46 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is on the move, but we still don't know where he's going. ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reported that a Harrison trade is being finalized, but he didn't report which team acquired the former No. 4 overall pick. He also noted that Harrison will be inactive Sunday, and the trade likely won't be officially announced by the teams until Monday at the earliest. For now, the team trading for Harrison wishes to stay anonymous, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Specifically, he wrote that the teams involved would "prefer the trade destination is NOT announced" yet. Since a deal won't be finalized for another 48 hours or so, it makes sense that the team wants to stay under the radar. This could help to ensure that rival teams don't have time to put together a better trade package, and it also gives them the flexibility to back out of the deal later this weekend, if needed. With that being said, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Harrison has played his final snap with the Cardinals. Fantasy managers will certainly be waiting patiently to find out Harrison's next destination.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jordan Schultz
Michael Penix Jr. Outside QB2 Ranks Despite Banged-Up Ravens Defense
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 10, 2026, 11:43 AM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has led his team to two consecutive wins since returning from injury, although much of the success can be attributed to the one-two punch at running back of Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson. The left-handed quarterback is averaging about 240 yards passing per game, but has just two touchdowns to show for it (and one interception), with the Robinsons accounting for eight touchdowns in the last two games with Penix under center. Having such a capable ground game will limit Penix from a fantasy perspective, though Week 5's matchup against the Ravens puts the former first-round draft pick up against a pass defense that has been middle-of-the-road to this point but will now be without pass rusher Trey Hendrickson (finger) and could potentially be missing cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf/hamstring) as well. Still, look for the Falcons to lean on the run as much as possible in the red zone, leaving the 26-year-old outside the ranks of QB2 in Week 5 (QB No. 25 at RotoBaller), albeit with QB2 upside.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
New York Jets D/ST Offers Limited Week 5 Streaming Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 11:41 AM ETThe New York Jets D/ST carries some risk as a Week 5 streaming option against a Cleveland offense that has played better than expected. The Browns have won three straight games behind Deshaun Watson, although their quarterback has been sacked 11 times through four weeks. That gives New York a potential opening after the defense forced two turnovers against Chicago, including its first interception of the season. The problem is that the Jets also surrendered 492 total yards to the Bears, and their pass rush has struggled to generate consistent pressure. Edge rusher Will McDonald IV (calf) is questionable, creating another concern for a defense that needs more disruptive plays. RotoBaller has the Jets D/ST at 14th in its Saturday rankings. The matchup offers some streaming appeal, particularly at home, but the unit is better suited to deeper leagues than managers looking for a dependable weekly starter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller