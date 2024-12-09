Isaac Guerendo Day-To-Day With Foot Sprain
2 days agoSan Francisco 49ers rookie running back Isaac Guerendo (foot) has been diagnosed with a foot sprain and is considered day-to-day this week to "see if he's got a shot" to play on Thursday night against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in Week 15, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. The 24-year-old rookie said himself he was removed in the second half of Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears as a precaution and that he felt fine, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him held out on a quick turnaround. In his first start of the year with both Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) out, Guerendo looked great for his fantasy managers, racking up 128 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 17 touches. Guerendo has become a must-start in fantasy as the 49ers' lead back, but he could be out or limited this Thursday, paving the way for Patrick Taylor Jr. to make a start. UPDATE: Guerendo was estimated as a DNP for practice on Monday.
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
