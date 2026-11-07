Harold Fannin Jr. Should Continue Hot Stretch In Week 9
Nov 7, 2026, 8:15 AM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is starting to emerge in the Browns' passing game and should continue his hot stretch with another good game in Week 9 at New Orleans. With Shedeur Sanders stepping in at quarterback, he should look to Fannin Jr. as his main target against a Saints defense that ranks near the bottom of the league against the pass. Fannin Jr. is coming off a 10-catch, 154-yard performance in the Week 8 loss to the Steelers and had six catches for 91 yards two weeks ago at Tennessee. Fannin Jr. is racking up the targets the last two weeks with Deshuan Watson as his quarterback with nine against Tennessee and 12 against Pittsburgh. Fannin Jr. has shown that he is a reliable target and with inexperienced wide receivers in Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr., he could come through as the main option for Sanders. Fannin Jr. is reliable on short-field targets and is an option down the middle of the field on deeper targets. He is averaging 11.7 yards per reception this season and has three receiving touchdowns. He hasn't scored since the first matchup with Pittsburgh in Week 4. Fannin Jr. looks like a very dependable tight end play this week. Start with confidence.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.comComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Foster Moreau A Very Touchdown-Dependent Long Shot
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 7, 2026, 8:11 AM ETHouston Texans tight end Foster Moreau caught a pair of touchdowns in Week 6 against the Jaguars in London, but did not have a catch or a target in Week 7 against the Giants. He continues to play well behind Houston's top tight end, Dalton Schultz, and is only a viable fantasy option if he gets more work or gets back into the end zone. Moreau does have three touchdowns in seven games this season, even though he only has 11 catches. He will look to bounce back from that catchless game before the bye week as he faces the Chargers, who have been solid against tight ends, despite their other struggles in their 0-7 start to the season. Moreau is only the TE45 in RotoBaller's Week 9 rankings, so he's best left out of lineups this week in almost all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Schultz Only a Deep-League Option in Week 9
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 7, 2026, 8:08 AM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz has been a steady but unspectacular PPR producer this season. He had a massive, 12-catch performance in Week 2, but with the team adding pass-catching options since then, he has played a smaller role. He has 33 catches for 322 yards in seven games, with at least three catches in all but one game this season. In Week 7, he had five catches for 45 yards against the Giants, but he still has not found the end zone this season. After the bye, he'll go on the road to face the Chargers, who have been one of the better teams in the league at defending TEs. This season, the Bolts have allowed just one tight-end touchdown, so it's hard to count on Schultz to break through for a score this week. He is RotoBaller's No. 21 TE in the Week 9 rankings, making him worth considering as a starter in two-tight end formats or desperate situations.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
KC Concepcion Jr. Still A Risky Play Against Saints
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 7, 2026, 8:05 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. is starting to emerge a bit in the passing game, but is still a risky play in Week 9 at the New Orleans Saints. Concepcion Jr. has a good matchup overall against a Saints pass defense that is near the bottom of the NFL, but he lacks the overall consistency and touchdown potential needed to be a safe starting wide receiver. Concepcion Jr. had a breakout game two weeks ago against the Tennessee Titans with eight catches for 129 receiving yards, but he has yet to catch a touchdown pass this season and he averages just 10.7 yards per catch this season. The rookie out of Texas A&M needs to show more consistency and more outings like Week 7 at Tennessee before he can be counted on as a starting fantasy receiver. He also has yet to show any chemistry with backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders could look for Concepcion Jr. as a short-field target but that is still an unknown with the two players yet to play with one another. Look elsewhere for a starting option this week.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Ka'imi Fairbairn An Elite Kicker in Week 9
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 7, 2026, 8:02 AM ETHouston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn has been one of the most reliable producers in the league again this season, converting 15 of his 16 field goal attempts and all 16 of his 16 extra point attempts. He made multiple field goals in four straight games before the team's Week 8 bye and has kicked six field goals from over 50 yards in his seven games this season. Fairbairn and the Texans are in a favorable spot in Week 9 as they travel to Los Angeles to take on the 0-7 Chargers indoors at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers have allowed 14 made field goals in their seven games while allowing a total of 25 points per game. Fairbairn is the No. 2 kicker in RotoBaller's Week 9 rankings, and it's worth checking to see if he was dropped during the bye week. He's a weekly set-and-forget option in the kicker spot.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Denzel Boston A Good Play In Week 9 At New Orleans
