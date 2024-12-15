Eric Kendricks Active In Week 15 Despite Missing Practices
3 weeks agoDallas Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder, personal) is active for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. He had been listed as questionable, and there was some concern about his availability after he missed all three practices this past week. In the end, though, the veteran defender will suit up for the Cowboys' first away game since Week 12. Kendricks has been productive in his age-32 season, registering 119 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception through 12 total games.
Source: Dallas Cowboys Public Relations
