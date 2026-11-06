Joe Burrow Should Continue Hot Stretch Against Atlanta
Nov 6, 2026, 3:36 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been on quite the heater over his last three games, with the latest being his best game yet. Burrow has now rattled off three straight games with four passing touchdowns and passed for 462 yards in last week's overtime win against the Tennessee Titans. With the offense playing this well, they should keep rolling as they head to Madrid to face the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons' defense has been tough against most quarterbacks this season, but given his talent and the talent around him, Burrow should be able to overcome the matchup. Another positive is that this matchup is currently the week's highest over/under, set at 52.5 points as of Friday. Burrow has been firing on all cylinders lately and should continue to do so in what could be a high-scoring affair. Burrow is ranked QB1 in our RotoBaller Week 9 rankings, making him the top option at the position this Sunday. Fantasy managers should feel confident plugging Burrow into lineups again this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.comComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Chase Brown Should Dominate Touches In Week 9
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 3:40 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown handled 12 carries for 55 yards and caught eight passes for 46 yards in last week's win over the Tennessee Titans. After fantasy managers were unsure of the backfield split with Samaje Perine earning more touches, Brown put those doubts to rest. The Bengals RB1 earned 21 opportunities in a game that was a back-and-forth affair. Perine had fewer chances and was far less efficient on the ground, so Brown should dominate touches again in Madrid against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons defense was tough against the run to begin the season, but has since lightened up. Brown is ranked RB11 in our RotoBaller Week 9 PPR rankings, making him a strong start at the position. Fantasy managers should view Brown as a must-start option every week because he can make his day on the ground and through the air.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Tee Higgins Should Continue Demolishing Defenses In Week 9
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 3:39 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins caught 10 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 43-36 overtime win against the Tennessee Titans. Higgins has been an absolute problem for opposing defenses this season as he's racked up at least 90 yards in five of seven games this season and he's currently second in the league in receiving yards. For as good as Ja'Marr Chase is, Higgins has been better through eight weeks. The talented wideout will look to continue his dominant ways against the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid this weekend. The Falcons defense can be beaten through the air, especially with the talent on the Bengals offense. Higgins is ranked WR9 in our RotoBaller Week 9 PPR rankings, making him a WR1 this Sunday. Fantasy managers should have no issues starting Higgins since he's arguably been the Bengals' WR1 through the first seven games this season.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
MarShawn Lloyd Questionable for Sunday
Keisean Nixon, MarShawn Lloyd & Chris Brooks (IR-designated to return) are questionable for Sunday. https://t.co/kAJdm7LyEw— weston hodkiewicz (@WesHod) November 6, 2026
Nov 6, 2026, 3:38 PM ET
Ja'Marr Chase Ready For International Matchup
Joshua Costello
Nov 6, 2026, 3:37 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid this Sunday. Chase has been heating up after a slow start and collected his first 100-yard game last week. The superstar caught 11 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown in the 43-36 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. Chase was also targeted 16 times in last week's contest, which highlights just how much quarterback Joe Burrow wants to get the ball in his hands. Chase will look to build on that amazing performance against the Falcons this weekend. The Falcons defense has some talent in their secondary, but has not been a shutdown unit by any means. Chase should be more than capable of putting up another 100+ yards in what should be a high-scoring game. Chase is ranked WR4 in our RotoBaller Week 9 PPR rankings, making him a must-start option yet again. Now that the Bengals have passed their bye week, fantasy managers should make sure Chase is in their lineups every week, no matter what.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
George Pickens Questionable for Week 9 Against Colts
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 3:32 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts after being limited in practice throughout the week. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Friday that he remains hopeful Pickens will play, although the receiver has yet to practice fully while managing the injury. Pickens played just 57% of Dallas' offensive snaps in last week's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, catching two of four targets for 48 yards. He has recorded 39 receptions for 533 yards and two touchdowns through eight games, ranking second on the team in receiving yardage behind CeeDee Lamb. Ryan Flournoy has also become a consistent contributor, catching 30 passes for 342 yards this season. Pickens remains a fantasy WR2 if active, but his reduced playing time last week introduces some uncertainty about how heavily Dallas will use him against Indianapolis.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Harris