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 7, 2026, 7:58 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston looks like a promising fantasy play in Week 9 at the New Orleans Saints. Boston will look to develop some chemistry with Shedeur Sanders, who is starting at quarterback over Deshaun Watson. Boston was targeted 12 times in the Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and caught six passes for 37 receiving yards. The yards per catch were much lower than the norm for Boston who had established himself as a big-play wide receiver with Watson throwing him passes. Boston still averages 15.7 yards per catch this season and has 26 catches for 409 yards and three receiving touchdowns. Boston hasn't caught a touchdown pass in his last three outings and will look to find the end zone with Sanders throwing him the ball. He has a nice matchup with the Saints pass defense that is near the bottom of the league. Saints starting cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Martin Emerson Jr. are beatable and Boston will be looking for a big play or two out of the hands of Sanders. Fantasy managers should start Boston with confidence.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Houston Texans D/ST An Elite Play in Week 9
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 7, 2026, 7:56 AM ETThe Houston Texans D/ST is one of the best options available this week as they return from a bye week and visit the Chargers in Week 9. The Chargers are the last winless team in the NFL at 0-7 and have yet to reach 100 total points this season, averaging just 14.1 points per game. The Bolts have turned the ball over 17 times in seven games and allowed 23 sacks, making them one of the best D/ST matchups available, even though they have not allowed a D/ST touchdown yet. The Texans had 21 sacks and six takeaways in their seven games before their bye week. They haven't been quite as dominant as they were last year, but the unit is still stuffed with playmakers and has the ability to take advantage of this favorable spot in Week 9. In RotoBaller's Week 9 rankings, the Texans are the No. 2 D/ST, so start them with confidence this week in all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Quinshon Judkins Looks Like RB1 Against Saints
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 7, 2026, 7:49 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins is a good start in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints and should end the week as an RB1. Judkins should rebound on the road at New Orleans after a tough Week 8 at the Pittsburgh Steelers. At Pittsburgh, Judkins managed just 25 yards on 11 carries as he was stymied in the run game. He did add two catches for 24 yards in the passing game. It was a difficult game for Judkins and the Browns offense, but he carries a much better matchup in Week 9 despite it being a road game. The Saints rank No. 29 in the NFL against the run, giving up 139.4 rushing yards per game. They have allowed 11 rushing touchdowns this season. With Judkins acting as the lead back for the Browns, he should be able to manage a nice rushing output in Week 9 against a generous rush defense. Backup running back Dylan Sampson is back active for the Browns and was involved in the passing game at Pittsburgh last week, but had just one carry. Judkins should remain as the main ball-carrier and has the potential for a big week against a bottom-half rush NFL rush defense.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Greg Dulcich Rising In the Rankings as a Deep-League Streamer
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 7, 2026, 7:46 AM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich has caught at least four passes in three straight games and in four of his last five. He was held catchless against the Vikings but has bounced back with solid games against the Jets and Patriots since the team's Week 6 bye. Dulcich tied for the team lead with six targets last week and caught four passes for 43 receiving yards. The 26-year-old from UCLA is in a great matchup this week against the Lions, who have allowed the most PPR points per game to tight ends this season. Dulcich is a viable streaming option in that matchup with his consistent volume lately, and he's RotoBaller's No. 17 TE this week, as he continues to trend up with more work coming his way.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Kevin Coleman Jr. Best Left on the Bench in Week 9
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 7, 2026, 7:39 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. led the team in receiving yards and scored his first NFL touchdown last week. The rookie caught all three of his targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in Miami's loss to New England, but he still worked as the team's fourth receiver behind Malik Washington, Caleb Douglas, and Chris Bell. Coleman only has eight catches for 82 yards this season, although he does have a pair of receiving touchdowns, which ties him for the team lead. Even in a favorable matchup against Detroit, which has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to WR in PPR scoring, Coleman isn't in a good starting spot since he is only RotoBaller's No. 68 WR for Week 9. He's worth monitoring in deep leagues, but not someone to start in his current role.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Shedeur Sanders To Start, Has Good Matchup Vs. Saints
