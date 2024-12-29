Jalen Smith Ruled Out For Saturday
2 weeks agoChicago Bulls center Jalen Smith (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a sore left ankle. Smith, who typically logs around 15 minutes per game, plays a key role in providing rebounding and defense off the bench. His next chance to return will be on Monday against the Hornets. With Smith sidelined, Torrey Craig is expected to step up and take on additional minutes backing up Nikola Vucevic at center.
Source: NBA Injury Report
