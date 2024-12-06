Jahmyr Gibbs Finds The End Zone Against Packers
3 mins agoDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs found paydirt on Thursday during the 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers. The "Sonic" half of the backfield duo hauled in a two-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to end the first half and give Detroit a ten-point lead. He went on to finish the game with 15 carries for 43 yards and six receptions for 30 yards and a score. Gibbs couldn't find as much open space as David Montgomery in this game, but the touchdown provided a nice fantasy scoring boost. He'll go up against a vulnerable run defense in the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 and look to find some more running room.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN