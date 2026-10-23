Evan McPherson Could Get Lots Of Opportunities In Week 7
Oct 23, 2026, 5:20 PM ETCincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson will face the Baltimore Ravens on the road in Week 7. McPherson is fresh off his team's bye week and should be ready to extend his streak. The Bengals kicker has yet to miss a kick this season, nailing all 10 of his field goal attempts and all 14 of his extra-point attempts. McPherson could be called upon often in this week's game against the Ravens. The Baltimore offense is one of the best units in the league with quarterback Lamar Jackson at the helm and this contest could very well be the highest-scoring game of the week. McPherson could help the Bengals keep up with the Ravens' offense in this game. McPherson is ranked K5 in our RotoBaller Week 7 rankings, making him a strong start at the position this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
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Tucker Kraft Offers Strong TE1 Value In Week 7 Against Detroit
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 23, 2026, 5:16 PM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft draws one of the NFL's most favorable matchups in Sunday's Week 7 game against Detroit. Kraft caught five of eight targets for 37 yards against Dallas last week, marking his fifth reception in three straight games. He has caught 25 receptions for 249 yards and 1 touchdown through six contests, with steady involvement but no dominant fantasy performance. Detroit has struggled considerably against tight ends, allowing 51 receptions for 545 yards and nine touchdowns through five games, all league highs. Kraft has enjoyed success against Detroit, scoring a receiving touchdown in three of his previous four meetings, including his last two appearances at Ford Field. Christian Watson and Matthew Golden remain significant competition for targets, but Kraft has drawn at least seven targets in three of his last four games. Kraft briefly exited last week's contest but returned and does not appear on Green Bay's final injury report. RotoBaller ranks Kraft TE6 for Week 7, making him a must-start TE1 with an excellent opportunity for his best fantasy performance of the season.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Golden Brings WR1 Value Into Week 7 Against Detroit
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 23, 2026, 5:12 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden enters Sunday's Week 7 matchup against Detroit following consecutive 100-yard receiving performances. Golden led Green Bay with 13 targets against Dallas last week, catching six passes for 104 yards and his third touchdown of the season. He has recorded 30 receptions for 501 yards through six games, drawing at least 12 targets in three contests. Detroit has allowed an NFL-high 297.4 passing yards per game, providing another favorable matchup for Green Bay's passing attack. However, Detroit leads the league with 20 sacks, which could limit Jordan Love's downfield opportunities. Christian Watson remains a key part of the passing game, so Golden's 13-target workload may not repeat. Golden (shoulder) was limited throughout the week but carries no injury designation for Sunday, and head coach Matt LaFleur expressed no concern about his availability. RotoBaller ranks Golden WR6 for Week 7, one spot ahead of Watson. His consistent production and expanding role make him a must-start WR1 against Detroit.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Watson Has WR1 Appeal In Week 7 Against Detroit
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 23, 2026, 5:00 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson remains a strong fantasy option entering Sunday's Week 7 matchup against Detroit. Watson only caught three of eight targets for 64 yards against Dallas last week, but he still leads Green Bay with 538 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 29 receptions through six games. His 18.6-yard average highlights the big-play ability that makes him dangerous against a Detroit defense allowing an NFL-high 297.4 passing yards per game. Watson has recorded 25 receptions for 478 yards and three touchdowns in seven career meetings with Detroit. However, Detroit leads the NFL with 20 sacks, and consistent pressure could limit Watson's downfield opportunities. Watson (ankle) remained limited in practice all week but has no injury designation for Sunday, and head coach Matt LaFleur expressed no concern about his availability. RotoBaller ranks Watson WR7 for Week 7. His established scoring production and favorable matchup make him a must-start WR1 with considerable upside.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman Could Be Facing Workload Restriction in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 23, 2026, 4:59 PM ETDenver Broncos head coach Sean Payton indicated that running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) could be on a potential pitch count in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals, per Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. Coleman has been on Injured Reserve since Week 2 due to an ankle injury, but he's expected to return to the field against Arizona. Across two games before the injury, Coleman recorded 58 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 13 touches. It's unclear how big Coleman's role will be in Denver even when he's fully recovered from the ankle issue, as the Broncos also have J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey as regular contributors in their backfield. If Coleman's workload is restricted against Arizona, he may face even more of an uphill battle to reach fantasy-relevant production in his first game back.--Will Brady
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Mike Gesicki With Potential Upside In High-Scoring Game