Ashton Jeanty's Carry Count Remains Uncertain for Week 9
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 3:22 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty has no assurance of a larger rushing workload for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Asked Friday whether Jeanty would receive more carries after his limited involvement last week, head coach Klint Kubiak said he expects Jeanty, Mike Washington Jr. and Dylan Laube all to play, according to Sam Warren. Washington handled 25 carries for 83 yards against the New York Jets, while Jeanty rushed twice for nine yards and caught three passes for 64 yards. Jeanty's rushing workload has steadily declined from 23 carries in Week 1 to just two in Week 8, although he continues to excel as a receiver. His 37 receptions and 376 receiving yards lead all NFL running backs, helping preserve his value in PPR formats. Kubiak has described the backfield distribution as a week-to-week decision, leaving Jeanty in low-end RB2 territory with considerable uncertainty surrounding his rushing opportunities.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sam Warren
Khalil Shakir Misses Friday's Practice for Personal Reasons
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 3:12 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir did not practice Friday due to personal reasons, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550. Shakir was present at Thursday's practice and was not listed on Buffalo's initial Week 9 injury report. The 26-year-old caught five of six targets for 64 yards in last Sunday's 36-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, bringing his season totals to 27 receptions for 354 yards and one touchdown across seven games. He has recorded at least 64 receiving yards in three of his last four appearances, remaining a consistent contributor to Josh Allen's passing attack. There has been no reported injury connected to Friday's absence, although Shakir's availability for Monday night's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings has not been formally clarified. Buffalo's final game-status report is scheduled for Saturday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sal Capaccio
Warrant Remains Active for Brandon Aiyuk's Arrest from Alleged Speeding Incident
The warrant remains active for Brandon Aiyuk’s arrest from an alleged December speeding incident near Levi’s Stadium, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office tells NBC Sports Bay Area.— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 6, 2026
Nov 6, 2026, 3:10 PM ET
Kyle Monangai Questionable for Sunday Night
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 3:08 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) returned to a limited practice on Friday and is listed as questionable to play on Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9, according to Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune. Friday was the first time that Monangai participated in practice since suffering a turf-toe injury in the win over the New York Jets on Oct. 4. The 24-year-old is certainly making progress, but because the Bears play on Sunday Night Football this week, Monangai will be a hard sell as a fantasy starter at RB in Week 9. And since he has missed the last five games due to multiple injuries, there is a good chance that the Bears would take it easy on Monangai in terms of a full workload if he were cleared to play on Sunday evening. The former seventh-rounder in 2025 from Rutgers is a must-add off the waiver wire if he is available as he nears a return. Monangai already has two 100-yard rushing games and three rushing touchdowns as the bruising between-the-tackles complement to starting RB D'Andre Swift in Chicago.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Brad Biggs
Colby Parkinson Questionable for Week 9 Against Commanders
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 3:02 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (ribs) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders, according to head coach Sean McVay. Parkinson did not practice Wednesday or Thursday while dealing with the same injury that kept him out of last week's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Before the injury, the 27-year-old was becoming more involved in the passing attack, catching 10 of 12 targets for 79 yards and a touchdown across Weeks 6 and 7. Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen handled the tight end duties against the Chargers but combined for just three receptions and 22 yards on four targets. Neither established himself as a reliable replacement, and Parkinson's uncertain availability further complicates the Rams' tight end rotation. Even if Parkinson is cleared for Sunday, his recent absence and the competition for opportunities make him a risky fantasy streaming option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Gary Klein
Myles Garrett Will Play vs. Commanders