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 7, 2026, 7:38 AM ETCleveland Browns backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders will start Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints and has a nice matchup against a porous pass defense. Sanders gets the start with Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol and questionable to be available against the Saints. Sanders draws a matchup against the No. 28 ranked pass defense in the NFL as the Saints allow 372.7 pass yards per game and have given up 22 passing touchdowns this season. Sanders is a dual-threat quarterback and not only has the good passing matchup but he also carries the threat to run and scramble if plays break down. Sanders has yet to start this season and this is a big opportunity for him to show what he can do. He remains a risky spot start in fantasy but with the excellent matchup he carries a bit of promise as a low-end starting fantasy quarterback. As a fantasy manager, if you are bitten by the injury bug at the quarterback position, look to Sanders as a quarterback to plug into the lineup as a decent one-week option.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Chris Bell Remains A High-Risk Start
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 7, 2026, 7:31 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell has been slightly more involved in his team's offense since the Week 6 bye week, but he remains a high-risk option for fantasy lineups this week. In Week 7, after the bye, he caught three of his four targets for 25 yards against the Jets, and in Week 8, he matched his season high with four catches and totaled 31 receiving yards. Bell has claimed the third receiver spot for Miami behind Malik Washington and Caleb Douglas, and the rookie has potential as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL suffered at the end of his college season less than a year ago. Bell is only the No. 55 WR in RotoBaller's Week 9 rankings, so he isn't a strong start in most formats this week, although his favorable matchup against the Lions' secondary does make him a long-shot emergency option in deep leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas A Deep-League Option Vs. Detroit
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 7, 2026, 7:21 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas is back in the mix after missing three games with an ankle injury. He returned with a two-touchdown game against the Jets in Week 7 and finished with four catches for 43 yards against the Patriots in Week 8. He led the team in routes run and tied for the team lead in targets. Malik Willis has been trending up over the last few weeks, and Douglas is an option to consider in deep leagues if that trend continues against the Lions in Week 9. The rookie receiver has shown big-play ability and is in a favorable enough matchup against Detroit to be the No. 34 WR in RotoBaller's Week 9 rankings. He can be used as a bye-week or injury fill-in or a WR3 in deeper leagues, although the uncertainty of the Dolphins' offense does keep him from being more of a sure thing.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Washington A Solid WR3 or FLEX Play in Deep Leagues
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 7, 2026, 7:14 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 8, catching five of his six targets for 40 yards. He leads the team in targets, receptions, and receiving yards by wide margins and is averaging 4.4 catches for 47 receiving yards per game this season. In Week 9, Washington gets a favorable matchup against the Lions, who have allowed the fourth-most PPR fantasy points per game to wide receivers. He brings a good floor based on his volume, and he will need to have a big game if the Dolphins are going to keep pace with the high-scoring Lions. Washington is RotoBaller's WR28 in the Week 9 rankings, which makes him a solid WR3 or FLEX option in 12-team leagues and a fringe starter in standard-sized formats--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Wright In A Minimal Role Even If Available
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 7, 2026, 7:08 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (quadriceps) is questionable for his team's Week 9 home game against the Lions, but even if he plays, he is not a great fantasy option in his current smaller role in Miami's backfield. Ollie Gordon II has become the workhorse back since De'Von Achane (knee) was lost for the season, and Wright has gotten only a few touches each week. He hasn't been very effective in his limited role, only totaling 41 rushing yards on 22 carries and not getting into the end zone. Wright has flashed potential in the past, but his role is so limited that even if he's active on Sunday, he isn't a strong fantasy play as the RB60 in RotoBaller's Week 9 rankings.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ollie Gordon II A Strong RB2 Play Vs. Detroit
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 7, 2026, 7:00 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II has stepped in as a regular fantasy contributor since taking over as his team's primary running back following the season-ending injury to De'Von Achane (knee). Gordon had scored a touchdown in four straight weeks since Achane's injury in Week 3, but he failed to get into the end zone last week against the Patriots. He still dominated the workload and posted a solid 69 rushing yards on 19 carries. With his backups, Jaylen Wright (quad) and Kaytron Allen (quad), both listed as questionable against the Lions, Gordon is set to be featured again in Week 9. Even though the Lions have done fairly well against running backs overall this season, Gordon's secure workload and reliable role make him RotoBaller's No. 14, which makes him a starter in almost all formats this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Willis A Strong Streaming Option in Week 9
