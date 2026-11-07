Quinshon Judkins Looks Like RB1 Against Saints
Nov 7, 2026, 7:49 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins is a good start in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints and should end the week as an RB1. Judkins should rebound on the road at New Orleans after a tough Week 8 at the Pittsburgh Steelers. At Pittsburgh, Judkins managed just 25 yards on 11 carries as he was stymied in the run game. He did add two catches for 24 yards in the passing game. It was a difficult game for Judkins and the Browns offense, but he carries a much better matchup in Week 9 despite it being a road game. The Saints rank No. 29 in the NFL against the run, giving up 139.4 rushing yards per game. They have allowed 11 rushing touchdowns this season. With Judkins acting as the lead back for the Browns, he should be able to manage a nice rushing output in Week 9 against a generous rush defense. Backup running back Dylan Sampson is back active for the Browns and was involved in the passing game at Pittsburgh last week, but had just one carry. Judkins should remain as the main ball-carrier and has the potential for a big week against a bottom-half rush NFL rush defense.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.comComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Greg Dulcich Rising In the Rankings as a Deep-League Streamer
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 7, 2026, 7:46 AM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich has caught at least four passes in three straight games and in four of his last five. He was held catchless against the Vikings but has bounced back with solid games against the Jets and Patriots since the team's Week 6 bye. Dulcich tied for the team lead with six targets last week and caught four passes for 43 receiving yards. The 26-year-old from UCLA is in a great matchup this week against the Lions, who have allowed the most PPR points per game to tight ends this season. Dulcich is a viable streaming option in that matchup with his consistent volume lately, and he's RotoBaller's No. 17 TE this week, as he continues to trend up with more work coming his way.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Kevin Coleman Jr. Best Left on the Bench in Week 9
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 7, 2026, 7:39 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. led the team in receiving yards and scored his first NFL touchdown last week. The rookie caught all three of his targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in Miami's loss to New England, but he still worked as the team's fourth receiver behind Malik Washington, Caleb Douglas, and Chris Bell. Coleman only has eight catches for 82 yards this season, although he does have a pair of receiving touchdowns, which ties him for the team lead. Even in a favorable matchup against Detroit, which has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to WR in PPR scoring, Coleman isn't in a good starting spot since he is only RotoBaller's No. 68 WR for Week 9. He's worth monitoring in deep leagues, but not someone to start in his current role.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Shedeur Sanders To Start, Has Good Matchup Vs. Saints
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 7, 2026, 7:38 AM ETCleveland Browns backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders will start Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints and has a nice matchup against a porous pass defense. Sanders gets the start with Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol and questionable to be available against the Saints. Sanders draws a matchup against the No. 28 ranked pass defense in the NFL as the Saints allow 372.7 pass yards per game and have given up 22 passing touchdowns this season. Sanders is a dual-threat quarterback and not only has the good passing matchup but he also carries the threat to run and scramble if plays break down. Sanders has yet to start this season and this is a big opportunity for him to show what he can do. He remains a risky spot start in fantasy but with the excellent matchup he carries a bit of promise as a low-end starting fantasy quarterback. As a fantasy manager, if you are bitten by the injury bug at the quarterback position, look to Sanders as a quarterback to plug into the lineup as a decent one-week option.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Chris Bell Remains A High-Risk Start
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 7, 2026, 7:31 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell has been slightly more involved in his team's offense since the Week 6 bye week, but he remains a high-risk option for fantasy lineups this week. In Week 7, after the bye, he caught three of his four targets for 25 yards against the Jets, and in Week 8, he matched his season high with four catches and totaled 31 receiving yards. Bell has claimed the third receiver spot for Miami behind Malik Washington and Caleb Douglas, and the rookie has potential as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL suffered at the end of his college season less than a year ago. Bell is only the No. 55 WR in RotoBaller's Week 9 rankings, so he isn't a strong start in most formats this week, although his favorable matchup against the Lions' secondary does make him a long-shot emergency option in deep leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas A Deep-League Option Vs. Detroit