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 2:52 PM ETLos Angeles Rams star defensive end Myles Garrett (knee) will come off Injured Reserve and play on Sunday against the Washington Commanders in Week 9, according to The Athletic's Nate Atkins. Garrett has practiced in a limited capacity this week, but it looks like the 30-year-old All-Pro pass-rusher will be out there this weekend in D.C. for the first time since having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee after the Week 1 loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers in Australia. The Rams will need to officially activate Garrett from IR by the deadline on Saturday afternoon. The seven-time Pro Bowler could be on a strict snap count after an extended absence, but his return to the Rams' defense will be a big boost as they look to continue their winning streak on the road. Garrett will be trying to return to the record-setting form he displayed in 2025 in his final season with the Cleveland Browns, when he racked up an NFL-record 23 sacks in 17 starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Terrance Ferguson Will Play vs. Commanders
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 2:47 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) will come off Injured Reserve and play on Sunday on the road against the Washington Commanders, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Ferguson had his 21-day practice window to return from IR opened on Wednesday, and he will play this weekend despite only being limited in the first two practices of the week. It is a notable development for a Rams offense that is still without veteran receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) for the foreseeable future. They could also be without fellow TE Colby Parkinson (ribs) for a second straight game. It could open up Ferguson for a significant role immediately upon his return, potentially as quarterback Matthew Stafford's second-favorite target in the passing game behind star receiver Puka Nacua. Despite missing the last five games with a sprained ankle, Ferguson will immediately have TE1 upside if he plays a regular amount of snaps in his first game back in Week 9. This is your cue to pick Ferguson up off of your league's waiver wire.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Jordyn Tyson Questionable for Week 9
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 2:40 PM ETNew Orleans Saints rookie first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is considered questionable to come off Injured Reserve to make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, according to Saints reporter Jeff Nowak. Tyson was able to put in limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday, but it is unclear if he upgraded to a full practice on Friday, and it remains uncertain as to whether he will be cleared to make his NFL debut this weekend. While the eighth overall pick from Arizona State should be rostered in most fantasy football leagues now that he is on the verge of a return, we would caution that he will be an extremely volatile starting option in fantasy lineups if he is activated from IR on Saturday and plays on Sunday. The Saints will most likely ease Tyson back into their offense across from Chris Olave. When Tyson finally returns, both Devaughn Vele and Bryce Lance are expected to see less playing time.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jeff Nowak
Cam Skattebo Misses Practice Friday, Status for Sunday Remains Unclear
Andy Smith
Nov 6, 2026, 2:39 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) did not practice Friday, marking the third straight day he was unable to participate. However, head coach John Harbaugh noted that he was not ready to rule him out ahead of their Sunday contest against the Eagles. Managers should continue to monitor his status ahead of the final injury report, but the Giants appear to be leaving the door open for their top running back if he progresses enough. Prior to their Week 8 bye, Skattebo enjoyed a strong showing in Houston, rushing for a season-best 124 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. If Skattebo cannot play, veteran running back Devin Singletary would see a massive workload and carry borderline RB2 upside.--Andy Smith
Source: Jordan Raanan
Harold Fannin Jr. Will Play on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 2:30 PM ETCleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken said on Friday that tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (groin) will play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. "He'll be fine. Just a little sore," Monken said. The 22-year-old tight end may not be 100% healthy this weekend, but at the very least, he should be considered a low-end TE1 in fantasy football as the Browns look to get back to winning ways with second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders making his first start of the year in place of Deshaun Watson, who is still in the league's concussion protocol. Fannin is coming off two strong fantasy performances against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, catching 16 of his 21 targets for 245 yards. He has not found the end zone since Week 4 against the Steelers, though, and there could be additional volatility in his fantasy football profile this weekend with the switch at QB from Watson to Sanders. Still, Fannin should be firmly on the TE1 radar in Week 9 as he looks to stay on a roll.