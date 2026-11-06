Jake Ferguson Questionable After Missing Week 9 Practices

Nov 6, 2026, 2:52 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams star defensive end Myles Garrett (knee) will come off Injured Reserve and play on Sunday against the Washington Commanders in Week 9, according to The Athletic's Nate Atkins. Garrett has practiced in a limited capacity this week, but it looks like the 30-year-old All-Pro pass-rusher will be out there this weekend in D.C. for the first time since having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee after the Week 1 loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers in Australia. The Rams will need to officially activate Garrett from IR by the deadline on Saturday afternoon. The seven-time Pro Bowler could be on a strict snap count after an extended absence, but his return to the Rams' defense will be a big boost as they look to continue their winning streak on the road. Garrett will be trying to return to the record-setting form he displayed in 2025 in his final season with the Cleveland Browns, when he racked up an NFL-record 23 sacks in 17 starts.