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 7, 2026, 7:21 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas is back in the mix after missing three games with an ankle injury. He returned with a two-touchdown game against the Jets in Week 7 and finished with four catches for 43 yards against the Patriots in Week 8. He led the team in routes run and tied for the team lead in targets. Malik Willis has been trending up over the last few weeks, and Douglas is an option to consider in deep leagues if that trend continues against the Lions in Week 9. The rookie receiver has shown big-play ability and is in a favorable enough matchup against Detroit to be the No. 34 WR in RotoBaller's Week 9 rankings. He can be used as a bye-week or injury fill-in or a WR3 in deeper leagues, although the uncertainty of the Dolphins' offense does keep him from being more of a sure thing.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Washington A Solid WR3 or FLEX Play in Deep Leagues
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 7, 2026, 7:14 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 8, catching five of his six targets for 40 yards. He leads the team in targets, receptions, and receiving yards by wide margins and is averaging 4.4 catches for 47 receiving yards per game this season. In Week 9, Washington gets a favorable matchup against the Lions, who have allowed the fourth-most PPR fantasy points per game to wide receivers. He brings a good floor based on his volume, and he will need to have a big game if the Dolphins are going to keep pace with the high-scoring Lions. Washington is RotoBaller's WR28 in the Week 9 rankings, which makes him a solid WR3 or FLEX option in 12-team leagues and a fringe starter in standard-sized formats--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Wright In A Minimal Role Even If Available
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 7, 2026, 7:08 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (quadriceps) is questionable for his team's Week 9 home game against the Lions, but even if he plays, he is not a great fantasy option in his current smaller role in Miami's backfield. Ollie Gordon II has become the workhorse back since De'Von Achane (knee) was lost for the season, and Wright has gotten only a few touches each week. He hasn't been very effective in his limited role, only totaling 41 rushing yards on 22 carries and not getting into the end zone. Wright has flashed potential in the past, but his role is so limited that even if he's active on Sunday, he isn't a strong fantasy play as the RB60 in RotoBaller's Week 9 rankings.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ollie Gordon II A Strong RB2 Play Vs. Detroit
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 7, 2026, 7:00 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II has stepped in as a regular fantasy contributor since taking over as his team's primary running back following the season-ending injury to De'Von Achane (knee). Gordon had scored a touchdown in four straight weeks since Achane's injury in Week 3, but he failed to get into the end zone last week against the Patriots. He still dominated the workload and posted a solid 69 rushing yards on 19 carries. With his backups, Jaylen Wright (quad) and Kaytron Allen (quad), both listed as questionable against the Lions, Gordon is set to be featured again in Week 9. Even though the Lions have done fairly well against running backs overall this season, Gordon's secure workload and reliable role make him RotoBaller's No. 14, which makes him a starter in almost all formats this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Willis A Strong Streaming Option in Week 9
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 7, 2026, 6:53 AM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis has been trending in the right direction the last few weeks and gets a favorable matchup against the Lions in Week 9. Willis has a high ceiling since he is a dual-threat QB with rushing upside that he showcased with a season-high 74 rushing yards in Week 5. That big game against the Bengals started a run of three straight games with multiple total touchdowns. He threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns each of the last two weeks, and he'll need to be very productive again in this matchup against the high-scoring Lions. Since QBs have often had to play from behind against Detroit, the Lions have allowed the most fantasy points to the position in the NFL. In that favorable matchup, Willis is the No. 13 QB in RotoBaller's Week 9 rankings, making him a viable starter in single-QB leagues if you are shopping for a bye week or injury replacement.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Trey McBride Remains Top TE Choice Against Seahawks
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:26 AM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride continued his torrid 2026 in Week 8 with seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against the Cowboys. McBride has eclipsed 20 PPR points in four contests and has a touchdown reception in five separate games. The emerging superstar will face a stiffer challenge in Week 9, when the Cardinals square off against the Seahawks. Seattle is allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points and fifth-fewest yards to opposing tight ends. In the teams' last meeting in Week 2, McBride managed to grab eight catches for 41 yards and a touchdown. The Seahawks haven't allowed a touchdown to a tight end since then, and his performance is one of just two through eight games that Seattle has allowed double-digit PPR points to the position. McBride's target volume will keep him in the running for a TE1 finish, and he should be in lineups for Week 9 despite the difficult matchup.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Devin Duvernay Has Limited Viability Despite Increasing Opportunity
