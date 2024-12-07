Hassan Haskins Should Maintain A Role In Week 14
5 days agoLos Angeles Chargers running back Hassan Haskins should still have a role in a Week 14 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Haskins has been in a depth role all season, but he ended up playing 45% of the team's offensive snaps in Week 12. He was in on 15% in Week 13, but seemed to be kept off the field for the most part after a fumble early on. Still, with J.K. Dobbins (knee) out and Gus Edwards looking like he may be out of gas as a runner, Haskins could find himself with some red zone work. He's a low-ceiling, low-floor dart throw, but worth at least keeping an eye on in some deep leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