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 4:51 PM ETCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. Gesicki is fresh off a bye week and ready to find the end zone again. The veteran tight end has been a strong start at the position in three of five games this season, finding the end zone four times so far. Despite not seeing a high volume of targets behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Gesicki has been a big target for Joe Burrow when the team gets to the red zone. The big tight end could find more success against a Ravens defense that is allowing production to opposing tight ends. Gesicki is ranked TE20 in our RotoBaller Week 7 PPR rankings, making him a low-end TE2 with the upside of a touchdown each week. Fantasy managers could turn to Gesicki this week in a game that is expected to be high-scoring.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Jordan Love Has Elite QB1 Outlook In Week 7 Against Detroit
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 23, 2026, 4:48 PM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love faces a favorable Week 7 matchup against Detroit after throwing two touchdown passes in each of his first five games. He recorded one passing touchdown and his first rushing score of the season in last week's 23-13 win over Dallas. Detroit ranks last in the NFL in pass defense, allowing 297.4 yards per game and 14 passing touchdowns through five contests. However, Detroit leads the league with 20 sacks, making Green Bay's pass protection the primary concern. Love (back) was limited Wednesday after absorbing several hits against Dallas but returned to full practice Thursday. Guard Aaron Banks (knee/toe) is questionable for Sunday, while receivers Christian Watson (ankle) and Matthew Golden (shoulder) are expected to play despite being limited in practice. Love has thrown eight touchdowns without an interception in three career starts at Ford Field. RotoBaller ranks him QB3 in Tier 1 for Week 7. With Watson and Golden threatening downfield, Love is a must-start quarterback with the potential for one of the week's highest fantasy scores.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Zach Charbonnet Ruled Out, Has Not Suffered a Setback
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 23, 2026, 4:46 PM ETSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said that running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) will remain inactive for the team's Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. Charbonnet has yet to play in 2026 as he recovers from the torn ACL that he suffered during last year's playoffs. However, he was recently activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list and was widely expected to play against Kansas City, with some reporting indicating that Charbonnet would play a significant role right away. Per Bell, Macdonald said that Charbonnet's absence in Week 7 is "part of the plan" and not the result of a setback in his recovery. With Charbonnet sidelined, Seahawks back Emanuel Wilson should be expected to operate as the team's lead back against the Chiefs.--Will Brady
Source: Tacoma News Tribune - Gregg Bell
More Momentum For Kyler Murray In Week 7?
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 23, 2026, 4:42 PM ETFor the first time since the opening quarter of the season, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray will have his full complement of pass catchers when the team plays host to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. Receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle), tight end T.J. Hockenson (concussion), and receiver Jordan Addison (hamstring) do not carry injury designations into the game, giving the veteran quarterback a boost after the offense played its best game before a Week 6 bye. Even better for fantasy managers is that Murray deftly used his trademark running ability last time out, extending several plays for first-down throws and scrambling 10 times for 51 yards. The Colts, who rank dead last in pressure percentage and tied for 32nd in turnover rate, present another opportunity for Murray to perform like a QB1 again. He's RotoBaller's No. 13 quarterback this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Lamar Jackson Officially Questionable to Play in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 23, 2026, 4:40 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is officially listed as questionable to play in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Jackson has not played since Week 4 due to an ankle injury. He was able to return to practice in a limited capacity this week, but it appears his status for Week 7 remains in doubt. The 29-year-old has been highly productive when healthy this season, completing 70.8% of his pass attempts for 967 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. He's also rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts. Jackson may not be quite as aggressive as a rusher coming off an injury, but he profiles as a must-start quarterback for fantasy managers if he's active in Week 7. If Jackson remains sidelined, Ravens QB2 Tyler Huntley would be in line to make his third straight start against Cincinnati.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Jamison Hensley
Samaje Perine Could Be More Involved In Baltimore