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:25 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Devin Duvernay saw his first offensive snaps of the season in Week 8. Kendrick Bourne (leg) suffered a broken tibia during the game, prompting the Cardinals to rotate their back-end wide receivers into the game. Duvernay finished with two catches for 14 yards on two targets. He also handled four kickoffs and two punts for a combined 87 return yards. With Bourne joining Jalen Brooks (wrist) on injured reserve, Duvernay will be in the mix to fill out the offensive ranks along with Reggie Virgil and Simi Fehoko. None of them are appealing fantasy starts for Arizona's Week 9 matchup against the Seahawks. Seattle is allowing the fewest fantasy points and receptions to wide receivers in 2026. If Duvernay has any fantasy utility, it is limited to leagues that score return yards. Duvernay ranks 13th in that category, and Seattle has conceded the seventh-most return yards this season.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Reggie Virgil Best Suited For Bench Stash In Week 9
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:24 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Reggie Virgil saw a surge in playing time in Week 8. After seeing minimal involvement in Weeks 5 through 7, Virgil was on the field for almost half of Arizona's offensive snaps last weekend. Unfortunately, the increase in snap share did not equate to extra production, and the rookie finished the game with just two targets and no receptions. With Kendrick Bourne (leg) joining Jalen Brooks (wrist) on injured reserve, the field is open for Arizona's remaining wide receivers to step up. Virgil will be competing for snaps with Devin Duvernay and Simi Fehoko. With the Seahawks on deck, plugging Virgil into a fantasy lineup for Week 9 is not advisable. At most, interested fantasy managers can stash Virgil to see if he emerges as a viable pass-catcher in an offense that funnels most of its work toward Trey McBride and Michael Wilson.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Michael Wilson A Regression Candidate Facing Seahawks
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:23 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson took advantage of a soft Cowboys secondary in Week 8 and posted his best fantasy score of the season. Wilson saw 15 targets in the game and brought in eight catches for 111 yards and one touchdown in Arizona's 33-30 upset over Dallas. It was another high point on Wilson's roller coaster season, and Week 9 has the potential for another big dip. On Sunday, Arizona will face the Seahawks, who held Wilson to two catches for 18 yards on seven targets back in Week 2. Seattle is allowing the fewest fantasy points and receiving yards and the fourth-fewest receptions to wide receivers this season. Only four wide receivers have put up double-digit PPR scores against the Seahawks through eight weeks. Wilson is projected as a borderline WR2/3 for Week 9. He is a justifiable start in most fantasy leagues based on his outsized target share.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Tyler Allgeier Tops Depth Chart But Draws Hard Matchup
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:22 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier ran roughshod over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. Allgeier had a 63-yard touchdown run and broke an additional 52-yard run on his way to collecting 147 rushing yards on 11 carries. He also caught five passes for 44 yards and a touchdown in the game. Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was placed on injured reserve this week, and Bam Knight (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 9. With Evan Hull the only other healthy running back currently on the roster, Allgeier is set up for work as a three-down back. Unfortunately, this new stint as the starter kicks off with a meeting against the Seahawks, who are allowing the second-fewest yards per carry to opposing running backs (3.28). Ironically, the Seahawks rank last in red zone conversion rate allowed, which could set Allgeier up for another trip to the end zone. He projects as an RB2/3 for Week 9.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Gardner Minshew II Faces Tough Test In First Start
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:21 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II is going to get his first start of the season in Week 9. Last week, he took over for Jacoby Brissett, who was flailing against a terrible Dallas Cowboys defense. Minshew took the reins late in the third quarter and helmed six drives, going 17-for-23 for 188 yards and three touchdowns. In the wake of Arizona's 33-30 overtime win, Minshew was named the starter, and Brissett was eventually traded to the Ravens. Minshew's first test as the Cardinals' starter is a doozy. He will be up against a Seahawks defense that is allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks and the fewest passing yards in the league. In most leagues, Minshew can remain on the wire despite his promotion. Even in two-QB formats, Minshew is in a tough spot in Week 9 and should be avoided unless truly desperate.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