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Deshaun Watson Questionable to Play on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 2:21 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (concussion) is being listed as questionable to play on Sunday in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Watson entered the NFL's concussion protocol earlier this week and missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, although he returned to the field for Friday's session. Although the veteran signal-caller has not been technically ruled out this weekend, he will not start, as head coach Todd Monken announced that Shedeur Sanders will make the start under center with Watson still in the concussion protocol. If Watson is cleared by Sunday, he will be in a backup role in the Big Easy. Fantasy managers who have been using Watson in two-QB superflex leagues should be concerned that Watson could lose out on the starting gig if Sanders plays well in Week 9. The 31-year-old Watson leads the league with 33 sacks taken and has not thrown a touchdown pass since Oct. 11 in the loss to the New York Jets. If the Browns still view Watson as their starter after Week 9, his next chance to start will come in a Week 10 matchup at home against the Houston Texans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Shedeur Sanders to Start Vs. Saints
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 2:09 PM ETCleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken said on Friday that second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders will start under center on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, according to Scott Petrak of The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. Deshaun Watson, who started in the first eight weeks of the season, entered the league's concussion protocol earlier this week and will not be cleared in time to take the field on Sunday, even though he is officially listed as questionable on the Browns' final injury report on Friday. It is unclear if Sanders will have a chance to start more games beyond this weekend for the Browns if he plays well, but it is certainly feasible after Watson has led the NFL in sacks taken (33) through eight weeks. The 24-year-old Sanders had his ups and downs in a starting role, as expected, as a rookie, but he was at least aggressive in pushing the ball downfield in Cleveland's offense. Sanders will not have an easy task on the road in New Orleans against a team coming off their bye, but he will have better downfield targets in rookie receivers KC Concepcion Jr. and Denzel Boston at his disposal. Fantasy managers should treat Sanders as a low-end QB2 option in Week 9 in superflex leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram - Scott Petrak
Hunter Henry Listed as Questionable for Week 9
Patrick McGrath
Nov 6, 2026, 2:00 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (foot) will carry a questionable designation into Sunday's Week 9 matchup with the Packers, according to senior team reporter Evan Lazar. Henry exited the Patriots' Week 8 win over the Dolphins with a foot injury and was held out of the first two practices of the week before returning to the practice field on Friday. With the Patriots' receiving room hit hard by injury, Henry leads the team with 29 receptions through eight games. His absence could create a meaningful opportunity for rookie tight end Eli Raridon, who ran his most routes of the season with Henry sidelined for most of Sunday's win and who has already developed a connection with quarterback Drake Maye, recent recipient of the AFC Offensive Player of October.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Evan Lazar
TreVeyon Henderson Ruled Out for Week 9
Patrick McGrath
Nov 6, 2026, 1:48 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) has been ruled out for the team's Week 9 matchup with the Packers, according to senior team reporter Evan Lazar. Henderson released an official statement on Friday, chronicling "a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days," and he will now miss his second consecutive game. Henderson continues to work with specialists and physical therapists, and there is no timeline for his return. In his absence, the Patriots will continue to lean on veteran Rhamondre Stevenson, who has handled exactly 50% of the team's running back rush share through eight weeks and is third on the team with 23 receptions.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Evan Lazar
A.J. Brown Ruled Out for Week 9
Patrick McGrath
Nov 6, 2026, 1:37 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) has been ruled out for the team's Week 9 matchup with the Packers, according to senior team reporter Evan Lazar. Following a four-game stint on Injured Reserve due to a high-ankle sprain suffered in the season opener, the veteran was able to return for two games before reappearing on the injury report with knee and ankle concerns, and he will now miss his second straight game. Reports of a degenerative knee condition were believed to have thinned Brown's pool of suitors before an eventual offseason trade to the Patriots, and in his first year with the team, the three-time Pro Bowler has appeared in three contests, catching nine of his 20 targets for 101 yards and no touchdowns.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Evan Lazar