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 4:40 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine is trending up heading into a Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The veteran back appeared to be the most productive back in Week 5 before the team's bye week. Perine finished the game with 14 carries for 68 yards and two catches for 10 yards and a touchdown. Perine had one more carry and one fewer catch than fellow back Chase Brown while being far more effective with his touches. Following his success in Week 5, it is assumed that he has earned a larger role in the offense until Brown proves he deserves a workhorse role. Perine should see increased usage, but he has a tough task ahead of him facing the tough Ravens defense. The Baltimore defense has been a difficult matchup for opposing running backs this season, let alone backs working out of a split backfield. Perine could be effective with his chances and still disappoint for fantasy if he does not find the end zone. Perine is ranked RB29 in our RotoBaller Week 7 PPR rankings, making him a mid-range RB3 with upside due to the strength of the Bengals offense. Fantasy managers in a pinch can consider Perine a flex-worthy option this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Lineup Potential For Aaron Jones Sr. Despite Likely Decrease In Volume
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 23, 2026, 4:38 PM ETWith Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb) questionable but trending toward returning on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, fellow ball-carrier Aaron Jones Sr. is likely to see a reduction in volume from his starring role over the past month. For the Vikings and Jones' longevity, Mason's return is great news. For managers who enjoyed the veteran's stretch of workhorse-like volume, the Vikings' split backfield isn't nearly as appealing. Still, the Colts' defense presents a good enough matchup that the veteran back is in consideration for most formats. The Colts rank 27th against half-PPR running backs, have allowed nearly 5 yards per rush, and surrender points on 47% of opposing teams' drives. While the brief days of Jones earning 20 carries are likely gone, this matchup and his continued value in the passing game give him RB3/Flex value. He's RotoBaller's 25th-ranked running back this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Practices Again Friday Ahead of Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 4:35 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) was back on the practice field Friday after being limited Thursday, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, a step toward ending a two-game absence. He has missed two consecutive games since injuring his hamstring against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. Dameon Pierce filled in, but he managed just 35 rushing yards on 12 carries against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, though he did score a touchdown. If Barkley is cleared for Monday night's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, the spot is a good one, since Dallas enters Week 7 allowing nearly 150 rushing yards per game. His Friday participation level has not been confirmed, but his availability is trending up ahead of Saturday's final injury report.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff McLane
Jordan Mason Could Return In Time For Excellent Matchup
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 23, 2026, 4:33 PM ETFor fantasy managers who held onto Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb) through his stint on injured reserve, a possible return against the wayward Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 is exactly the type of matchup that could make their patience worth it. Officially listed as questionable, Mason fully practiced this week and his outlook for Sunday is "positive," according to Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell. The Colts, who already fired their general manager and seem inches away from a full-scale rebuild, have especially struggled on defense. Indianapolis is allowing 4.8 yards per rush and 27.3 points per game, both of which rank 27th in the league, while they pressure the quarterback and force turnovers at the lowest rates in the NFL. The former San Francisco 49er will split work with backfield mate Aaron Jones Sr., who is the team's preferred pass catcher among the two, though the setting is still good enough that both can be considered a quality RB3/Flex option. Mason is RotoBaller's No. 26 running back this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas Set to Return in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 23, 2026, 4:32 PM ETMiami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said that rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) will play in Week 7 against the New York Jets, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Douglas has been on Injured Reserve since Week 2 due to an ankle injury but is now set to make his return against New York. The 23-year-old got off to an encouraging start before suffering the injury, recording seven catches for 113 yards on 10 targets across two games. The Dolphins' passing game has been highly ineffective so far this season, which makes Douglas tough for fantasy managers to trust. Still, the rookie wideout has a chance to emerge as Miami's clear WR1 now that he's healthy. In deeper fantasy leagues, Douglas could be worth a dart throw as a flex option in Week 7 against the Jets.--Will Brady
Source: Miami Herald - Barry Jackson
Potential For Resurgent Justin Jefferson Against Slumping Colts
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 23, 2026, 4:30 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) is once again a no-doubt fantasy starter now that he does not appear on the final injury report ahead of a game against the Indianapolis Colts. To his credit, the superstar was excellent in spite of the injury last time out, making an excellent touchdown catch in the back of the end zone and finishing with six catches for 79 yards against New Orleans. The Colts, on the other hand, dismissed general manager Chris Ballard this week amid the team's struggles, which extend to a defense that has been among the league's worst. Indianapolis pressures the quarterback at the lowest rate in the league, is allowing points nearly half the time the opponent has the ball, and ranks tied for 30th in yards per completion allowed. To be fair, Minnesota's offense has lacked firepower most of the season, though Jefferson and quarterback Kyler Murray have played only one full game together so far. Managers should plan on playing Jefferson, RotoBaller's No. 12 receiver this week, in all formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
