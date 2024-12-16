Jameson Williams Finds The End Zone Against Bills
3 weeks agoDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams found the end zone for the first time since Week 11 despite being fourth on the team in targets. During the 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Williams finished the game with 37 yards and a touchdown on three receptions and five targets. The former 12th-overall pick now has accrued 42 receptions for 747 yards and five touchdowns with an average of 62.3 yards per game. That slots him in as the WR30 in half-PPR leagues. Williams and company will set their sights on a divisional matchup in Week 16 against the Chicago Bears.
Source: ESPN
