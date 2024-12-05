Jake Ferguson Practicing In Full
17 hours agoDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (concussion) was listed as a full participant in the team's first official practice of the week on Thursday. Ferguson suffered a concussion in the Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans and has missed the last two games as a result. However, a full practice on Thursday means that the 25-year-old appears to be well on his way to clearing the NFL's concussion protocol in order to play on Monday Night Football in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals and their atrocious defense. Thursday was Ferguson's first official practice since suffering his concussion. If Ferguson is officially cleared from the concussion protocol later this week, he'll return to the TE1 radar in fantasy against a Cincy defense that has allowed the second-most PPR points to TEs per game in 2024. Ferguson has 43 receptions for 369 yards in nine games this year and is still looking for his first touchdown.
Source: DallasCowboys.com - Tammy Yarrish