DeVonta Smith Misses Another Practice With Hamstring Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 4:29 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was absent from the portion of Friday's practice open to reporters, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, a bad sign ahead of Monday night's Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. McLane said he got the sense on Thursday that Smith and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) would not play on Monday night. Smith missed Thursday's session too. The 27-year-old returned from a two-game absence against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 and drew 14 targets, catching seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. That showed how much Philadelphia's passing attack leans on him, especially with Tanner McKee under center. Now, one week later, the same hamstring is keeping him off the practice field. If Saturday's final injury report leaves his status unclear, have a replacement ready.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff McLane
Chase Brown With A Lot To Prove In Tough Matchup
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 23, 2026, 4:27 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown will face a tough matchup on the road in Week 7. Brown lost work to fellow back Samaje Perine when the team last played in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. Brown will now likely have to split the workload facing a strong Baltimore Ravens defense. The Ravens have been soft against opposing passing attacks, but very tough against running backs this season. Brown has had a tough time finding production on the ground, but has had upside as a receiver. The talented pass catcher may be able to salvage his day through the air even if he ends up splitting carries with Perine. In a game with a high over/under, the Bengals may be inclined to pass often to keep up with a high-flying Ravens offense. Brown is ranked RB18 in our RotoBaller Week 7 PPR rankings, making him a mid-range RB2 this week. Fantasy managers should be concerned about the decreased usage, but not concerned enough to leave him out of lineups.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Mike Evans Not Seen at Practice on Friday, Not Expected to Play in Week 7?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 23, 2026, 4:19 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) was not participating during the open portion of his team's practice on Friday, per David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard. Lombardi writes that he does "not expect to see" Evans on the field in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons. The veteran wide receiver has been battling an Achilles injury and was forced to exit early from San Francisco's Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders due to the issue. He was also playing through a pre-existing rib ailment while dealing with the Achilles issue. The 49ers have their bye in Week 8, so it could make sense for the team to give Evans two full weeks off rather than pushing him back out onto the field in Week 7. If Evans is inactive against Atlanta, 49ers wideouts Christian Kirk (calf), Brandin Cooks, and Jordan Watkins could all see expanded roles.--Will Brady
Source: The San Francisco Standard - David Lombardi
Jordan Addison Is High-Risk, High-Reward In Return From Injury
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 23, 2026, 4:18 PM ETWide receiver Jordan Addison is a boom-or-bust fantasy option when his Minnesota Vikings take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. The good news is that Addison did not appear on the Vikings' final injury report after missing the team's win in New Orleans with a hamstring ailment, and the speedster will see a favorable matchup against an Indianapolis defense that has struggled in almost every way. The Colts have allowed points at the third-highest rate in the league, forced turnovers at the lowest rate, and pressured the quarterback less often than any other team in the NFL. The bigger issue for managers who roster Addison is that his volume has been difficult to predict, as he, quarterback Kyler Murray, and top receiver Justin Jefferson have been on the field together for less than a full quarter this season. Always a deep threat, but on an offense that has struggled most of the year, Addison is a WR4 candidate reliant upon a few home run swings. He's RotoBaller's No. 40 wide receiver this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Dontayvion Wicks Trending in the Wrong Direction
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 4:17 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was not spotted at Friday's practice ahead of Monday night's Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. He sat out Thursday too, coming off two catches for 24 yards on four targets against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. That follows 19 receptions for 284 yards and one touchdown through six games, a modest line for a receiver who may not have a status until after most fantasy lineups lock. DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dallas Goedert (knee) have also missed both practices this week, so Philadelphia's receiving group is short-handed. Saturday's practice status will matter, but even if Wicks plays, he is hard to trust. McLane also said that he got the sense that Wicks would not be available to play on Monday night against the Cowboys.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff McLane