San Francisco 49ers D/ST Could Be Trouble In Week 9
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:20 AM ETThe San Francisco 49ers defense has not been kind to fantasy managers in 2026. The team has produced double-digit fantasy points in just one game this season, has recorded an interception in only two games, and has allowed 25 points per game in their last three contests. In Week 9, the 49ers host the Raiders, whose offense is putting up the sixth-most points per game. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has also thrown just five interceptions to 19 touchdowns and is getting sacked at the third-lowest rate in the league. The 49ers' low-pressure defense and the Raiders' tendency to make the most of garbage time set this up to be a trap for streamers. The return of Nick Bosa (calf, knee) after a five-game absence could change things, but fantasy managers who are streaming defenses should be aware of the surprising risks in a matchup against Las Vegas.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Eddy Pineiro Has A Safe Floor In Matchup Against Raiders
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:18 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro missed an extra point attempt for the fourth time this season back in the team's Week 7 loss to the Falcons. Pineiro has also missed three field goals this year, though it is worth noting that all three misses have been from over 50 yards out. Inaccuracy aside, Pineiro's fantasy value has taken a hit due to the 49ers' efficiency on offense. San Francisco's offense leads the league in drives resulting in a touchdown, robbing Pineiro of field goal opportunities. Week 9 might present the same problem in a meeting with the Raiders. Las Vegas' leaky defense has led to them seeing the most extra point attempts in the league, but the ninth-fewest field goal attempts. The matchup should give Pineiro a handful of extra point opportunities at the very least, making him a viable, if unexciting, floor option for fantasy purposes this weekend.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
George Kittle In Smash Spot Against Raiders
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:11 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle operated as the team's primary receiver with Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) both on the shelf in Week 7. Kittle saw a team-high 10 targets in the surprise loss to the Falcons, catching eight passes for 88 yards. The tight end now leads the team (or is tied for the lead) in targets, receiving yards, and receptions and ranks fourth at his position in PPR points per game (14.9). On Sunday, Kittle will be prominently featured in the 49ers' offense with Evans and Samuel both ruled out once again. San Francisco's Week 9 opponent, the Raiders, have given up the second-most receptions, second-most touchdowns, and fourth-most PPR points per game to opposing tight ends. Kittle is projected as a TE1 and should be locked into fantasy lineups on Sunday.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Jordan Watkins A Deep League Dart Throw
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 6:09 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins saw a season-high six targets with Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) inactive in Week 7. The latter two receivers have again been ruled out for the 49ers' upcoming game against the Raiders, as has Christian Kirk (knee). Watkins' snap share has been trending upward amid the many recent injuries to the 49ers' wide receiver corps. He led the group with a 76% snap share in each of their last two games and, since Week 4, has seen the most total snaps. While he seems to have leapfrogged Brandin Cooks and edged out Jacob Cowing on the depth chart, Watkins is still working behind Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, and the team is likely welcoming back Demarcus Robinson (ankle) from the IR on Sunday. The on-field opportunity and soft matchup against an abysmal Las Vegas secondary make Watkins a desperation dart throw for deep league fantasy managers, but he is a bench stash at best in most leagues.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Demarcus Robinson To Assume WR1 Role Against Raiders?
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 7, 2026, 5:55 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle) has been on injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2, but was back in practice this week. Robinson was a limited participant through the week but is expected to be activated for Sunday's matchup against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. With Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) both ruled out, Robinson will likely slot in as Brock Purdy's top wide receiver target. The Raiders are tied for the second-most touchdowns allowed to wide receivers and have given up the seventh-most receiving yards to the position group in 2026. Before his injury, Robinson had five receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown on six targets. If he can't go on Sunday, then Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, and Brandin Cooks might benefit from extra looks. With the expectation that Robinson does play, he projects as a WR4 for Week 9.--Dan Stephens
Source: Jennifer Lee Chan - NBC Sports Bay Area