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 7, 2026, 6:53 AM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis has been trending in the right direction the last few weeks and gets a favorable matchup against the Lions in Week 9. Willis has a high ceiling since he is a dual-threat QB with rushing upside that he showcased with a season-high 74 rushing yards in Week 5. That big game against the Bengals started a run of three straight games with multiple total touchdowns. He threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns each of the last two weeks, and he'll need to be very productive again in this matchup against the high-scoring Lions. Since QBs have often had to play from behind against Detroit, the Lions have allowed the most fantasy points to the position in the NFL. In that favorable matchup, Willis is the No. 13 QB in RotoBaller's Week 9 rankings, making him a viable starter in single-QB leagues if you are shopping for a bye week or injury replacement.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Trey McBride Remains Top TE Choice Against Seahawks
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:26 AM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride continued his torrid 2026 in Week 8 with seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against the Cowboys. McBride has eclipsed 20 PPR points in four contests and has a touchdown reception in five separate games. The emerging superstar will face a stiffer challenge in Week 9, when the Cardinals square off against the Seahawks. Seattle is allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points and fifth-fewest yards to opposing tight ends. In the teams' last meeting in Week 2, McBride managed to grab eight catches for 41 yards and a touchdown. The Seahawks haven't allowed a touchdown to a tight end since then, and his performance is one of just two through eight games that Seattle has allowed double-digit PPR points to the position. McBride's target volume will keep him in the running for a TE1 finish, and he should be in lineups for Week 9 despite the difficult matchup.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Devin Duvernay Has Limited Viability Despite Increasing Opportunity
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:25 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Devin Duvernay saw his first offensive snaps of the season in Week 8. Kendrick Bourne (leg) suffered a broken tibia during the game, prompting the Cardinals to rotate their back-end wide receivers into the game. Duvernay finished with two catches for 14 yards on two targets. He also handled four kickoffs and two punts for a combined 87 return yards. With Bourne joining Jalen Brooks (wrist) on injured reserve, Duvernay will be in the mix to fill out the offensive ranks along with Reggie Virgil and Simi Fehoko. None of them are appealing fantasy starts for Arizona's Week 9 matchup against the Seahawks. Seattle is allowing the fewest fantasy points and receptions to wide receivers in 2026. If Duvernay has any fantasy utility, it is limited to leagues that score return yards. Duvernay ranks 13th in that category, and Seattle has conceded the seventh-most return yards this season.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Reggie Virgil Best Suited For Bench Stash In Week 9
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:24 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Reggie Virgil saw a surge in playing time in Week 8. After seeing minimal involvement in Weeks 5 through 7, Virgil was on the field for almost half of Arizona's offensive snaps last weekend. Unfortunately, the increase in snap share did not equate to extra production, and the rookie finished the game with just two targets and no receptions. With Kendrick Bourne (leg) joining Jalen Brooks (wrist) on injured reserve, the field is open for Arizona's remaining wide receivers to step up. Virgil will be competing for snaps with Devin Duvernay and Simi Fehoko. With the Seahawks on deck, plugging Virgil into a fantasy lineup for Week 9 is not advisable. At most, interested fantasy managers can stash Virgil to see if he emerges as a viable pass-catcher in an offense that funnels most of its work toward Trey McBride and Michael Wilson.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Michael Wilson A Regression Candidate Facing Seahawks
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:23 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson took advantage of a soft Cowboys secondary in Week 8 and posted his best fantasy score of the season. Wilson saw 15 targets in the game and brought in eight catches for 111 yards and one touchdown in Arizona's 33-30 upset over Dallas. It was another high point on Wilson's roller coaster season, and Week 9 has the potential for another big dip. On Sunday, Arizona will face the Seahawks, who held Wilson to two catches for 18 yards on seven targets back in Week 2. Seattle is allowing the fewest fantasy points and receiving yards and the fourth-fewest receptions to wide receivers this season. Only four wide receivers have put up double-digit PPR scores against the Seahawks through eight weeks. Wilson is projected as a borderline WR2/3 for Week 9. He is a justifiable start in most fantasy leagues based on his outsized target share.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com