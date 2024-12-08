Jalen Johnson Questionable For Sunday’s Game
4 days agoAtlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Johnson may have sustained a right shoulder injury during Friday's game against the Lakers. If he is unable to play, De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic are expected to see more minutes on Sunday. Johnson has been playing at a high level this season, nearly averaging a double-double with 19.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. His presence on both ends of the floor has been valuable, making his potential absence a significant blow for both Hawks fans and fantasy owners.
Source: NBA Injury Report
