Isiah Pacheco Splits Carries In Week 15 Win
3 weeks agoKansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco had 13 carries for 32 yards and one catch for 15 yards in the 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns. After dominating opportunities out of the backfield in Week 14, Pacheco evenly split the workload with Kareem Hunt in this contest. The 25-year-old was inefficient on the ground, averaging just 2.5 yards per carry in this game. If Pacheco is not the clear lead back for the Kansas City offense, it could be difficult to trust him in Week 16 against the Houston Texans. The Texans rank third in fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this season, making them one of the most challenging matchups. Patrick Mahomes also left this week's contest with an ankle injury, placing his future availability in question. The Chiefs offense would undoubtedly be worse without Mahomes, which would subsequently be worse for Pacheco's scoring opportunities. Fantasy managers must hope that Mahomes plays and trust that Pacheco's talent will allow him to earn more opportunities.
Source: Adam Schefter - Twitter
