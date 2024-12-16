Devaughn Vele Doesn't Catch A Pass In Week 15
2 weeks agoDenver Broncos wide receiver Devaughn Vele had only one target in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Broncos offense looked sluggish after their bye week, and the offensive production showcased it. Quarterback Bo Nix only threw for 130 yards on the day, and no receiver on the Broncos had more than 32 yards. Heading into Week 15, Vele had put up 162 yards in his last three games. The silver lining for Vele is that he still played 60% of the snaps and is the clear slot choice for the Broncos offense. He will try to get back on track with a matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night football. Vele is not a reliable fantasy option in 10-12-team leagues heading into Week 16.
Source: ESPN
